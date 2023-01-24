QCR Holdings, Inc. Announces Net Income of $30.9 Million for the Fourth Quarter and Record Net Income of $99.1 Million for the Full Year 2022
Fourth Quarter Highlights
Fourth quarter net income of $30.9 million, or $1.81 per diluted share
Adjusted fourth quarter net income (non-GAAP) of $31.1 million, or $1.83 per diluted share
Record quarterly net interest income of $65.2 million
Net Interest Margin (“NIM”) of 3.62% and NIM (TEY)(non-GAAP) of 3.93%
Nonperforming assets improved by 51% and represent 0.11% of total assets
Increased TCE/TA ratio (non-GAAP) to 7.93% and total risk-based capital to 14.47%
Full Year 2022 Highlights
Annual net income of $99.1 million, or $5.87 per diluted share
Record adjusted net income (non-GAAP) of $114.9 million, or $6.80 per diluted share, an increase of 14.8% and 8.5%, respectively, excluding one-time expenses associated with the Guaranty Bank acquisition
Full year loan and lease growth of 14.6%, excluding PPP and Guaranty Bank acquired loans (non-GAAP)
MOLINE, Ill., Jan. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: QCRH) (the “Company”) today announced net income of $30.9 million and diluted earnings per share (“EPS”) of $1.81 for the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to net income of $29.3 million and diluted EPS of $1.71 for the third quarter of 2022. For the full year, the Company reported net income of $99.1 million, or $5.87 per diluted share.
Adjusted net income (non-GAAP) and adjusted diluted EPS (non-GAAP) for the fourth quarter of 2022 were $31.1 million and $1.83, respectively. For the third quarter of 2022, adjusted net income (non-GAAP) was $28.9 million and adjusted diluted EPS (non-GAAP) was $1.69. For the fourth quarter of 2021, net income and diluted EPS were $27.0 million and $1.71, respectively, and adjusted net income (non-GAAP) and adjusted diluted EPS (non-GAAP) were $27.4 million and $1.73, respectively.
For the Quarter Ended
December 31,
September 30,
December 31,
$ in millions (except per share data)
2022
2022
2021
Net Income
$
30.9
$
29.3
$
27.0
Diluted EPS
$
1.81
$
1.71
$
1.71
Adjusted Net Income (non-GAAP)*
$
31.1
$
28.9
$
27.4
Adjusted Diluted EPS (non-GAAP)*
$
1.83
$
1.69
$
1.73
*Adjusted non-GAAP measurements of financial performance exclude non-core and/or nonrecurring income and expense items that management believes are not reflective of the anticipated future operation of the Company’s business. The Company believes these measurements provide a better comparison for analysis and may provide a better indicator of future performance. See GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliations.
“We delivered another quarter of strong results, enabling us to achieve record annual net income. Our full year performance was driven by robust loan growth, increased net interest income and excellent credit quality,” said Larry J. Helling, Chief Executive Officer. “Our team accomplished this while successfully closing and integrating our largest acquisition to date, where we significantly strengthened our Company’s position in the vibrant Southwest Missouri region. We enter 2023 with a solid loan pipeline, a strong balance sheet, a healthy net interest margin and well-managed expenses. We remain focused on continuing to execute on our differentiated business model and commitment to relationship banking, all with the view of delivering attractive returns to our shareholders.”
Record Net Interest Income of $65.2 Million
Net interest income for the fourth quarter of 2022 totaled $65.2 million, compared to $60.8 million for the third quarter of 2022 and $46.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2021. The significant increase in net interest income was due to higher acquisition-related net accretion and the impact of multiple interest rate hikes on our asset-sensitive balance sheet, partially offset by the impact of increased deposit costs on a linked-quarter basis. Adjusted net interest income (non-GAAP) during the quarter was $65.1 million, an increase of $936 thousand, or 5.8% annualized, from the prior quarter. Acquisition-related net accretion totaled $5.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to $1.1 million in the third quarter of 2022.
In the fourth quarter of 2022, NIM was 3.62% and NIM on a tax-equivalent yield (“TEY”) basis (non-GAAP) was 3.93%, compared to 3.46% and 3.71% in the prior quarter, respectively. The linked-quarter increase was primarily due to higher loan yields and higher acquisition-related net accretion, partially offset by the impact of increased deposit costs.
“Our tax-equivalent NIM expanded by 22 basis points during the fourth quarter, benefiting from higher acquisition-related net accretion. For the full year, we delivered an improved net interest margin, driven primarily by our asset-sensitive balance sheet in this rising interest rate environment,” said Todd A. Gipple, President, Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer. “While we are very pleased with the expansion in our NIM during 2022, our focus in 2023 will be protecting our attractive margin despite the continuing volatile interest rate environment.”
Annualized Loan and Lease Growth of 8.7% for the Quarter and 14.6% for the Full Year
During the fourth quarter of 2022, the Company’s loans and leases grew $130.3 million to a total of $6.1 billion, or 8.7% on an annualized basis. For the full year, loans and leases grew $1.5 billion. When excluding PPP loans and loans added in the acquisition of Guaranty Bank (non-GAAP), loans grew $679.3 million, or 14.6%. Deposits grew $43.2 million, or 2.9% on an annualized basis during the quarter and $1.1 billion for the full year. Deposits were relatively static when excluding the impact of the Guaranty Bank acquisition.
“Our strong market positions combined with our experienced bankers, led to continued gains in market share over the course of the year, driving growth in our traditional commercial lending, leasing and our Specialty Finance business,” added Mr. Helling. “We believe this is also a testament to the underlying economic resiliency across our markets and our relationship-based community banking model, emphasizing the importance of strong relationships with new and existing clients. Given our current pipeline, we are targeting loan growth for the full year 2023 between 8% and 10%, consistent with our long-term goals.”
