Qld woman admits hiding hubby's drug money

·1 min read

The wife of a former Gold Coast nightclub promoter accused of running a cocaine ring has broken down as details of their elaborate operation to hide six figures of cash were unveiled in court.

Melisa Frangieh, 30, pleaded guilty on Tuesday in the Queensland Supreme Court to recklessly laundering almost $200,000 in profit allegedly from her husband's drug-dealing operation.

Frangieh admitted funnelling cash through three different National Australia Bank accounts but will walk free from court after being given a wholly suspended two-year jail sentence.

The 37-year-old could not hold back tears as the court was told of the "tumultuous and controlling" relationship with her husband Raymond Frangieh who is yet to be sentenced on separate charges.

The mother of two admitted transferring the cash between NAB accounts at least twice before withdrawing cash and using it to pay "day-to-day" expenses.

She has already settled a separate legal action involving confiscation of criminal proceeds.

Frangieh has since ended her marriage and now lives with her two children with her mother in Sydney.

Justice Susan Brown said the drug trafficking operations "spread misery to the whole community".

"Your offending was reckless. The money was targeted at concealing profit from your husband's trafficking business," Justice Brown said.

Although insisting sentence for laundering must act as a deterrent and acknowledging Frangieh had "not done a lot" to show she had been rehabilitated, Justice Brown stopped short of sending her to prison.

"You have two children, and it is time you actually pulled your life together for their sake. They are sadly lacking role models, they need to know how to go forward.

"It is time, I'm afraid, that you picked yourself up and became that role model."

Latest Stories

  • Wayne Simmonds loss shouldn't erase veteran influence guiding Maple Leafs

    The Maple Leafs don't seem ready to forget the teachings from two veteran leaders.

  • Tom Brady revels in Bucs pounding of Patrick Mahomes

    Brady didn't spare Mahomes when celebrating the dominant effort of the Buccaneers Super Bowl defense.

  • 11 memorable Raptors regular season games since the 2013-14 season

    Fred VanVleet's 54-point performance against the Magic provides us with a chance to go through memory lane, so here are 11 memorable Toronto Raptors games since 2013-14.

  • White House will invite Buccaneers, Lakers for visit when 'COVID-safe'

    The recent champions will get their White House invite, showing a change in the tradition from years past.

  • Fantasy Hockey: The players you need to add to improve in every category

    The "set it and forget it" adage doesn't apply anymore and here are a number of players that can help you improve in each category of fantasy hockey.

  • How many teams wish they'd waited to hire Todd Bowles and Byron Leftwich now?

    When a team wants a coach, it will have an agreement in place, even if that coach's team is on a run to the Super Bowl. That didn't happen with the Bucs' coordinators, and on Sunday they showed teams what they missed.

