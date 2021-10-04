New Qld Covid restrictions: update to Brisbane and regional Queensland coronavirus rules explained

Photograph: Darren England/AAP

From Thursday 30 September, six local government areas (LGAs) are considered high-risk and are under stage two restrictions. These are:

Brisbane City Council

Gold Coast City Council

Logan City Council

Moreton Bay Regional Council

Townsville City Council (including Magnetic Island)

Palm Island Aboriginal Shire Council

From Tuesday 28 September the rest of Queensland was subject to stage three restrictions.

There are additional restrictions in place for some south-east LGA’s including changes to face mask rules and visiting aged care facilities.

There are also new mask rules for anyone across the state attending a stadium event.

From Saturday 2 October, the Kyogle LGA will be part of the restricted border zone and the Walgett Shire will no longer be part of the restricted border zone.

From Wednesday 29 September, the Tweed shire and Byron shire LGAs were no longer considered a concern and were part of the non-restricted border zone.

Residents of Walgett, Tweed and Byron shires, and Queenslanders travelling to those areas, are be able to cross the border bubble for work, education, compassionate care and essential shopping provided they have had one dose of the vaccine.

Can you leave your home?

Queenslanders can travel anywhere within the state, or outside Queensland that is not a declared hotspot.

Do you need to wear a face mask?

If you have visited or resides in the same household as a person who has visited one of the six high-risk LGAs you must wear a face mask at all times, including outdoors.

You are required to wear a mask indoors at all times unless you are at your home with only people from your household or you are eating or drinking.

In the seven other impacted LGAs – which include Ipswich, the Lockyer Valley, Noosa Shire, Redland City, Scenic Rim, Somerset, and the Sunshine Coast – masks must be carried at all times.

In those seven LGAs masks must be worn indoors unless you are sitting down and outdoors when you can not maintain social distancing of 1.5 metres from others.

Masks must be worn on public transport and if you are in a taxi, rideshare or shuttle service

From Wednesday 29 September, spectators attending stadium events across Queensland must wear a mask at all times, even while they are seated, except when eating or drinking.

Masks are required for all teachers and staff in all schools (primary and secondary), as well as secondary school students.

Masks must also be worn at airports, and on a domestic or international flight.

What are the limits on gatherings and events?

From Thursday 30 September, residents in the six high-risk LGAs are only allowed to have 30 visitors in their home, including those that live there.

Both funerals and weddings will be capped at 100 people, including the person conducting the service. At weddings, only 20 guests can dance.

Indoor businesses and venues are allowed one person per 4 sq metres or 75% capacity with ticketed and allocated seating.

Smaller indoor venues with 200 sq metres are allowed one person per 2 sq metres, up to a maximum of 50 people.

Outdoor venues are allowed one person per 2 sq metres.

Eating and drinking must be seated and there is no dancing permitted except for a maximum of 20 guests at weddings.

In the rest of Queensland, 100 people can gather in homes and there is no limit for people gathering in public spaces.

Indoor premises are allowed one person per 2 square metres or 100% capacity if patrons are in allocated and ticketed seating.

Indoor funerals and wedding ceremonies are also allowed one person per 2 sq metres or 200 people or 100% allocated seated and ticketed capacity (whichever is the greater).

All wedding guests can dance (indoors and outdoors) subject to the one person per 2 sq metres rule.

There are no restrictions on indoor or outdoor stadium events but patrons must wear a mask unless eating or drinking.



Aged care facilities

From Wednesday 29 September visiting restrictions will be in place for aged care facilities, disability services, detention centres and hospitals in Brisbane City, Moreton Bay, the Gold Coast, Logan, Townsville and Palm Island Aboriginal Shire.

Can you travel anywhere?

There are no restrictions on travel within Queensland, however other states have introduced rules on visitors arriving from Queensland. Check the latest restrictions on travelling interstate from Queensland here.