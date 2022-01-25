QCR Holdings, Inc. Announces Net Income of $27.0 Million for the Fourth Quarter and Record Net Income of $98.9 Million for the Full Year 2021

QCR Holdings, Inc.
·18 min read
GlobeNewswire Inc.

Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Highlights

  • Record annual net income of $98.9 million, or $6.20 per diluted share

  • Quarterly net income of $27.0 million, or $1.71 per diluted share

  • Adjusted quarterly net income (non-GAAP) of $27.4 million, or $1.73 per diluted share

  • Record adjusted quarterly net interest income (non-GAAP) of $49.2 million, a 6.1% annualized increase compared to the third quarter of 2021

  • Net Interest Margin (“NIM”) of 3.29% and Adjusted NIM (TEY)(non-GAAP) of 3.49% for the quarter

  • Loan and lease growth of 12.0% (annualized) for the quarter and 16.9% for the full year, excluding SBA Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) loans (non-GAAP)

  • Annualized core deposit growth of 4.3% for the quarter and 7.2% for the full year

  • Nonperforming assets improved by 60% for the quarter and 80% for the full year and now represent only 0.05% of total assets

  • Allowance for credit losses (“ACL”) to total loans/leases of 1.69%, excluding PPP loans (non-GAAP)

MOLINE, Ill., Jan. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: QCRH) (the “Company”) today announced net income of $27.0 million and diluted earnings per share (“EPS”) of $1.71 for the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to net income of $31.6 million and diluted EPS of $1.99 for the third quarter of 2021. For the full year, the Company reported record net income of $98.9 million, or $6.20 per diluted share.

The Company reported adjusted net income (non-GAAP) of $27.4 million and adjusted diluted EPS of $1.73 for the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to adjusted net income (non-GAAP) of $31.6 million and adjusted diluted EPS of $1.99 for the third quarter of 2021. For the fourth quarter of 2020, net income and diluted EPS were $18.3 million and $1.14, respectively, and adjusted net income (non-GAAP) and adjusted diluted EPS were $19.1 million and $1.20, respectively.

For the Quarter Ended

December 31,

September 30,

December 31,

$ in millions (except per share data)

2021

2021

2020

Net Income

$

27.0

$

31.6

$

18.3

Diluted EPS

$

1.71

$

1.99

$

1.14

Adjusted Net Income (non-GAAP)

$

27.4

$

31.6

$

19.1

Adjusted Diluted EPS (non-GAAP)

$

1.73

$

1.99

$

1.20

Adjusted non-GAAP measurements of financial performance exclude non-recurring income and expense items that management believes are not reflective of the anticipated future operation of the Company’s business. The Company believes these measurements provide a better comparison for analysis and may provide a better indicator of future performance. See GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliations.

“We are very pleased with our 2021 financial performance, highlighted by record net income and earnings per share,” said Larry J. Helling, Chief Executive Officer. “Our strong results were driven by robust loan growth of 17% for the year as we capitalized on strengthening economic conditions in our markets as well as the value that our clients place on relationship-based community banking. Additionally, we expanded our net interest margin, produced solid fee income, carefully managed expenses and maintained excellent credit quality.”

“In November, we were excited to announce the anticipated acquisition of Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. which will enhance our market share in the vibrant Springfield and southwest Missouri markets. It will enable us to extend our high-performing and profitable niche business lines into those markets. We expect this transaction to close late in the first quarter or early in the second quarter and look forward to welcoming Guaranty Bank to the team.”

Annualized Loan and Lease Growth of 12.0% for the Quarter and 16.9% for the Year, excluding PPP Loans (non-GAAP)

During the fourth quarter of 2021, the Company’s loans and leases, excluding PPP loans (non-GAAP), increased $135.8 million to a total of $4.7 billion. Loan and lease growth, excluding PPP loans (non-GAAP) during the quarter was 12.0% on an annualized basis and was funded by core deposit growth and some excess liquidity. Core deposits (excluding brokered deposits) increased by $52.0 million during the quarter. The Company’s wholesale funding portfolio has been reduced to predominately subordinated debt that qualifies as regulatory capital.