  • Canada's Bianca Andreescu wins opening match at Australian Open

    MELBOURNE, Australia — When faced with adversity in her first competitive match in 15 months, Bianca Andreescu recalled how she persevered in some of her big victories in her breakout 2019 season. It helped the Canadian overcome a stiff challenge in a 6-2, 4-6, 6-3 first-round win over Romania's Mihaela Buzarnescu on Monday at the Australian Open. Serving at 3-3 in the deciding set and down love-40, Andreescu reeled off five straight points for the hold and took control of the match from there. "I have a little bit of a feel of how it is to be in that situation," she said. "But I was super-relieved to get that game because I'm sure things would have been different afterwards (otherwise)." Andreescu said it reminded her of a similar three-set win over Angelique Kerber in the 2019 Indian Wells final. "I was just thinking about that and how calm I was during that match," she said. "So I was telling myself, 'Stay calm. Stay cool and just put your first serve in — because I think my first serve today was very effective — which I did." A service break followed and Andreescu served out for the win, completing the victory with an overhead smash. It was part of an impressive 5-0 Day 1 performance by Canadian players at Melbourne Park. Milos Raonic of Thornhill, Ont., and Vancouver's Rebecca Marino posted straight-set victories in the morning draw. Felix Auger-Aliassime of Montreal and Denis Shapovalov of Richmond Hill, Ont., earned wins later in the day. Shapovalov, the No. 11 seed, was pushed the distance by Italy's Jannik Sinner, needing all five sets to complete a 3-6, 6-3, 6-2, 4-6, 6-4 win over the 19-year-old Italian in nearly four hours. Sinner, ranked 32nd, won an Australian Open tune-up event on Sunday. "It's not a name you want to see in your draw in the first round," Shapovalov said. "But on the other side, for me, it was fun leading up to the match. When I saw it, I was like 'OK, this is exciting.' He's in great form. I feel like I had two great matches the week before so I feel like I'm in form. I was excited for it and it lived up to the expectations. It was a long five-set match, which is literally what I expected." The 20th-seeded Auger-Aliassime cruised to a 6-2, 6-4, 6-2 win over German lucky loser Cedrik-Marcel Stebe. Raonic, the No. 14 seed, dispatched Argentina's Federico Coria 6-3, 6-3, 6-2 while Marino beat Australian wild-card entry Kimberly Birrell 6-0, 7-6 (9). It was Marino's first Grand Slam appearance since 2013 and her first win at a major since 2011. She qualified for the event by winning three matches earlier this month. "I hadn't even thought about it being 10 years (since a Grand Slam win)," Marino said. "I'm obviously so, so pleased to come off with that win. To make it through qualifying and everything, really proud of myself and my fighting spirit. I don't know what to say, I'm a little flabbergasted." Marino will face No. 19 seed Marketa Vondrousova of the Czech Republic in the second round. Shapovalov next meets Australian Bernard Tomic, Raonic gets France's Corentin Moutet and Auger-Aliassime squares off with Australia's James Duckworth. Seeded eighth in Melbourne, Andreescu appeared to get a favourable opening matchup in drawing the 138th-ranked Buzarnescu. But the veteran left-hander gave Andreescu all she could handle. Andreescu looked like she hadn't missed a beat in a tidy opening set. Her aggressiveness paid off early but Buzarnescu raised her game in the second set, going for more winners and forcing Andreescu into a more defensive posture. However, Andreescu was poised in the decider and ramped up her play when needed. Unforced errors were rather high for both players — Andreescu had 34 compared to 29 for her opponent — but the Canadian had a 27-11 edge in winners. "I don't want to be too hard on myself," Andreescu said. "It's my first match back. I'm just super-relieved that I was able to win today." Andreescu tore her left meniscus at the WTA Tour finals in October 2019. The injury hampered her in early 2020 and she declined to return when the WTA Tour resumed play after taking a break due to the pandemic. Andreescu appeared quite comfortable on court in her return and seemed to be moving well. She mixed her shots up nicely to keep Buzarnescu off balance. Andreescu, from Misissauga, Ont., will meet Taiwan's Hsieh Su-Wei in the second round. Ranked outside the top 150 prior to 2019, Andreescu won three tournaments that year and became one of the biggest stars in the sport. A win over Serena Williams at the U.S. Open made Andreescu Canada's first Grand Slam singles champion. After a two-week hard quarantine upon arrival in Melbourne, Andreescu pulled out of a warmup tournament last week on the eve of the competition. She decided instead to maximize her practice and training time for the first Grand Slam of the 2021 season. Her coach, Sylvain Bruneau, watched Monday's match from a front-row seat at a mostly empty John Cain Arena. Bruneau tested positive for COVID-19 after arriving in Australia last month but said he's feeling fine now. Leylah Annie Fernandez of Laval, Que., and Vancouver's Vasek Pospisil, the other two Canadians in the singles draws, were scheduled to play Tuesday. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 8, 2021. The Canadian Press

  • 'Racism is taught': Donovan Mitchell, Rudy Gobert call out Utah school allowing Black History Month opt-outs

    The school has since reversed course but is still receiving blowback.

  • ‘Missing out on millions’: Law punts Super Bowl gambling action into foreign hands

    Betting on single sports games is illegal in Canada. Experts say the law is costing provinces millions.

  • WNBA free agency tracker: Storm sign 15-year veteran Candice Dupree

    Keep up with the rumors, signings and trades.

  • Super Bowl ads: Grading the best, worst commercials at the Big Game

    We're grading every one of the Super Bowl commercials as they happen, from the best of the best to the ones you're sorry you watched. Join us!

  • What should Kyle Lowry's statue look like?

    Kyle Lowry recently passed the 10,000 point mark in a Raptors uniform and deserves to be honoured with a statue outside Scotiabank Arena in Toronto. The question is, which one of Kyle's iconic poses should be immortalized?

