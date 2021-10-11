Qlik Enhances ANZ Healthcare Sector’s Ability To Manage COVID-19 Through Data and Analytics

Pandemic Accelerated Demand for Real-Time Data Analytics to Manage Patient Volumes and React to Rapidly Changing Conditions

SYDNEY, Australia, Oct. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Healthcare providers across Australia and New Zealand have scaled up their use of Qlik® as part of their efforts to maximise the value of real-time data for decision-making through the COVID-19 pandemic. Over the course of the pandemic, healthcare providers have operated in complicated, urgent and rapidly shifting circumstances, and increased their use of analytics to better leverage real-time data to continue serving their patients effectively.



“Due to COVID-19, healthcare institutions and government departments were suddenly dealing with unprecedented amounts of data sets to manage. These organisations have been forced to bolster their data analytics and data integration capabilities. Even healthcare institutions with robust analytics programs needed to further break down internal data silos, and bring more real-time, context-aware data to their decision-making,” said Paul Leahy, Country Manager, ANZ at Qlik. “This has driven tremendous interest in adopting Qlik as a catalyst to quickly modernise data pipelines and analytics to leverage data that drives action.”

Qlik’s data analytics platform has been critical to supporting healthcare organisations in rapidly managing changing data analytics needs during the pandemic. These healthcare providers have embraced Qlik’s vision of Active Intelligence – the ability to leverage real-time, up-to-date information to inform decision-making in rapidly changing market conditions.

Qlik maintains significant market share of government agencies in the regional healthcare sector, with clients spanning almost two thirds of all state departments of health in Australia. Qlik is enabling a significant number of healthcare organisations across Australia and New Zealand to make better sense of their data and put it to work generating critical insights including New Zealand Ministry of Health, Justice Health and Forensic Mental Health Network, South Australia Health, Tasmanian Health Service and Waikato District Health Board.

Tasmania Health Services Builds a State-Wide Data View in Four Days

When Tasmania recorded its first cases of COVID-19 in early March 2020, the state was already well prepared to respond. The Tasmanian Health Service, which is responsible for operational analytics within the Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS), had been developing near real-time dashboards for hospital data for the past 18 months.

“When COVID-19 struck in March last year, it took our unit of nine staff less than four days to create a dedicated coronavirus dashboard, featuring a state-wide view and built on Qlik. The dashboard allows our emergency command centres to visualise hospital inpatients and show how many people have been moved across to COVID areas. We can also see how many are quarantined, how many are suspected, how many are undergoing testing, how many of those are positive cases, and where in the hospital are they located,” said David Deacon, State Manager for the Tasmanian Health Service. “Having this information in a single dashboard helped Tasmanian Health Service respond quickly to urgent situations, such as outbreaks in hospitals.”

South Australia Health Manages the Swift Delivery of Critical Public Health Information

South Australia Health has also increased its investment in data throughout the pandemic, with Qlik dashboards providing up-to-date data to guide their public health decisions.

Qlik’s data visualisation and analytics solutions have underpinned South Australia Health’s COVID-19 incident response. Through automated reporting based on up-to-date data sets, Qlik has informed and supported the National Incident Room, the internal management team, and provided insights to the nation’s available resources and vulnerable population. With more than 13 agencies involved, the center must quickly share data to coordinate the pandemic response from dashboards built with Qlik.

Identifying hotspots has helped the team reveal patterns of infection and intervene quickly. It is now looking to develop further Qlik applications to help with the vaccination rollout and provide better management of Covid patients in hospital.

“The pandemic reinforces the point of view that data is critical to decision-making. However, setting up a robust data pipeline with governance structures in place takes work,” said Charlie Farah, Director of Industry Solutions for Healthcare and Public Sector at Qlik. “The public sector has a real opportunity to take the lessons learnt during COVID-19 to create new ways to serve citizens by using data as the foundation. Cross agency data sharing and promoting high rates of data literacy will be pivotal to achieving this.”

