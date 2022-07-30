Qlarant Foundation Awards Over $400k to Multiple Charities

Qlarant
·4 min read

Holds Celebration Event For 23 Grantees

Dr. Ron Forsythe Jr.

Qlarant CEO, Dr. Ron Forsythe, Jr. holds a check representing the cumulative grant amount of $416,500 distributed to 23 non-profit organizations through the Qlarant Foundation.
Midgett Parker, Jr., Esq.

Mr. Midgett S. Parker, Jr, Esq. provided the keynote address during the Qlarant Foundation Grantee Awards Celebration at Qlarant’s headquarters in Easton, Maryland.
Easton MD, July 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On Wednesday July 27, after two years of virtual events, Qlarant Foundation returned to hosting their annual grant awards celebration in person. The Foundation welcomed over 50 grantee representatives, board members, and staff to their Easton corporate headquarters to introduce the non-profit organizations selected to receive grants for the coming year. Each of the grantee organizations is dedicated to providing health and human services to underserved populations.

 

“After two years of meeting virtually, the Qlarant Foundation is so pleased to host you in person at our headquarters for this year’s annual grantee celebration,” said Dominic Szwaja, PA, Qlarant Foundation Board Chair. “We look forward to gathering so that we may learn more about each other and provide you with an opportunity to network with other non-profit organizations in our region.”

 

This year, 23 organizations received awards ranging from $5,000 to $30,000, for a total of $416,500 across Maryland and the District of Columbia. “The Qlarant Foundation received a record number of applications this year. This year’s grants were chosen based on the positive impact we believe your work will have in our region. We are excited about this partnership and about the necessary services our grantees will provide to the most vulnerable populations in our communities.”

 

“This year, we have a fantastic grantee pool which will be providing a diverse array of services including health and mental health care, housing and addiction services, and childhood development programs,” continued Szwaja. “Our communities will benefit greatly from the comprehensive programs these organizations are poised to provide to those in need.”

 

The grantees gathered together for a meet and greet session prior to the luncheon where they viewed posters celebrating their efforts that were displayed around the room. Prior to the event, the organizations were given one of five questions to consider that they would respond to during the program. Staff and board members were seated among the grantees providing the opportunity to get to know the grantees and for the grantees to learn more about Qlarant.

 

“As we navigate through a third year since the start of the pandemic, these organizations require more support than ever,” commented Vice Chair Dr. Molly Burgoyne-Brian in the program introduction. “So many people are in need of the care they provide. We’re so pleased to be able to continue to provide funding for these programs.”

 

Each organization met with Qlarant CEO Dr. Ron Forsythe, Jr. for a celebratory “big check” photo. He was joined by Maryland Senator Addie Eckardt who presented certificates from the State of Maryland recognizing some of the organizations she represents on the Eastern Shore of Maryland.

Mr. Midgett S. Parker, Jr, Esq., a Qlarant Board Director, was the featured speaker during the program. A veteran and attorney, Mr. Parker has extensive experience working with non-profits throughout his legal career.

 

“It is a pleasure to be here with you,” said Mr. Parker, “to learn about what you are doing in the community serving the greatest needs. You are the essence of what Qlarant is doing through its many team members.” He recognized the elected officials by pointing out that they can take back a message of hope for those that are basically hopeless. “The theme for today should be Connecting Communities and Building Bridges—between those that don’t have and those that have resources.”

 

He pointed out that the organizations know their craft and their communities, but also their limitations. They have had to adapt to the world today and develop ways to deal with them and reach out for help. He also commented on how inspiring it is to see the good news of the organizations in a world where there is so much bad news. He remarked that they are “leaving lasting memorable ties in the communities we serve.” He called the organizations “ambassadors of Qlarant” and they should seize the opportunities that are available from the grants.

 

Each of the organizations received a copy of the posters which hang in the hallways of Qlarant’s headquarters and a certificate from the Foundation. They will also receive a print of the photo and will be featured in a video which will be posted on Qlarant’s website, YouTube channel, and social media platforms. A recording of the full event will also be available on Qlarant’s YouTube channel.

 

 

About Qlarant Foundation

Qlarant Foundation, the mission arm of Qlarant, is a national not-for-profit organization that provides grants to charitable and not-for-profit organizations in Maryland and the District of Columbia toward projects that help improve the healthcare and human services for individuals and communities. Since 2006, Qlarant Foundation has awarded grants totaling $6.5 million to over 90 organizations in Maryland and the District of Columbia. For more information, visit www.qlarant.com/foundation.

 

Glennda MoragneEl

(Toll Free) 800.999.3362

(Cell) 410.804.7550

www.Qlarant.com

 

Attachments

CONTACT: Pat Boos Qlarant 410-819-3553 boosp@qlarant.com