  • Senators show grit but fall just short in close loss to the visiting Oilers

    OTTAWA — Former Senator Tyler Ennis scored the go-ahead goal early in the third period and goaltender Mike Smith won in his season debut as the Edmonton Oilers earned a hard-fought 3-1 victory over Ottawa on Monday. Ennis, after a nifty toe-drag to wait out a sliding defenceman, beat Matt Murray with a low shot on a 2-on-1 for his first of the season after Ottawa was caught on a line change at 6:09. Josh Archibald scored into the empty net with 1:10 remaining after Connor McDavid won the puck in his own end. The assist extended McDavid's points streak to 10 games. The teams meet again Tuesday at the Canadian Tire Centre. The Senators came into the game last in the league, three points behind Detroit, while posting a league-worst minus-24 in goal differential. But they came out fighting in an entertaining first period, with two bouts in the first two minutes. Leon Draisaitl also scored for Edmonton (7-7-0). Evgenii Dadonov scored for Ottawa (2-10-1). Draisaitl also ran his points streak to 10 straight, his fifth career double-digit run. Since he entered the league in 2014-15, only David Pastrnak (five times) and Nikita Kucherov (five times) have recorded at least five point streaks of 10-plus games. Murray was sharp in the Ottawa net with the Oilers unable to convert on four power-play opportunities in the first 40 minutes. Ottawa opened the third with some drive, outshooting Edmonton 6-1 early in the period only to see the Oilers pull into the lead via Ennis. Ottawa had lost 10 of its last 11 — with nine of those losses in regulation time — although the losing streak was actually at one given a split in a series with Montreal that saw the Sens win 3-2 last Thursday and lose 2-1 on Saturday. Prior to that, Ottawa's only other win came Jan. 15 in the season-opening 5-3 victory over Toronto. Edmonton had a three-game winning streak snapped in a 6-4 loss Saturday at Calgary, the start of a four-game road trip. The Flames game came in the middle of two-game sets against the Sens, with Edmonton winning 8-5 and 4-2 at home last week. The familiarity bred some contempt with two fights breaking out in the first two minutes. After Ottawa's Austin Watson and Edmonton's Jujhar Khaira dropped the gloves, there was a more intense tilt between Edmonton's Zack Kassian and Ottawa's Erik Gudbranson. Kassian, who had been urged by coach Dave Tippett to more engaged, needed some repairs after the bout evidently, missing playing time. Back to hockey, Murray made a fine pad save on a McDavid backhand after one of the Oilers captain's trademark rushes. Edmonton defenceman Tyson Barrie had a chance late in the period but the puck bounced over his stick with the goal open. Draisaitl and Kailer Yamamoto had a 2-on-1 with the teams playing four on four late in the period but Yamamoto missed the mark. Time ran out on the period with McDavid bearing towards the Ottawa goal after rounding Derek Stepan. Ennis hit the goalpost from a right angle early in the second. But Ottawa went ahead at 5:33 after Brady Tkachuk chipped the puck out of the Sens zone, leaving defenceman Adam Larsson to chase Dadonov as he raced towards the net. Larsson got a stick to it, inadvertently flipping it past Smith, with the goal credited to the Russian. Smith stopped Connor Brown in alone later in the period. Draisaitl beat Murray through the five-hole at 15:11 to tie it at 1-1 with his eighth of the season after the Sens failed to clear their zone and turned the puck over. The Oilers hit the post three times in the second period, outshooting the Senators 17-9. The 38-year-old Smith, who had been on long-term injury reserve since Jan. 15, saw his first action since March 11, 2020. Mikko Koskinen had started 12 of the Oilers' 13 previous games with Stuart Skinner starting the other. It was career regular-season game No. 611 for Smith. McDavid and Draisaitl each had a goal and six assists in the two previous wins over Ottawa. Draisaitl had six assists in the 8-5 victory over against Ottawa on Jan. 31, the most in an NHL game since Eric Lindros' six for the Philadelphia Flyers on Feb. 26, 1997. Senators coach D.J. Smith said before Monday's game he is seeing progress. "We're starting to limit some chances. We realize the game we have to play," he said. "We're moving pucks better. We're breaking out as a group of five better. Just the energy and the confidence level on the bench It's all been better." This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 8, 2021 The Canadian Press