“Our continued robust loan growth was driven by strength in both our traditional commercial lending and leasing business and our Specialty Finance Group,” added Helling. “We believe this is a testament to the underlying economic strength across our markets and our relationship-based community banking model, emphasizing the importance of strong relationships with new and existing clients. Given our current pipeline, we are targeting organic loan growth for the full year 2022 of between 8% and 10%, consistent with our long-term goals.”

Record Net Interest Income of $46.5 million

Net interest income for the fourth quarter of 2021 totaled a record $46.5 million, compared to $46.2 million for the third quarter of 2021 and $43.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2020. Adjusted net interest income (non-GAAP) during the quarter was $49.2 million, an increase of $744 thousand, or 1.5%, from the prior quarter, primarily due to the strong loan/lease growth. Adjusted net interest income (non-GAAP) was $45.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2020. Acquisition-related net accretion totaled $88 thousand for the fourth quarter of 2021, down from $456 thousand in the third quarter of 2021 and down from $1.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2020.

In the fourth quarter, reported NIM was 3.29% and tax-equivalent yield basis (non-GAAP) NIM was 3.50%, compared to 3.36% and 3.56% in the prior quarter, respectively. Adjusted NIM (non-GAAP), which excludes acquisition-related net accretion, was 3.49%, compared to 3.53% in the third quarter. The slight decrease in Adjusted NIM (non-GAAP) during the quarter was primarily due to a 4 basis point decrease in the yield on earning assets (adjusted for acquisition-related net accretion, non-GAAP) driven by slightly lower loan and securities yields and some elevated excess liquidity. However, adjusted NIM benefited from a 1 basis point decline in the total cost of interest-bearing funds, mainly due to mix.

For the Quarter Ended

December 31,

September 30,

December 31,

2021

2021

2020

NIM

3.29

%

3.36

%

3.25

%

NIM (TEY)(non-GAAP) *

3.50

%

3.56

%

3.45

%

Adjusted NIM (TEY)(non-GAAP) *

3.49

%

3.53

%

3.37

%

* See GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliations

“We grew net interest income to record levels in the quarter, driven by our continued strong loan growth and our ability to protect and actually expand NIM in this challenging interest rate environment,” said Todd A. Gipple, President, Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer. “While reported adjusted NIM declined by 4 basis points this quarter, the decline was approximately two basis points when excluding the impact of lower PPP income and elevated excess liquidity, matching our guidance for the quarter. We had elevated liquidity during much of the quarter, driven by strong seasonal deposit growth with the majority of our strong loan growth occurring in December.”

Noninterest Income of $23.0 million

Noninterest income for the fourth quarter of 2021 totaled $23.0 million, compared to $34.7 million for the third quarter of 2021. The decrease was primarily due to an $11.9 million decrease in capital markets revenue from swap fees, down from the elevated amount in the prior quarter, which benefited from a number of swap transactions that were scheduled to close in the second quarter carrying over into the third quarter. Wealth management revenue was $3.9 million for the quarter, up 3.2% from the third quarter.

“Capital markets revenue from swap fees totaled $13.0 million for the quarter and $61.0 million for the full year,” added Gipple. “Capital markets revenue from swap fees has averaged $17.0 million for the last eight quarters, which gives us confidence in the sustainability of this important source of fee income and supports our continued guidance range of $14 to $18 million per quarter.”

Noninterest Expenses of $39.4 million

Noninterest expense for the fourth quarter of 2021 totaled $39.4 million, compared to $41.4 million for the third quarter of 2021 and $46.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2020. The linked-quarter decrease was primarily due to lower performance-based salary and benefits expense of $3.4 million, mainly the result of a decrease in capital markets revenue production from swap fees. Partially offsetting this decrease was a $584 thousand increase in advertising and marketing and $624 thousand in acquisition costs. Additionally, in the third quarter of 2021, the Company recorded a $1.5 million charge related to the write-down of certain fixed assets and a $1.3 million net gain on the sale of other real estate.

