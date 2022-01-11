Qld Covid update: chief health officer urges immediate halt to ‘pox parties’ aimed at spreading virus

Queensland health authorities have condemned reports of “pox parties” held by groups of unvaccinated residents on the Gold Coast, which has quickly become the epicentre of the state’s Omicron outbreak.

On Monday another 23 people – enough to fill a separate ward – were admitted to hospital on the Gold Coast after contracting Covid-19. Half of intensive care patients in the region were unvaccinated.

Reports of gatherings where people deliberately attempted to spread the virus, in the belief it would increase their immunity, were first reported by the Gold Coast Bulletin.

The Queensland chief health officer, John Gerrard, said the notion was “utterly ridiculous”.

Related: Australian food producers hit by Covid staff shortages welcome isolation rule changes

“The best way to get immunity to this virus is through vaccination, not through these parties.

“Please, please stop.”

Queensland reported 20,566 new cases on Tuesday, though the total included some tests from private pathologists that would have otherwise been included in Monday’s numbers. A software issue that delayed the reporting of case numbers had since been rectified.

There were now 109,524 active cases in Queensland – 502 patients were in hospital, 27 in ICU, and six on ventilators.

One in four hospitalised patients were on the Gold Coast – where vaccination rates were marginally lower than the rest of Queensland. Six of the 11 patients in ICU on the Gold Coast were unvaccinated.

“Gold Coast remains a hotspot, they had an additional 23 admissions to their wards yesterday … a typical hospital ward is somewhere between 20 to 30 patients,” Gerrard said.

“I think the principal reason (for the Gold Coast outbreak) is the number of people travelling there from interstate.

“You’ve had a lot of incursions and a lot of spot fires … just because their test was negative when they crossed over, they then became positive after they arrived.

Story continues

“The slightly lower vaccination rate … it’s not terrible on the Gold Coast … that contributes and also we have heard from the police repeatedly that mask wearing is poorer there.”

Related: Because of the naive 'Covid zero' message many Australians can’t come to terms with catching Covid | Sarah Simons

Parts of the Gold Coast share some similarities with alternative lifestyle communities just across the border in northern New South Wales where vaccination rates are low. There also have been significant anti-lockdown protests in the city.

As concern about the Gold Coast outbreak mounts, the city’s mayor, Tom Tate, has called for state health authorities to “let it rip”.

In an opinion piece, published by the Gold Coast Bulletin on Monday, Tate said constant rule changes had tested the goodwill of the community.

“Opening the border was always going to see Omicron sweep across the state,” Tate said. “The state claims it is all about slowing the spread. Why not let it spread rapidly so we reach the peak sooner, and our economy gets off life support faster?”

Gerrard, who was not asked directly about Tate’s comments, made clear hospitals had plans in place to deal with the coming peak, expected in early February. Health workers were being called back from holidays to help the hospital system cope.

Email: sign up for our daily morning briefing newsletter

App: download the free app and never miss the biggest stories, or get our weekend edition for a curated selection of the week's best stories

Social: follow us on YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, Twitter or TikTok

Podcast: listen to our daily episodes on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or search "Full Story" in your favourite app

“We had 502 people in Queensland hospital wards as of 7pm last night,” Gerrard said. “That is up from 419 the day before.

“That is escalating fairly rapidly and that is what is expected.

“Those numbers will become quite significant in the coming weeks until the beginning of February, and hopefully the mathematical modelling is correct, it will start to decline after that.”