  • Auston Matthews extends goal streak as Leafs down Canucks 3-1

    TORONTO — Auston Matthews extended his career-best goal streak to eight games with the winner midway through the third period before Alexander Kerfoot added some insurance just 11 seconds later as the Toronto Maple Leafs defeated the Vancouver Canucks 3-1 on Monday.Morgan Rielly provided the rest of the offence for Toronto (10-2-1). Frederik Andersen made 31 saves as the Leafs woke from their two-period slumber to secure a three-game sweep of the spiralling Canucks. Mitch Marner added an assist to extend his point streak to eight games. Matthews' point streak, meanwhile, now stands at 10 contests.Elias Pettersson replied for Vancouver (6-10-0), which lost a fifth straight game in regulation to close out a miserable 1-5-0 road trip. Braden Holtby stopped 16 shots for the Canucks, who put in by far their best performance of the last week after losing the first two at Scotiabank Arena by a combined 12-4 scoreline, but still came up snake eyes.The teams play six more times in the NHL's abbreviated season, with the next meetings set for March 4 and 6 in Vancouver.Coming off Thursday's 7-3 victory and Saturday's 5-1 triumph, the Leafs looked like a shadow of their high-flying selves until Matthews scored his 11th goal of the campaign at 9:22 of the third period to snap a 1-1 tie. After winning an offensive zone faceoff, Toronto's star centre took a pass from Marner in the slot and ripped a shot five-hole on Holtby.Kerfoot, who was partially at fault on Vancouver's goal, then took a pass from Ilya Mikheyev after he stole the puck from Quinn Hughes behind the Canucks' net for his second just 11 seconds later.Toronto is now 7-0-1 over its last eight to sit atop both the NHL and North Division standings.The Leafs were minus gritty winger Wayne Simmonds, who suffered a broken wrist in the third period of Saturday's 5-1 victory. The 32-year-old, who inked a deal with his hometown team in free agency, was held off the scoresheet in his first half-dozen appearances, but had five goals in his last six games — including two Saturday before the injury.Toronto head coach Sheldon Keefe elected to go with 11 forwards and seven defencemen, which meant sophomore blue-liner Rasmus Sandin saw his first game action in nearly 11 months because of the COVID-19 pandemic.The Canucks announced before puck drop forward Tyler Motte has been placed on injured reserve, while defenceman Olli Juolevi was recalled from the taxi squad and inserted into the lineup along with winger Jake Virtanen.Holtby, who played consecutive games for the first time since signing with Vancouver in free agency, only faced seven shots through two periods against the sleepy Leafs, but had to be sharp early in the third, flailing his glove at a Rielly shot from the slot as Toronto showed a bit of life.Coming off the best showing by a Canadian team during last season's playoffs inside the Edmonton bubble that saw them reach the second round for the first time since 2011, the Canucks then killed off an Antoine Roussel penalty against the NHL's best power play later in the period before Matthews and Kerfoot provided the winning margin.J.T. Miller hit the post for Vancouver on a late power play, but that's as close the visitors would come.After a timid opening for both teams, the Leafs grabbed a 1-0 lead at 6:38 of the first following a Vancouver breakdown in the defensive zone. The sequence culminated with Canucks defenceman Nate Schmidt, who was in a battle with Zach Hyman in front, blindly kicking the puck right into an onrushing Rielly's path for him to fire his second shortside on Holtby.The bad news continued for the visitors when rookie winger Nils Hoglander was left bloodied after taking a puck to the face off the stick of teammate Jamie Benn.Despite trailing on the scoreboard, Vancouver played by far its best period of the three-game set to that point, and came close to tying it up with Andersen stretched to rob Justin Bailey on a 2-on-1 with Tanner Pearson.Holtby then made a big save on Rielly late in the period to keep his team only down by one as the Canucks took a 13-4 edge in shots to the locker rooms.Playing a league-leading 16th contest in 27 days since the start of the pandemic-shortened 2020-21 season, Vancouver eventually got the equalizer on a power play at 9:59 of the second when Kerfoot couldn't get the puck out of his zone. Hughes then found Pettersson, who had time and space to whip his fifth past Andersen.Pettersson now has four goals and five assists in his last eight game after registering his two points in his first eight contests to open the campaign.The Canucks carried play against the comatose Leafs, with Hoglander, who returned after the first intermission, coming close on a rebound chance before Pettersson's breakthrough as Vancouver led 27-7 on the shot clock through 40 minutes.Notes: Sandin picked up an assist. ... The Leafs visit the Montreal Canadiens on Wednesday for the first of two meetings this week before the teams play again Saturday at Scotiabank Arena on Saturday. ... The Canucks open a four-game set against the Calgary Flames — including three at Rogers Arena — beginning Thursday.This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 8, 2021.___Follow @JClipperton_CP on Twitter Joshua Clipperton, The Canadian Press

