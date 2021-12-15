QKGI Legacy Holdings LP and QKGI New Holdings LP Distribute Corsa Common Shares

HOUSTON, Dec. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- QKGI Legacy Holdings LP (“Legacy QKGI”) and QKGI New Holdings LP (“New QKGI” and, together with Legacy QKGI, the “QKGI Entities”), affiliates of Quintana Capital Group L.P. (the "Acquiror"), today announced that on December 15, 2021, the QKGI Entities completed the in-kind distribution of 46,877,550 common shares (the "Common Shares") of Corsa Coal Corp. (TSXV:CSO) (“Corsa”) on a pro rata basis to the limited partners of the QKGI Entities and affiliated investment funds directly or indirectly controlling the QKGI Entities.



Immediately after the distribution of the Common Shares, the Acquiror no longer holds any Common Shares of Corsa.

For further information and to obtain a copy of the related early warning report filed under applicable Canadian provincial securities legislation in connection with the transactions described hereunder, please go to Corsa’s profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

For further information, please contact:

Quintana Capital Group L.P.

1415 Louisiana Street, Suite 2400

Houston, Texas 77002

United States of America

Paul Cornell

Managing Director and Chief Financial Officer

Phone: 713-751-7525



