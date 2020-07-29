Qiagen investor PSquared won't tender shares in Thermo Fisher bid

ZURICH, July 29 (Reuters) - Switzerland-based PSquared Asset Management on Wednesday unveiled a stake of more than 4% in Qiagen, adding it would not tender its shares into a $12.9 billion offer by U.S. laboratory equipment supplier Thermo Fisher.

"PSquared believes that the current cash offer by Thermo Fisher at 43 euros ($50.45) per share materially undervalues Qiagen on a standalone basis," the fund said in response to a Reuters request.

"PSquared will not tender any shares into the current offer."

Hedge fund Davidson Kempner, which says it owns more than 5% of Qiagen, a day earlier said it would not tender its shares into the offer, adding a price of between 48 euros and 52 euros a share was more appropriate. ($1 = 0.8524 euros) (Reporting by Paul Arnold and Oliver Hirt Writing by Christoph Steitz Editing by Michelle Martin)