  • Ball, Hornets use strong 4th quarter to beat Rockets 119-94

    CHARLOTTE, N.C. — LaMelo Ball made a career-high seven 3-pointers and finished with 24 points, 10 assists and seven rebounds, and the Charlotte Hornets defeated the short-handed Houston Rockets 119-94 Monday night for their second straight win. Miles Bridges had another strong outing with 19 points and 10 rebounds, and Gordon Hayward added 19 points for the Hornets, who opened the fourth quarter on a 19-1 run to blow open a tight game. Victor Oladipo had 21 points to lead the Rockets, who lost for only the third time in 10 games. Houston played without three of its top four scorers — John Wall, Eric Gordon and Christian Wood. Gordon and Wall were given a night of rest, while Wood missed his second straight game with a sprained right ankle. Together, the trio is accounting for more than 59 points per game. Malik Monk knocked down a 3-pointer in the waning seconds of the third quarter to give the Hornets a 90-87 lead. Charlotte then held the Rockets without a field goal for more than 7 1/2 minutes, until Oladipo broke the drought with a 3 from the wing with 4:18 left in the game. TIP INS Rockets: Coach Stephen Silas said he expects Wall and Gordon to play Tuesday night, but said Oladipo will sit out. ... Ben McLemore had 15 points off the bench on four 3-pointers. ... P.J. Tucker picked up three fouls in the game's first eight minutes and didn't score. Hornets: Point guard Devonte Graham missed his second straight game with a strained groin. ... Charlotte is 10-0 this season when leading entering the fourth quarter. UP NEXT Rockets: At New Orleans on Tuesday night as the second part of a back-to-back. Hornets: At Memphis on Wednesday night. ___ More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Steve Reed, The Associated Press

  • Canadian Leylah Annie Fernandez ousted from Australian Open

    MELBOURNE, Australia — Canadian Leylah Annie Fernandez has been ousted from the Australian Open. The 18-year-old Fernandez was dropped in straight sets on Tuesday in the first round by 18th-seeded Elise Mertens of Belgium. Mertens took the match 6-1, 6-3 in one hour 26 minutes. Fernandez, ranked 89th in the world, held serve to go up 1-0 in the opening set before Mertens reeled off six straight points. Fernandez, from Laval, Que., fell behind 2-0 in the second set but broke Mertens for the first time, then held serve to tie it 2-2. Any momentum was quickly halted for the Canadian, however, as Mertens cruised the rest of the way, with Fernandez ending her outing with six double faults and 25 unforced errors. Fernandez is the first Canadian to be ousted from the Grand Slam tournament, with Rebecca Marino, Bianca Andreescu, Milos Raonic, Felix Auger-Aliassime and Denis Shapovalov all winning their first-round matches Monday. Vasek Pospisil of Vancouver was scheduled to face No. 4 seed Daniil Medvedev of Russia in men's singles first-round action later Tuesday. This report by The Canadian Press was first published February 8, 2021. The Canadian Press

  • Paige Bueckers, No. 2 UConn top No. 1 South Carolina in overtime

    Thanks to seven quick points from Paige Bueckers, including a clutch 3-pointer, No. 2 UConn got the overtime win against No. 1 South Carolina on Monday night.

  • What are the odds of a player winning 7 Super Bowls?

    The odds of winning seven Super Bowls is about the same as winning the lottery.

  • Australian Open Day 2: Sofia Kenin survives early challenge from Aussie Maddison Inglis to open title defense

    Kenin faced a tougher than expected first-round test from wild card and World No. 133 Inglis.

  • Anthony Davis sits out for Lakers with sore Achilles tendon

    LOS ANGELES — Anthony Davis sat out the Los Angeles Lakers' game against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Monday night with right Achilles tendinosis. Lakers coach Frank Vogel said Davis initially felt pain in the first half of the team’s win over Detroit on Saturday and was sore on Sunday. “Nothing to really be concerned about, but just want to be precautionary,” Vogel said. Davis is averaging 22.3 points and 8.6 rebounds for the defending champions. He scored 30 points against the Pistons despite getting treatment on his Achilles tendon at halftime. Also missing the game for the Lakers was reserve guard Alex Caruso. He jammed two fingers against Detroit and experienced swelling on Monday. ___ More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports The Associated Press