QCR Holdings, Inc. Announces Net Income of $27.0 Million for the Fourth Quarter and Record Net Income of $98.9 Million for the Full Year 2021

Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Highlights
Record annual net income of $98.9 million, or $6.20 per diluted share
Quarterly net income of $27.0 million, or $1.71 per diluted share
Adjusted quarterly net income (non-GAAP) of $27.4 million, or $1.73 per diluted share
Record adjusted quarterly net interest income (non-GAAP) of $49.2 million, a 6.1% annualized increase compared to the third quarter of 2021
Net Interest Margin (“NIM”) of 3.29% and Adjusted NIM (TEY)(non-GAAP) of 3.49% for the quarter
Loan and lease growth of 12.0% (annualized) for the quarter and 16.9% for the full year, excluding SBA Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) loans (non-GAAP)
Annualized core deposit growth of 4.3% for the quarter and 7.2% for the full year
Nonperforming assets improved by 60% for the quarter and 80% for the full year and now represent only 0.05% of total assets
Allowance for credit losses (“ACL”) to total loans/leases of 1.69%, excluding PPP loans (non-GAAP)
MOLINE, Ill., Jan. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: QCRH) (the “Company”) today announced net income of $27.0 million and diluted earnings per share (“EPS”) of $1.71 for the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to net income of $31.6 million and diluted EPS of $1.99 for the third quarter of 2021. For the full year, the Company reported record net income of $98.9 million, or $6.20 per diluted share.
The Company reported adjusted net income (non-GAAP) of $27.4 million and adjusted diluted EPS of $1.73 for the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to adjusted net income (non-GAAP) of $31.6 million and adjusted diluted EPS of $1.99 for the third quarter of 2021. For the fourth quarter of 2020, net income and diluted EPS were $18.3 million and $1.14, respectively, and adjusted net income (non-GAAP) and adjusted diluted EPS were $19.1 million and $1.20, respectively.
For the Quarter Ended
December 31,
September 30,
December 31,
$ in millions (except per share data)
2021
2021
2020
Net Income
$
27.0
$
31.6
$
18.3
Diluted EPS
$
1.71
$
1.99
$
1.14
Adjusted Net Income (non-GAAP)
$
27.4
$
31.6
$
19.1
Adjusted Diluted EPS (non-GAAP)
$
1.73
$
1.99
$
1.20
Adjusted non-GAAP measurements of financial performance exclude non-recurring income and expense items that management believes are not reflective of the anticipated future operation of the Company’s business. The Company believes these measurements provide a better comparison for analysis and may provide a better indicator of future performance. See GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliations.
“We are very pleased with our 2021 financial performance, highlighted by record net income and earnings per share,” said Larry J. Helling, Chief Executive Officer. “Our strong results were driven by robust loan growth of 17% for the year as we capitalized on strengthening economic conditions in our markets as well as the value that our clients place on relationship-based community banking. Additionally, we expanded our net interest margin, produced solid fee income, carefully managed expenses and maintained excellent credit quality.”
“In November, we were excited to announce the anticipated acquisition of Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. which will enhance our market share in the vibrant Springfield and southwest Missouri markets. It will enable us to extend our high-performing and profitable niche business lines into those markets. We expect this transaction to close late in the first quarter or early in the second quarter and look forward to welcoming Guaranty Bank to the team.”
Annualized Loan and Lease Growth of 12.0% for the Quarter and 16.9% for the Year, excluding PPP Loans (non-GAAP)
During the fourth quarter of 2021, the Company’s loans and leases, excluding PPP loans (non-GAAP), increased $135.8 million to a total of $4.7 billion. Loan and lease growth, excluding PPP loans (non-GAAP) during the quarter was 12.0% on an annualized basis and was funded by core deposit growth and some excess liquidity. Core deposits (excluding brokered deposits) increased by $52.0 million during the quarter. The Company’s wholesale funding portfolio has been reduced to predominately subordinated debt that qualifies as regulatory capital.
“Our continued robust loan growth was driven by strength in both our traditional commercial lending and leasing business and our Specialty Finance Group,” added Helling. “We believe this is a testament to the underlying economic strength across our markets and our relationship-based community banking model, emphasizing the importance of strong relationships with new and existing clients. Given our current pipeline, we are targeting organic loan growth for the full year 2022 of between 8% and 10%, consistent with our long-term goals.”