Asset Quality Remains Strong and NPAs Improved

Nonperforming assets (“NPAs”) totaled $2.8 million at the end of the fourth quarter, a decrease of $4.1 million from the third quarter of 2021. The decrease was primarily due to the payoff of one nonaccrual loan during the quarter. The ratio of NPAs to total assets improved to 0.05% as of December 31, 2021, compared to 0.11% as of September 30, 2021, and 0.25% as of December 31, 2020. In addition, the Company’s criticized loans and classified loans to total loans and leases decreased to 2.47% and 1.14%, respectively, from 2.57% and 1.29% as of September 30, 2021.

The Company recorded a $3.2 million negative provision for credit losses in the fourth quarter of 2021, primarily due to continued strong asset quality and a corresponding reduction in the qualitative factor related to the pandemic. As of December 31, 2021, the ACL on total loans/leases was 1.68%, compared to 1.75% as of September 30, 2021. Excluding PPP loans of $28 million, the ACL to total loans/leases as of December 31, 2021, was 1.69% (non-GAAP).

Continued Strong Capital Levels

As of December 31, 2021, the Company’s total risk-based capital ratio was 14.92%, the common equity tier 1 ratio was 10.88% and the tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio (non-GAAP) was 9.87%. By comparison, these respective ratios were 14.64%, 10.55% and 9.54% as of September 30, 2021.

Focus on Three Strategic Long-Term Initiatives

As part of the Company’s ongoing efforts to grow earnings and drive attractive long-term returns for shareholders, it continues to operate under three key strategic long-term initiatives:

  • Generate organic loan and lease growth of 9% per year, funded by core deposits;

  • Grow fee-based income by at least 6% per year; and

  • Limit our annual operating expense growth to 5% per year.

Conference Call Details

The Company will host an earnings call/webcast tomorrow, January 26, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. Central Time. Dial-in information for the call is toll-free: 888-346-9286 (international 412-317-5253). Participants should request to join the QCR Holdings, Inc. call. The event will be available for replay through February 02, 2022. The replay access information is 877-344-7529 (international 412-317-0088); access code 2205260. A webcast of the teleconference can be accessed at the Company’s News and Events page at www.qcrh.com. An archived version of the webcast will be available at the same location shortly after the live event has ended.

About Us

QCR Holdings, Inc., headquartered in Moline, Illinois, is a relationship-driven, multi-bank holding company serving the Quad Cities, Cedar Rapids, Cedar Valley, Des Moines/Ankeny and Springfield communities through its wholly-owned subsidiary banks. The banks provide full-service commercial and consumer banking and trust and wealth management services. Quad City Bank & Trust Company, based in Bettendorf, Iowa, commenced operations in 1994, Cedar Rapids Bank & Trust Company, based in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, commenced operations in 2001, Community State Bank, based in Ankeny, Iowa, was acquired by the Company in 2016, and Springfield First Community Bank, based in Springfield, Missouri, was acquired by the Company in 2018. Additionally, the Company serves the Waterloo/Cedar Falls, Iowa community through Community Bank & Trust, a division of Cedar Rapids Bank & Trust Company. Quad City Bank & Trust Company offers equipment loans and leases to businesses through its wholly-owned subsidiary, m2 Equipment Finance, LLC, based in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, and also provides correspondent banking services. The Company has 24 locations in Iowa, Missouri, Wisconsin and Illinois. As of December 31, 2021, the Company had approximately $6.1 billion in assets, $4.7 billion in loans and $4.9 billion in deposits. For additional information, please visit the Company’s website at www.qcrh.com.

