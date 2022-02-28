QCT and DZS to Demonstrate Converged Edge Cloud Blueprint for 5G Network Service Deployment at Mobile World Congress 2022

DZS

Companies to showcase O-RAN Software Community “E” release in demo that combines optimized network edge solutions with DZS Cloud automation capabilities to create an easy to deploy and operate “edge cloud”

DALLAS, Feb. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quanta Cloud Technology (QCT), a global data center solution provider, and DZS (NASDAQ: DZSI), a global leader in access networking and cloud software solutions, today announced a demonstration of their Converged Edge Cloud Blueprint for 5G network service deployment to take place live at Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2022. The blueprint is a result of a strategic partnership formed between the companies to jointly accelerate the deployment of virtualized and containerized network functions (VNFs and CNFs) at the edge, including Open RAN-based solutions. This demonstration will combine specialized, hardened compute platforms – QuantaEdge EGX63IS-1U – from QCT based on 3rd Gen Intel® Xeon® Scalable Processors optimized for network edge and remote deployments, along with DZS SDN-enabled mobile networking products, to create an easy to deploy and operate “edge cloud” suitable for 5G RAN, 5G Core, MEC and similar workloads. Leveraging the recently announced O-RAN Software Community (OSC) “E” release, the Kubernetes-based Red Hat® OpenShift® Container Platform software runtime layer, and the deployment automation capabilities of DZS Cloud, this demonstration will showcase a simple, easy-to-deploy, jointly validated reference configuration of hardware and software for 5G network services and deployments spanning Edge Access, RAN, and Core domains.



“We are excited for the opportunity to share with the industry the progress QCT and DZS have made over the last six months,” said Mike Yang, President of QCT. “This demonstration is part of a larger partnership between DZS and QCT that leverages QCT’s server and NFV infrastructure integration capabilities and DZS mobile transport, edge, and converged network expertise to address carrier and operator business opportunities in 5G, edge cloud and network virtualization.”

Story continues

Since the announcement of their partnership in July of 2021, QCT and DZS have been combining DZS Cloud software and the QCT Auto Deployment Toolkit (ADT) for Cloud-Native Platform deployment as well as other hardware and software elements to develop solution blueprints with validated configurations of QCT Carrier-Grade Edge Server. The joint Converged Edge Cloud Blueprints are optimized for 5G and FlexRAN™ based deployments at the network edge, and include support for complementary network accelerators and 5G RAN offload functions. The MWC 2022 demonstration will specifically leverage the recently announced 5th software release “E” from the OSC to illustrate the progress of technology from the open source community to enable new 5G architectures. The OSC is a collaboration of O-RAN ALLIANCE and the Linux Foundation, both organizations where DZS is a participating member.

“DZS’ access networking, cloud-native and software-defined networking expertise complemented by QCT’s infrastructure experience is delivering emerging edge cloud solutions that enable differentiated 5G experiences for communication service providers,” said Charlie Vogt, President and CEO of DZS. “Our partnership with QCT continues to advance, delivering open software-defined network virtualization and cloud-native automation solutions. Our partnership reflects a shared commitment to the realization of network-aware cloud technologies, open networks, and support for customer choice, enabling operators to monetize their 5G investments with DZS Cloud and QCT platforms.”

The demonstration of joint DZS and QCT solutions can be seen at MWC 2022 in Barcelona, Spain at the Fira Event Center, Hall 5, booth #5E21 throughout the exposition hours from 28 Feb through 3 March, 2022. Beginning on Tuesday, 1 March at 11:00am local time, DZS CTO Andrew Bender will present “A New Architecture for 5G Open RAN and Network Edge” as a guest of QCT.

To learn more about QCT, visit www.QCT.io.

For more information about DZS, visit www.DZSi.com.

About Quanta Cloud Technology (QCT)

Quanta Cloud Technology (QCT) is a global data center solution provider that combines the efficiency of hyperscale hardware with infrastructure software from a diversity of industry leaders to solve next-generation data center design and operational challenges. QCT serves cloud service providers, telecoms and enterprises running public, hybrid and private clouds.

Product lines include hyperconverged and software-defined data center solutions as well as servers, storage, switches and integrated racks with an ecosystem of hardware components and software partners. QCT designs, manufactures, integrates and services its offerings via its own global network. The parent of QCT is Quanta Computer, Inc., a Fortune Global 500 corporation.

About DZS

DZS Inc. (NSDQ: DZSI) is a global leader in access networking and cloud software solutions.

DZS, the DZS logo, and all DZS product names are trademarks of DZS Inc. Other brand and product names are trademarks of their respective holders. Specifications, products, and/or product names are all subject to change.

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding future events and our future results that are subject to the safe harbors created under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements reflect the beliefs and assumptions of the Company’s management as of the date hereof. Words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “forecast,” “goal,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “project,” “seek,” “should,” “target,” “will,” “would,” variations of such words, and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned that these forward-looking statements are only predictions and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. The Company’s actual results could differ materially and adversely from those expressed in or contemplated by the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ include, but are not limited to, those risk factors contained in the Company’s SEC filings available at www.sec.gov, including without limitation, the Company’s annual report on Form 10-K, quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and subsequent filings. In addition, additional or unforeseen affects from the COVID-19 pandemic and the global economic climate may give rise to or amplify many of these risks. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which they are made. DZS undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements for any reason.

For further information see: www.DZSi.com.

DZS on Twitter: https://twitter.com/dzs_innovation

DZS on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/DZSi/

Press Inquiries:

Danny Chang, QCT

Email: Danny_Chang@quantatw.com

McKenzie Hurst, Thatcher+Co. for DZS

Mobile: +1 408.888.6787

Email: mhurst@thatcherandco.com



