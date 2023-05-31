QEH Nurses Maxed Out

Queen Elizabeth Hospital (QEH) intensive care unit (ICU) nurses say taking staff’s willingness to stretch themselves thin for granted is not the way to solve staffing shortages. Twenty-seven of about 30 ICU nurses expressed grievances of this nature in a letter to Health PEI leadership, which was shared with The Graphic.

The letter was in response to Health PEI’s decision to stop treating intensive care patients at Prince County Hospital (PCH) and increase ICU beds at QEH as needed.

“Releasing a plan to add ICU beds with no additional resources mentioned is unsatisfactory,” the letter reads. “We ask that decision makers consider that relying on nursing to step-up over and over again to make up for the lack of effective and timely action by Health PEI is not acceptable.”

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Staffing details are particularly relevant to QEH ICU nurses on the front line, given the unit has been operating without about a quarter of its full staff complement. Staff have had to fill the gap by increasing their workload.

It was known by mid-March that as of May 15 the hospital would not have enough physicians to provide the 24/7 on-call care required to safely operate an ICU.

Health PEI hoped to cover the shortage by attracting locums, if not permanent physicians, but was unsuccessful. As a result, safely offering intensive care is no longer viable at the Summerside hospital. Rearranging the Island’s critical care delivery was necessary.

The contingency plan blindsided most QEH nurses, according to the letter. They were left with more questions than answers about how a likely increase in beds would be staffed safely and if summer vacations, rest key in preventing burnout from one of health care’s most demanding jobs, would be approved this year.

“If this bed flow increase leads to vacation denials, more nurses will undoubtedly resign their positions, leaving the precious critical care resources in PEI even more stressed,” the letter states. “Losing ICU trained nurses is detrimental to our health care system ... replacing them is no easy feat.”

Gardam responds

Dr Michael Gardam, Health PEI CEO, was later quoted in the media as saying the result would likely be two or three more patients per month at QEH’s ICU and the average health care worker wouldn’t notice that big of a difference. Staff noticed the difference immediately.

Within three days critically ill patients who normally would have been treated at PCH had been placed in the QEH unit. However, it is possible this was a surge.

Some patients stay in the unit for weeks on end and sometimes require one-to-one attention. From nurses’ perspective, increasing the patient load in the ICU by two to three is not insignificant.

In response to the letter, Dr Gardam reiterated, it’s not a change anyone wanted including Health PEI leadership.

“What I keep looking for is, what are your solutions and how can we work on this together to make this as least disruptive as possible? And we’re definitely not seeing that right now,” he said.

“There are some people who have really been rolling with us trying to figure this out, and I really appreciate that those people are doing that. For the others, though, who are just sniping at what we’re doing. What is your alternative? I’d love to hear, I really would.”

Story continues

The contingency plan was developed by an integrated provincial team, which included representation from health care workers, administrators, physicians and medical leaders for PCH and QEH as well as provincial leads over the course of months according to a press release.

Dr Gardam specified nurses from Queen Elizabeth Hospital, including the ICU nurse manager, were consulted from the beginning through the duration of the planning process.

This contradicts what some nurses on the front line were aware of or saw in real time.

Dr Gardam also said the PEI Nurses Union was consulted from the beginning.

Union president, Barbara Brookins, says this is not true.

“We found out about it like everybody else sometime around late Thursday, Friday morning.”

The union was not consulted meaningfully or otherwise about this change, she said, and received little information in return when a union rep emailed questions about rumoured upcoming changes, two weeks in advance.

“They were making these decisions at a level higher up than the people that are actually impacted. The people impacted need to be included.”

A Health PEI media rep said one locum left four days earlier than expected which did hamper the process.

“They knew for more than a month that the last doctor was going to be gone on the 15th, it was no surprise,” Ms Brookins said. “If they are relying on one locum to fly in and save the day that’s a pretty loosey-goosey plan.”

Following nurses’ push-back in relation to the plan’s roll-out, Ms Brookins says Health PEI has started to collaborate more, with nurses now involved in discussions, and she sees solutions arising.

Since the plan was both released and put into effect, Health PEI management has been in conversation with nurses at PCH. At least two nurses are considering picking up shifts at QEH when needed.

Hiring travel nurses, who work for private agencies, may be another option on the table, Ms Brookins said. Travel nurses could hold staffing strong through the summer to ensure permanent nurses can access summer vacation.

“Having agency nurses is not our preference for sure. But when you’re in a situation like this, we don’t have too much choice in it,” she said. “So it’s just a Band-aid solution that could hopefully get everybody through a crisis.”

Ms Brookins says agency nurse contracts vary, but generally speaking they may charge Health PEI something in the realm of $300 per nursing hour to provide an RN for a contracted term.

It’s not uncommon for agency nurses to earn about $75 to $99 an hour from the agency’s pot, Ms Brookins said, which is significantly more than Health PEI employed nurses. On the flip-side, travel nurses only typically have stable work in any given location for a month or so, and certainly don’t threaten the employability of Health PEI nurses, she concluded.

Rachel Collier, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Eastern Graphic