Record Net Interest Income of $46.5 million
Net interest income for the fourth quarter of 2021 totaled a record $46.5 million, compared to $46.2 million for the third quarter of 2021 and $43.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2020. Adjusted net interest income (non-GAAP) during the quarter was $49.2 million, an increase of $744 thousand, or 1.5%, from the prior quarter, primarily due to the strong loan/lease growth. Adjusted net interest income (non-GAAP) was $45.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2020. Acquisition-related net accretion totaled $88 thousand for the fourth quarter of 2021, down from $456 thousand in the third quarter of 2021 and down from $1.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2020.
In the fourth quarter, reported NIM was 3.29% and tax-equivalent yield basis (non-GAAP) NIM was 3.50%, compared to 3.36% and 3.56% in the prior quarter, respectively. Adjusted NIM (non-GAAP), which excludes acquisition-related net accretion, was 3.49%, compared to 3.53% in the third quarter. The slight decrease in Adjusted NIM (non-GAAP) during the quarter was primarily due to a 4 basis point decrease in the yield on earning assets (adjusted for acquisition-related net accretion, non-GAAP) driven by slightly lower loan and securities yields and some elevated excess liquidity. However, adjusted NIM benefited from a 1 basis point decline in the total cost of interest-bearing funds, mainly due to mix.
For the Quarter Ended
December 31,
September 30,
December 31,
2021
2021
2020
NIM
3.29
%
3.36
%
3.25
%
NIM (TEY)(non-GAAP) *
3.50
%
3.56
%
3.45
%
Adjusted NIM (TEY)(non-GAAP) *
3.49
%
3.53
%
3.37
%
* See GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliations
“We grew net interest income to record levels in the quarter, driven by our continued strong loan growth and our ability to protect and actually expand NIM in this challenging interest rate environment,” said Todd A. Gipple, President, Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer. “While reported adjusted NIM declined by 4 basis points this quarter, the decline was approximately two basis points when excluding the impact of lower PPP income and elevated excess liquidity, matching our guidance for the quarter. We had elevated liquidity during much of the quarter, driven by strong seasonal deposit growth with the majority of our strong loan growth occurring in December.”
Noninterest Income of $23.0 million
Noninterest income for the fourth quarter of 2021 totaled $23.0 million, compared to $34.7 million for the third quarter of 2021. The decrease was primarily due to an $11.9 million decrease in capital markets revenue from swap fees, down from the elevated amount in the prior quarter, which benefited from a number of swap transactions that were scheduled to close in the second quarter carrying over into the third quarter. Wealth management revenue was $3.9 million for the quarter, up 3.2% from the third quarter.
“Capital markets revenue from swap fees totaled $13.0 million for the quarter and $61.0 million for the full year,” added Gipple. “Capital markets revenue from swap fees has averaged $17.0 million for the last eight quarters, which gives us confidence in the sustainability of this important source of fee income and supports our continued guidance range of $14 to $18 million per quarter.”
Noninterest Expenses of $39.4 million
Noninterest expense for the fourth quarter of 2021 totaled $39.4 million, compared to $41.4 million for the third quarter of 2021 and $46.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2020. The linked-quarter decrease was primarily due to lower performance-based salary and benefits expense of $3.4 million, mainly the result of a decrease in capital markets revenue production from swap fees. Partially offsetting this decrease was a $584 thousand increase in advertising and marketing and $624 thousand in acquisition costs. Additionally, in the third quarter of 2021, the Company recorded a $1.5 million charge related to the write-down of certain fixed assets and a $1.3 million net gain on the sale of other real estate.
Asset Quality Remains Strong and NPAs Improved
Nonperforming assets (“NPAs”) totaled $2.8 million at the end of the fourth quarter, a decrease of $4.1 million from the third quarter of 2021. The decrease was primarily due to the payoff of one nonaccrual loan during the quarter. The ratio of NPAs to total assets improved to 0.05% as of December 31, 2021, compared to 0.11% as of September 30, 2021, and 0.25% as of December 31, 2020. In addition, the Company’s criticized loans and classified loans to total loans and leases decreased to 2.47% and 1.14%, respectively, from 2.57% and 1.29% as of September 30, 2021.
The Company recorded a $3.2 million negative provision for credit losses in the fourth quarter of 2021, primarily due to continued strong asset quality and a corresponding reduction in the qualitative factor related to the pandemic. As of December 31, 2021, the ACL on total loans/leases was 1.68%, compared to 1.75% as of September 30, 2021. Excluding PPP loans of $28 million, the ACL to total loans/leases as of December 31, 2021, was 1.69% (non-GAAP).
Continued Strong Capital Levels
As of December 31, 2021, the Company’s total risk-based capital ratio was 14.92%, the common equity tier 1 ratio was 10.88% and the tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio (non-GAAP) was 9.87%. By comparison, these respective ratios were 14.64%, 10.55% and 9.54% as of September 30, 2021.
