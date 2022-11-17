QinetiQ Group's (LON:QQ.) Shareholders Will Receive A Bigger Dividend Than Last Year

The board of QinetiQ Group plc (LON:QQ.) has announced that the dividend on 3rd of February will be increased to £0.024, which will be 4.3% higher than last year's payment of £0.023 which covered the same period. Even though the dividend went up, the yield is still quite low at only 2.1%.

QinetiQ Group's Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

While yield is important, another factor to consider about a company's dividend is whether the current payout levels are feasible. Before making this announcement, QinetiQ Group was easily earning enough to cover the dividend. This means that most of its earnings are being retained to grow the business.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to fall by 20.4% over the next year. If the dividend continues along the path it has been on recently, we estimate the payout ratio could be 31%, which is comfortable for the company to continue in the future.

Dividend Volatility

Although the company has a long dividend history, it has been cut at least once in the last 10 years. Since 2012, the dividend has gone from £0.018 total annually to £0.074. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 15% over that duration. QinetiQ Group has grown distributions at a rapid rate despite cutting the dividend at least once in the past. Companies that cut once often cut again, so we would be cautious about buying this stock solely for the dividend income.

The Dividend Has Growth Potential

With a relatively unstable dividend, it's even more important to see if earnings per share is growing. We are encouraged to see that QinetiQ Group has grown earnings per share at 5.3% per year over the past five years. With a decent amount of growth and a low payout ratio, we think this bodes well for QinetiQ Group's prospects of growing its dividend payments in the future.

Our Thoughts On QinetiQ Group's Dividend

Overall, this is a reasonable dividend, and it being raised is an added bonus. The dividend has been at reasonable levels historically, but that hasn't translated into a consistent payment. The dividend looks okay, but there have been some issues in the past, so we would be a little bit cautious.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. Just as an example, we've come across 2 warning signs for QinetiQ Group you should be aware of, and 1 of them can't be ignored. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