Special Note Concerning Forward-Looking Statements. This document contains, and future oral and written statements of the Company and its management may contain, forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 with respect to the financial condition, results of operations, plans, objectives, future performance and business of the Company. Forward-looking statements, which may be based upon beliefs, expectations and assumptions of the Company’s management and on information currently available to management, are generally identifiable by the use of words such as “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “predict,” “suggest,” “appear,” “plan,” “intend,” “estimate,” ”annualize,” “may,” “will,” “would,” “could,” “should” or other similar expressions. Additionally, all statements in this document, including forward-looking statements, speak only as of the date they are made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update any statement in light of new information or future events.

A number of factors, many of which are beyond the ability of the Company to control or predict, could cause actual results to differ materially from those in its forward-looking statements. These factors include, among others, the following: (i) the strength of the local, state, national and international economies; (ii) the economic impact of any future terrorist threats and attacks, widespread disease or pandemics (including the COVID-19 pandemic in the United States), acts of war or other threats thereof, or other adverse external events that could cause economic deterioration or instability in credit markets, and the response of the local, state and national governments to any such adverse external events; (iii) changes in accounting policies and practices, as may be adopted by state and federal regulatory agencies, the FASB or the PCAOB; (iv) changes in state and federal laws, regulations and governmental policies concerning the Company’s general business; (v) changes in interest rates and prepayment rates of the Company’s assets (including the impact of LIBOR phase-out); (vi) increased competition in the financial services sector and the inability to attract new customers; (vii) changes in technology and the ability to develop and maintain secure and reliable electronic systems; (viii) unexpected results of acquisitions, which may include failure to realize the anticipated benefits of acquisitions and the possibility that transaction costs may be greater than anticipated; (ix) the loss of key executives or employees; (x) changes in consumer spending; (xi) unexpected outcomes of existing or new litigation involving the Company; (xii) the economic impact of exceptional weather occurrences such as tornadoes, floods and blizzards; and (xiii) the ability of the Company to manage the risks associated with the foregoing as well as anticipated. These risks and uncertainties should be considered in evaluating forward-looking statements and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements. Additional information concerning the Company and its business, including additional factors that could materially affect the Company’s financial results, is included in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Contacts:

Todd A. Gipple
President
Chief Operating Officer
Chief Financial Officer
(309) 743-7745
tgipple@qcrh.com

Kim K. Garrett
Vice President
Corporate Communications
Investor Relations Manager
(319) 743-7006
kgarrett@qcrh.com

QCR Holdings, Inc.
Consolidated Financial Highlights
(Unaudited)

As of

December 31,

September 30,

June 30,

March 31,

December 31,

2021

2021

2021

2021

2020

(dollars in thousands)

CONDENSED BALANCE SHEET

Cash and due from banks

$

37,490

$

57,310

$

55,598

$

78,814

$

61,329

Federal funds sold and interest-bearing deposits

87,662

70,826

88,780

55,056

95,676

Securities, net of allowance for credit losses

810,215

828,719

810,445

799,825

838,131

Net loans/leases

4,601,411

4,519,060

4,338,811

4,279,220

4,166,753

Intangibles

9,349

9,857

10,365

10,873

11,381

Goodwill

74,066

74,066

74,066

74,066

74,066

Derivatives

222,220

198,393

193,395

122,668

222,757

Other assets

253,719

256,277

255,952

246,872

234,950

Total assets

$

6,096,132

$

6,014,508

$

5,827,412

$

5,667,394

$

5,705,043

Total deposits

$

4,922,772

$

4,871,828

$

4,688,935

$

4,631,782

$

4,599,137

Total borrowings

170,805

183,514

198,908

188,601

177,114

Derivatives

225,135

201,450

196,092

125,863

229,270

Other liabilities

100,410

107,902

113,001

112,429

105,729

Total stockholders' equity

677,010

649,814

630,476

608,719

593,793

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$

6,096,132

$

6,014,508

$

5,827,412

$

5,667,394

$

5,705,043

ANALYSIS OF LOAN PORTFOLIO

Loan/lease mix: (1)