Focus on Three Strategic Long-Term Initiatives
As part of the Company’s ongoing efforts to grow earnings and drive attractive long-term returns for shareholders, it continues to operate under three key strategic long-term initiatives:
Generate organic loan and lease growth of 9% per year, funded by core deposits;
Grow fee-based income by at least 6% per year; and
Limit our annual operating expense growth to 5% per year.
Conference Call Details
The Company will host an earnings call/webcast tomorrow, January 26, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. Central Time. Dial-in information for the call is toll-free: 888-346-9286 (international 412-317-5253). Participants should request to join the QCR Holdings, Inc. call. The event will be available for replay through February 02, 2022. The replay access information is 877-344-7529 (international 412-317-0088); access code 2205260. A webcast of the teleconference can be accessed at the Company’s News and Events page at www.qcrh.com. An archived version of the webcast will be available at the same location shortly after the live event has ended.
About Us
QCR Holdings, Inc., headquartered in Moline, Illinois, is a relationship-driven, multi-bank holding company serving the Quad Cities, Cedar Rapids, Cedar Valley, Des Moines/Ankeny and Springfield communities through its wholly-owned subsidiary banks. The banks provide full-service commercial and consumer banking and trust and wealth management services. Quad City Bank & Trust Company, based in Bettendorf, Iowa, commenced operations in 1994, Cedar Rapids Bank & Trust Company, based in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, commenced operations in 2001, Community State Bank, based in Ankeny, Iowa, was acquired by the Company in 2016, and Springfield First Community Bank, based in Springfield, Missouri, was acquired by the Company in 2018. Additionally, the Company serves the Waterloo/Cedar Falls, Iowa community through Community Bank & Trust, a division of Cedar Rapids Bank & Trust Company. Quad City Bank & Trust Company offers equipment loans and leases to businesses through its wholly-owned subsidiary, m2 Equipment Finance, LLC, based in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, and also provides correspondent banking services. The Company has 24 locations in Iowa, Missouri, Wisconsin and Illinois. As of December 31, 2021, the Company had approximately $6.1 billion in assets, $4.7 billion in loans and $4.9 billion in deposits. For additional information, please visit the Company’s website at www.qcrh.com.
Special Note Concerning Forward-Looking Statements. This document contains, and future oral and written statements of the Company and its management may contain, forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 with respect to the financial condition, results of operations, plans, objectives, future performance and business of the Company. Forward-looking statements, which may be based upon beliefs, expectations and assumptions of the Company’s management and on information currently available to management, are generally identifiable by the use of words such as “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “predict,” “suggest,” “appear,” “plan,” “intend,” “estimate,” ”annualize,” “may,” “will,” “would,” “could,” “should” or other similar expressions. Additionally, all statements in this document, including forward-looking statements, speak only as of the date they are made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update any statement in light of new information or future events.
A number of factors, many of which are beyond the ability of the Company to control or predict, could cause actual results to differ materially from those in its forward-looking statements. These factors include, among others, the following: (i) the strength of the local, state, national and international economies; (ii) the economic impact of any future terrorist threats and attacks, widespread disease or pandemics (including the COVID-19 pandemic in the United States), acts of war or other threats thereof, or other adverse external events that could cause economic deterioration or instability in credit markets, and the response of the local, state and national governments to any such adverse external events; (iii) changes in accounting policies and practices, as may be adopted by state and federal regulatory agencies, the FASB or the PCAOB; (iv) changes in state and federal laws, regulations and governmental policies concerning the Company’s general business; (v) changes in interest rates and prepayment rates of the Company’s assets (including the impact of LIBOR phase-out); (vi) increased competition in the financial services sector and the inability to attract new customers; (vii) changes in technology and the ability to develop and maintain secure and reliable electronic systems; (viii) unexpected results of acquisitions, which may include failure to realize the anticipated benefits of acquisitions and the