QEH declares Code Orange after call of suspected carbon monoxide poisonings

Anyone with non-urgent concerns can expect long waits at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital Tuesday night, officials say. (Tony Davis/CBC - image credit)

The Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Charlottetown has declared a Code Orange as it responds to an incident involving between five to 10 people with suspected carbon monoxide poisoning.

The call came in at about 6 p.m.

The Charlottetown Fire Department and Island EMS responded.

Hospital officials are asking people to only come to the emergency department for urgent or critical issues. Those with non-urgent concerns can expect long waits.

According to the Department of Health, a Code Orange is generally called when an external disaster or threat is likely to require additional hospital resources.

Health P.E.I. says anyone with emergency medical needs should call 911 or seek emergency services when:

experiencing discomfort or tightness in the chest;

experiencing unusual shortness of breath;

experiencing abdominal pain;

experiencing prolonged and persistent headache or dizziness;

an injury may require stitches or involve a broken bone;

a child has prolonged diarrhea or vomiting; or

a baby under six months of age has a fever of 38 C (100.4 F) or higher.

If you have any health concerns or need immediate health information, call 811 to speak to an experienced registered nurse for advice on the best course of action.