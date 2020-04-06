QEH Foundation commits to 2 mobile dialysis machines for COVID-19 ICU

The Queen Elizabeth Hospital Foundation has purchased two mobile dialysis machines for the Charlottetown hospital, and will figure out where the money will come from later.

"We committed to that immediately," said foundation CEO Tracey Comeau.

"Typically we would raise the money first and then commit to purchase the machinery. But it happened another way around this time. And of course during crises nothing is the same."

The hospital needs the machines for the intensive care unit it is setting up specifically for COVID-19 patients. It anticipates about five per cent of patients in that ICU will require dialysis.

The hospital's current machines cannot be moved into the new ICU, and the patients will not be able to be moved.

Fundraising challenges

Comeau said the foundation has launched a special appeal and has already raised almost half of the $35,000 required.

Most of the money raised so far came in the form of a single donation from the Island's Chinese community.

This is a challenging time for fundraising for all charities, as special events that would attract attention to causes have been cancelled.

The QEH Foundation is no exception.

"The brunches that are held for us, the ceilidhs that support the QEH EastLink Telethon, the Women's Institute gala was for us this year. We're talking tens of thousands of dollars," said Comeau.

It will not be possible to hold the telethon in its regular form this year, but Comeau is hopeful that some kind of event can be put together.

In the meantime, she said, online donations are easy, and the foundation is having some success with them.