possibility that transaction costs may be greater than anticipated; (ix) the loss of key executives or employees; (x) changes in consumer spending; (xi) unexpected outcomes of existing or new litigation involving the Company; (xii) the economic impact of exceptional weather occurrences such as tornadoes, floods and blizzards; and (xiii) the ability of the Company to manage the risks associated with the foregoing as well as anticipated. These risks and uncertainties should be considered in evaluating forward-looking statements and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements. Additional information concerning the Company and its business, including additional factors that could materially affect the Company’s financial results, is included in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Consolidated Financial Highlights
(Unaudited)
As of
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
2021
2021
2021
2021
2020
(dollars in thousands)
CONDENSED BALANCE SHEET
Cash and due from banks
$
37,490
$
57,310
$
55,598
$
78,814
$
61,329
Federal funds sold and interest-bearing deposits
87,662
70,826
88,780
55,056
95,676
Securities, net of allowance for credit losses
810,215
828,719
810,445
799,825
838,131
Net loans/leases
4,601,411
4,519,060
4,338,811
4,279,220
4,166,753
Intangibles
9,349
9,857
10,365
10,873
11,381
Goodwill
74,066
74,066
74,066
74,066
74,066
Derivatives
222,220
198,393
193,395
122,668
222,757
Other assets
253,719
256,277
255,952
246,872
234,950
Total assets
$
6,096,132
$
6,014,508
$
5,827,412
$
5,667,394
$
5,705,043
Total deposits
$
4,922,772
$
4,871,828
$
4,688,935
$
4,631,782
$
4,599,137
Total borrowings
170,805
183,514
198,908
188,601
177,114
Derivatives
225,135
201,450
196,092
125,863
229,270
Other liabilities
100,410
107,902
113,001
112,429
105,729
Total stockholders' equity
677,010
649,814
630,476
608,719
593,793
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
6,096,132
$
6,014,508
$
5,827,412
$
5,667,394
$
5,705,043
ANALYSIS OF LOAN PORTFOLIO
Loan/lease mix: (1)
Commercial and industrial - revolving
$
248,483
$
175,155
$
182,882
$
168,842
Commercial and industrial - other
1,346,602
1,465,580
1,505,384
1,616,144
Commercial real estate, owner occupied
421,701
434,014
427,734
461,272
Commercial real estate, non-owner occupied
646,500
644,850
618,879
610,582
Construction and land development
918,571
852,418
708,289
607,798
Multi-family
600,412
529,727
466,804
396,272
Direct financing leases
45,191
50,237
56,153
60,134
1-4 family real estate
377,361
376,067
382,142
368,927
Consumer
75,311
71,682
69,438
71,080
Total loans/leases
$
4,680,132
$
4,599,730
$
4,417,705
$
4,361,051
Less allowance for credit losses (2)
78,721
80,670
78,894
81,831
Net loans/leases
$
4,601,411
$
4,519,060
$
4,338,811
$
4,279,220
Loan/lease mix: (1)
Commercial and industrial loans
$
1,584,922
$
1,634,047
$
1,680,853
$
1,779,062
$
1,726,723
Commercial real estate loans
2,675,103
2,550,160
2,319,423
2,174,897
2,107,629
Direct financing leases
44,623
49,585
55,371
59,229
66,016
Residential real estate loans
275,552
270,522
268,193
254,900
252,121
Installment and other consumer loans
86,311
85,363
86,925
87,053
91,302
Deferred loan/lease origination costs, net of fees
13,621
10,053
6,940
5,910
7,338
Total loans/leases
$
4,680,132
$
4,599,730
$
4,417,705
$
4,361,051
$
4,251,129
Less allowance for credit losses (2)
78,721
80,670
78,894
81,831
84,376
Net loans/leases
$
4,601,411
$
4,519,060
$
4,338,811
$
4,279,220
$
4,166,753
ANALYSIS OF SECURITIES PORTFOLIO
Securities mix:
U.S. government sponsored agency securities
$
23,328
$
23,689
$
14,670
$
14,581
$
15,336
Municipal securities
639,799
649,486
641,603
614,649
627,523
Residential mortgage-backed and related securities
94,323
100,744
106,139
118,051
132,842
Asset backed securities
27,124
30,607
31,778
39,815
40,683
Other securities
25,839
24,367
16,429
12,903
21,747
Total securities
$
810,413
$
828,893
$
810,619
$
799,999
$
838,131
Less allowance for credit losses (2)
198
174
174
174
-
Net securities
$
810,215
$
828,719
$
810,445
$
799,825
$
838,131
ANALYSIS OF DEPOSITS
Deposit mix:
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits
$
1,268,788
$
1,342,273
$
1,258,885
$
1,269,578
$
1,145,378
Interest-bearing demand deposits
3,232,633
3,086,711
2,976,696
2,916,054
2,987,469
Time deposits
421,348
441,743
452,171
445,067
460,659
Brokered deposits
3
1,101
1,183
1,084
5,631
Total deposits
$
4,922,772
$
4,871,828
$
4,688,935
$
4,631,782
$
4,599,137
ANALYSIS OF BORROWINGS
Borrowings mix:
Term FHLB advances
$
-
$
-
$
-
$
-
$
-
Overnight FHLB advances (3)
15,000
30,000
40,000
25,000
15,000
FRB borrowings
-
-
-
-
-
Other short-term borrowings
3,800
1,600
7,070
6,840
5,430
Subordinated notes
113,850
113,811
113,771
118,731
118,691
Junior subordinated debentures
38,155
38,103
38,067
38,030
37,993
Total borrowings
$
170,805
$
183,514
$
198,908
$
188,601
$
177,114
(1) The Company adopted ASU 2016-13 "CECL", effective January 1, 2021, which included a change in class of receivable and segment categories.