Commercial and industrial - revolving

$

248,483

$

175,155

$

182,882

$

168,842

Commercial and industrial - other

1,346,602

1,465,580

1,505,384

1,616,144

Commercial real estate, owner occupied

421,701

434,014

427,734

461,272

Commercial real estate, non-owner occupied

646,500

644,850

618,879

610,582

Construction and land development

918,571

852,418

708,289

607,798

Multi-family

600,412

529,727

466,804

396,272

Direct financing leases

45,191

50,237

56,153

60,134

1-4 family real estate

377,361

376,067

382,142

368,927

Consumer

75,311

71,682

69,438

71,080

Total loans/leases

$

4,680,132

$

4,599,730

$

4,417,705

$

4,361,051

Less allowance for credit losses (2)

78,721

80,670

78,894

81,831

Net loans/leases

$

4,601,411

$

4,519,060

$

4,338,811

$

4,279,220

Loan/lease mix: (1)

Commercial and industrial loans

$

1,584,922

$

1,634,047

$

1,680,853

$

1,779,062

$

1,726,723

Commercial real estate loans

2,675,103

2,550,160

2,319,423

2,174,897

2,107,629

Direct financing leases

44,623

49,585

55,371

59,229

66,016

Residential real estate loans

275,552

270,522

268,193

254,900

252,121

Installment and other consumer loans

86,311

85,363

86,925

87,053

91,302

Deferred loan/lease origination costs, net of fees

13,621

10,053

6,940

5,910

7,338

Total loans/leases

$

4,680,132

$

4,599,730

$

4,417,705

$

4,361,051

$

4,251,129

Less allowance for credit losses (2)

78,721

80,670

78,894

81,831

84,376

Net loans/leases

$

4,601,411

$

4,519,060

$

4,338,811

$

4,279,220

$

4,166,753

ANALYSIS OF SECURITIES PORTFOLIO

Securities mix:

U.S. government sponsored agency securities

$

23,328

$

23,689

$

14,670

$

14,581

$

15,336

Municipal securities

639,799

649,486

641,603

614,649

627,523

Residential mortgage-backed and related securities

94,323

100,744

106,139

118,051

132,842

Asset backed securities

27,124

30,607

31,778

39,815

40,683

Other securities

25,839

24,367

16,429

12,903

21,747

Total securities

$

810,413

$

828,893

$

810,619

$

799,999

$

838,131

Less allowance for credit losses (2)

198

174

174

174

-

Net securities

$

810,215

$

828,719

$

810,445

$

799,825

$

838,131

ANALYSIS OF DEPOSITS

Deposit mix:

Noninterest-bearing demand deposits

$

1,268,788

$

1,342,273

$

1,258,885

$

1,269,578

$

1,145,378

Interest-bearing demand deposits

3,232,633

3,086,711

2,976,696

2,916,054

2,987,469

Time deposits

421,348

441,743

452,171

445,067

460,659

Brokered deposits

3

1,101

1,183

1,084

5,631

Total deposits

$

4,922,772

$

4,871,828

$

4,688,935

$

4,631,782

$

4,599,137

ANALYSIS OF BORROWINGS

Borrowings mix:

Term FHLB advances

$

-

$

-

$

-

$

-

$

-

Overnight FHLB advances (3)

15,000

30,000

40,000

25,000

15,000

FRB borrowings

-

-

-

-

-

Other short-term borrowings

3,800

1,600

7,070

6,840

5,430

Subordinated notes

113,850

113,811

113,771

118,731

118,691

Junior subordinated debentures

38,155

38,103

38,067

38,030

37,993

Total borrowings

$

170,805

$

183,514

$

198,908

$

188,601

$

177,114

(1) The Company adopted ASU 2016-13 "CECL", effective January 1, 2021, which included a change in class of receivable and segment categories.

(2) The Company adopted ASU 2016-13 "CECL", effective January 1, 2021, which requires an allowance for credit losses ("ACL") on loans/leases, off-balance sheet ("OBS") exposures and held to maturity ("HTM") securities, recorded through the income statement within the provision for credit losses. The Day 1 adjustments to ACL were as follows: loans/leases ($8.1) million, OBS $9.1 million, HTM securities $183 thousand.

