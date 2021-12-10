Qld border opening: fears of long delays at checkpoints amid surge in stranded travellers

Photograph: Patrick Hamilton/AFP/Getty Images

Large numbers of stranded travellers have begun arriving at the Queensland border days ahead of its scheduled reopening, increasing concerns about long delays at police checkpoints.

It remains unclear how the police border checkpoints will operate, though delays of up to four hours are expected and authorities have asked people to consider travelling at a later date and to “pack your patience”.

With just days until the reopening at 1am on Monday, the build-up of people wanting to cross the border by car presents other potential problems. They include the ability for border area commuters – including Gold Coast hospital workers and others – to get to work on Monday morning.

The New South Wales cross-border commissioner, James McTavish, told Guardian Australia there was also some concern that northern NSW may not have the Covid testing capacity to meet demand over the weekend.

“There have been large numbers of people moving from all parts of NSW and Victoria into northern NSW in advance of the opening on Monday,” McTavish said.

“People need to get that PCR test done within 72 hours [of crossing], and there’s limited capacity on the north coast. I’m conscious that people may think they can waltz into a testing clinic and get it done.”

The border has been closed to most people, including returning Queenslanders, for almost five months. In that time, people unable to return have been stranded in the NSW northern rivers, with many living in caravan parks and showgrounds.

For those attempting to cross the border as soon as possible, there remains significant uncertainty about how the process will work.

People will require a border pass, but on Friday morning the state had not yet made passes available.

Rod Webb, from Ocean Grove in Victoria, is planning to drive north over a couple of days to reach the border on Monday. He phoned Queensland Health on Friday seeking basic information and was told that details about the pass were still not known.

“It’s unbelievable given the time they’ve had to get this in place,” Webb said.

Authorities are urging people to delay their travel if possible.

“We’re anticipating on Monday there will be extensive delays, particularly on the M1,” McTavish said.

“The advice we’re giving to people is that despite the best efforts of Queensland police [and other officials] people should expect extensive delays.

“Every time there’s been a change it’s been pretty rough for a few days, as Queensland police get their systems in order; it’s pretty messy up front but it normally evens out pretty quickly.

“We are concerned about people getting to work on Monday, we’ve got a lot of medical staff in northern NSW who need to get across the border to go to work. But they should expect it to be disrupted on Monday and also the first few days.”

After the Queensland premier, Annastacia Palaszczuk, announced on Monday the border would fully reopen nearly a week ahead of schedule, Queensland released a public health direction on Thursday night that gives some clarity to how the border controls and pass system will operate. The state has come in for heavy criticism for the length of time between the premier’s announcements and the detail – via a direction – that allows for authorities, businesses and travellers to plan with a degree of certainty.

The Tweed shire council says dedicated border crossings are needed for locals, in order to prevent the border opening heaping more impost onto commuters and businesses.

“It’s certainly going to be a challenge,” the council’s general manager, Troy Green, said. “Cross-border residents need to be able to upload their vaccination record or have number plate recognition that lets us through.

“There’s multiple access points from Tweed to Coolangatta or Tweed into Queensland that have been permanently closed. We need access points solely for cross-border residents and a simplified way of crossing.”

Green said the closure had been tough for border communities and that he expected difficulties to continue after the re-opening.

“We are one community on two sides of the street,” he said. “A lot of businesses, in the Tweed and Coolangatta, have lost confidence.

“From the Queensland government’s perspective, they’ll say we’ve dodged some impacts [of Covid]. I think it’s going to be a long time for Queensland to recover.

“Some of those businesses won’t recover. They’ve been the pawns in this. It’s been somewhat frustrating to see the slow uptake of vaccines in Queensland. Those on the border have paid the penalty for that.”

Police are unlikely to telegraph some aspects of their efforts to enforce rules at border crossings, which include that people arriving from NSW and Victoria must be double-vaccinated.

The commissioner, Katarina Carroll, has said police might conduct random checks or 100% compliance.