(2) The Company adopted ASU 2016-13 "CECL", effective January 1, 2021, which requires an allowance for credit losses ("ACL") on loans/leases, off-balance sheet ("OBS") exposures and held to maturity ("HTM") securities, recorded through the income statement within the provision for credit losses. The Day 1 adjustments to ACL were as follows: loans/leases ($8.1) million, OBS $9.1 million, HTM securities $183 thousand.
(3) At the most recent quarter-end, the weighted-average rate of these overnight borrowings was 0.31%.
QCR Holdings, Inc.
Consolidated Financial Highlights
(Unaudited)
For the Quarter Ended
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
2021
2021
2021
2021
2020
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)
INCOME STATEMENT
Interest income
$
52,020
$
51,667
$
48,903
$
47,565
$
49,851
Interest expense
5,507
5,438
5,387
5,590
6,144
Net interest income
46,513
46,229
43,516
41,975
43,707
Provision for credit losses (1)
(3,227
)
-
-
6,713
7,080
Net interest income after provision for loan/lease losses
$
49,740
$
46,229
$
43,516
$
35,262
$
36,627
Trust department fees
$
2,843
$
2,714
$
2,848
$
2,801
$
2,388
Investment advisory and management fees
1,047
1,054
1,039
940
926
Deposit service fees
1,644
1,588
1,492
1,408
1,875
Gain on sales of residential real estate loans
922
954
1,184
1,337
1,462
Gain on sales of government guaranteed portions of loans
227
-
-
-
224
Swap fee income/capital markets revenue
12,982
24,885
9,568
13,557
21,402
Securities gains (losses), net
-
-
(88
)
-
617
Earnings on bank-owned life insurance
470
446
451
471
461
Debit card fees
1,072
1,085
1,084
975
923
Correspondent banking fees
266
265
269
314
270
Other
1,512
1,661
1,449
1,686
1,469
Total noninterest income
$
22,985
$
34,652
$
19,296
$
23,489
$
32,017
Salaries and employee benefits
$
24,809
$
28,207
$
23,044
$
24,847
$
30,446
Occupancy and equipment expense
3,723
4,122
3,965
4,108
4,917
Professional and data processing fees
3,866
3,568
3,702
3,443
3,871
Acquisition costs
624
-
-
-
-
Post-acquisition compensation, transition and integration costs
-
-
-
-
25
Disposition costs
5
-
-
8
64
FDIC insurance, other insurance and regulatory fees
1,316
1,108
986
1,065
1,272
Loan/lease expense
606
308
457
300
465
Net cost of (income from) and gains/losses on operations of other real estate
-
(1,346
)
(113
)
39
(4
)
Advertising and marketing
1,679
1,095
853
627
1,276
Bank service charges
553
525
572
523
523
Losses on liability extinguishment
-
-
-
-
1,457
Correspondent banking expense
200
201
198
200
205
Intangibles amortization
508
508
508
508
521
Loss (gain) on sale of subsidiary
-
-
-
-
(147
)
Other
1,523
3,091
1,503
1,560
1,473
Total noninterest expense
$
39,412
$
41,387
$
35,675
$
37,228
$
46,364
Net income before income taxes
$
33,313
$
39,494
$
27,137
$
21,523
$
22,280
Federal and state income tax expense
6,304
7,929
4,788
3,541
4,009
Net income
$
27,009
$
31,565
$
22,349
$
17,982
$
18,271
Basic EPS
$
1.73
$
2.02
$
1.41
$
1.14
$
1.16
Diluted EPS
$
1.71
$
1.99
$
1.39
$
1.12
$
1.14
Weighted average common shares outstanding
15,582,276
15,635,123
15,813,932
15,803,643
15,775,596
Weighted average common and common equivalent shares outstanding
15,838,246
15,869,798
16,045,239
16,025,548
15,973,054
(1) Provision for credit losses only included provision for loans/leases for years prior to 2021.
QCR Holdings, Inc.
Consolidated Financial Highlights
(Unaudited)
For Year Ended
December 31,
December 31,
2021
2020
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)
INCOME STATEMENT
Interest income
$