(3) At the most recent quarter-end, the weighted-average rate of these overnight borrowings was 0.31%.

QCR Holdings, Inc.
Consolidated Financial Highlights
(Unaudited)

For the Quarter Ended

December 31,

September 30,

June 30,

March 31,

December 31,

2021

2021

2021

2021

2020

(dollars in thousands, except per share data)

INCOME STATEMENT

Interest income

$

52,020

$

51,667

$

48,903

$

47,565

$

49,851

Interest expense

5,507

5,438

5,387

5,590

6,144

Net interest income

46,513

46,229

43,516

41,975

43,707

Provision for credit losses (1)

(3,227

)

-

-

6,713

7,080

Net interest income after provision for loan/lease losses

$

49,740

$

46,229

$

43,516

$

35,262

$

36,627

Trust department fees

$

2,843

$

2,714

$

2,848

$

2,801

$

2,388

Investment advisory and management fees

1,047

1,054

1,039

940

926

Deposit service fees

1,644

1,588

1,492

1,408

1,875

Gain on sales of residential real estate loans

922

954

1,184

1,337

1,462

Gain on sales of government guaranteed portions of loans

227

-

-

-

224

Swap fee income/capital markets revenue

12,982

24,885

9,568

13,557

21,402

Securities gains (losses), net

-

-

(88

)

-

617

Earnings on bank-owned life insurance

470

446

451

471

461

Debit card fees

1,072

1,085

1,084

975

923

Correspondent banking fees

266

265

269

314

270

Other

1,512

1,661

1,449

1,686

1,469

Total noninterest income

$

22,985

$

34,652

$

19,296

$

23,489

$

32,017

Salaries and employee benefits

$

24,809

$

28,207

$

23,044

$

24,847

$

30,446

Occupancy and equipment expense

3,723

4,122

3,965

4,108

4,917

Professional and data processing fees

3,866

3,568

3,702

3,443

3,871

Acquisition costs

624

-

-

-

-

Post-acquisition compensation, transition and integration costs

-

-

-

-

25

Disposition costs

5

-

-

8

64

FDIC insurance, other insurance and regulatory fees

1,316

1,108

986

1,065

1,272

Loan/lease expense

606

308

457

300

465

Net cost of (income from) and gains/losses on operations of other real estate

-

(1,346

)

(113

)

39

(4

)

Advertising and marketing

1,679

1,095

853

627

1,276

Bank service charges

553

525

572

523

523

Losses on liability extinguishment

-

-

-

-

1,457

Correspondent banking expense

200

201

198

200

205

Intangibles amortization

508

508

508

508

521

Loss (gain) on sale of subsidiary

-

-

-

-

(147

)

Other

1,523

3,091

1,503

1,560

1,473

Total noninterest expense

$

39,412

$

41,387

$

35,675

$

37,228

$

46,364

Net income before income taxes

$

33,313

$

39,494

$

27,137

$

21,523

$

22,280

Federal and state income tax expense

6,304

7,929

4,788

3,541

4,009

Net income

$

27,009

$

31,565

$

22,349

$

17,982

$

18,271

Basic EPS

$

1.73

$

2.02

$

1.41

$

1.14

$

1.16

Diluted EPS

$

1.71

$

1.99

$

1.39

$

1.12

$

1.14

Weighted average common shares outstanding

15,582,276

15,635,123

15,813,932

15,803,643

15,775,596

Weighted average common and common equivalent shares outstanding

15,838,246

15,869,798

16,045,239

16,025,548

15,973,054

(1) Provision for credit losses only included provision for loans/leases for years prior to 2021.

QCR Holdings, Inc.
Consolidated Financial Highlights
(Unaudited)

For Year Ended

December 31,

December 31,

2021

2020

(dollars in thousands, except per share data)

INCOME STATEMENT

Interest income

$

