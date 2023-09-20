QDOBA will serve larger free 3-Cheese Queso sides in honor of National Queso Day

QDOBA believes there's no such thing as too much queso especially on one of the cheesiest days of the year.

In honor of National Queso Day, the Mexican restaurant chain is offering a larger portion of their 3-Cheese Queso side. Guests visiting any participating QDOBA locations in the U.S. and Canada on Wednesday will get more cheese with the purchase of any entrée.

The signature side combines fire-roasted tomatoes and chilis with a flavorful blend of cheeses.

"Whether you're a burrito lover, bowl aficionado or a quesadilla fan, there's no better way to elevate your meal than with a generous serving of the creamy, melted signature 3-Cheese Queso," the company said in a press release.

The deal is part of the chain's "Get It Dripped" campaign which encourages guests to "revel in the cheesey goodness they love more than ever," according to Vice President of Marketing Kim Zamir.

"National Queso Day is a day of celebration for all those who cherish the rich, creamy delight that is queso, and at QDOBA, we're always looking for ways to heighten our customers' dining experiences," Zamir said in the press release.

Guests can use code "DRIP" to access their free large side of queso with the purchase of any entrée at the store, on the app or on the website.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: QDOBA offers larger 3-Cheese serving to honor National Queso Day