Noninterest Income of $21.2 Million
Noninterest income for the fourth quarter of 2022 totaled $21.2 million, up slightly from $21.1 million for the third quarter of 2022. The Company generated $11.3 million of capital markets revenue from swap fees in the quarter, up from $10.5 million in the third quarter and within our guidance range. Wealth management revenue was $3.6 million for the quarter, up slightly from the prior quarter.
“Capital markets revenue totaled $11.3 million for the quarter, which was within our guidance,” added Mr. Gipple. “The demand for low-income housing remains healthy and the economics associated with these tax credit projects continue to be favorable. Our pipeline for this business is strong and capital markets revenue has averaged just over $10 million per quarter for the last four quarters. Therefore, we expect this source of fee income to be in a range of $40 to $48 million for the full year 2023.”
Noninterest Expenses of $49.7 Million
Noninterest expense for the fourth quarter of 2022 totaled $49.7 million, compared to $47.7 million for the third quarter of 2022 and $39.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2021. The linked-quarter increase was primarily due to higher incentive-based compensation related to our record full year performance, partially offset by lower professional and data processing fees due to the completion of the core conversion at Guaranty Bank and other cost savings.
Asset Quality Remains Excellent
Nonperforming assets (“NPAs”) totaled $8.9 million at the end of the fourth quarter, a decrease of $9.1 million from the third quarter of 2022. The significant reduction in NPAs during the quarter was primarily the result of payoffs of several NPAs. The ratio of NPAs to total assets improved to 0.11% on December 31, 2022, compared to 0.23% on September 30, 2022. In addition, the Company’s criticized loans and classified loans to total loans and leases on December 31, 2022 were fairly static at 2.68% and 1.08%, respectively, as compared to 2.35% and 1.29% as of September 30, 2022.
As a result of continued improvements in overall credit quality, the Company recorded no provision for credit losses in the fourth quarter of 2022. As of December 31, 2022, the ACL to total loans/leases was 1.43%, compared to 1.51% as of September 30, 2022.
Continued Strong Capital Levels
As of December 31, 2022, the Company’s total risk-based capital ratio was 14.47%, the common equity tier 1 ratio was 9.41% and the tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio (non-GAAP) was 7.93%. By comparison, these respective ratios were 14.38%, 9.21% and 7.68% as of September 30, 2022.
During the fourth quarter, the Company purchased and retired 100,000 shares of its common stock at an average price of $50.37 per share as the Company executed purchases under the share repurchase plan announced during the second quarter of 2022. The 2022 share repurchase plan authorized approximately 1,500,000 shares to be repurchased and the Company has approximately 930,000 shares remaining under the program.
The Company’s tangible book value per share (non-GAAP) increased by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Accumulated other comprehensive income (“AOCI”) increased $10.0 million during the quarter due to an increase in the value of the Company’s available for sale securities portfolio and certain derivatives resulting from the change in long-term interest rates during the fourth quarter. While the repurchase of shares modestly impacted the Company’s tangible common equity, the change in AOCI and strong earnings offset this impact, which led to the increase in tangible book value per share (non-GAAP).
Focus on Three Strategic Long-Term Initiatives
As part of our Company’s ongoing efforts to grow earnings and drive attractive long-term returns for shareholders, we continue to operate under three key strategic long-term initiatives:
Generate organic loan and lease growth of 9% per year, funded by core deposits;
Grow fee-based income by at least 6% per year; and
Limit annual operating expense growth to 5% per year.
About Us
QCR Holdings, Inc., headquartered in Moline, Illinois, is a relationship-driven, multi-bank holding company serving the Quad Cities, Cedar Rapids, Cedar Valley, Des Moines/Ankeny and Springfield communities through its wholly owned subsidiary banks. The banks provide full-service commercial and consumer banking and trust and wealth management services. Quad City Bank & Trust Company, based in Bettendorf, Iowa, commenced operations in 1994, Cedar Rapids Bank & Trust Company, based in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, commenced operations in 2001, Community State Bank, based in Ankeny, Iowa, was acquired by the Company in 2016, Springfield First Community Bank, based in Springfield, Missouri, was acquired by the Company in 2018, and Guaranty Bank, also based in Springfield, Missouri, was acquired by the Company and merged with Springfield First Community Bank on April 1, 2022, with the combined entity operating under the Guaranty Bank name. Additionally, the Company serves the Waterloo/Cedar Falls, Iowa community through Community Bank & Trust, a division of Cedar Rapids Bank & Trust Company. Quad City Bank & Trust Company offers equipment loans and leases to businesses through its wholly owned subsidiary, m2 Equipment Finance, LLC, based in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, and also provides correspondent banking services. The Company has 36 locations in Iowa, Missouri, Wisconsin and Illinois. As of December 31, 2022, the Company had approximately $7.9 billion in assets, $6.1 billion in loans and $6.0 billion in deposits. For additional information, please visit the Company’s website at www.qcrh.com.
Special Note Concerning Forward-Looking Statements. This document contains, and future oral and written statements of the Company and its management may contain, forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 with respect to the financial condition, results of operations, plans, objectives, future performance and business of the Company. Forward-looking statements, which may be based upon beliefs, expectations and assumptions of the Company’s management and on information currently available to management, are generally identifiable by the use of words such as “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “bode”, “predict,” “suggest,” “project”, “appear,” “plan,” “intend,” “estimate,” ”annualize,” “may,” “will,” “would,” “could,” “should,” “likely,” “might,” “potential,” “continue,” “annualized,” “target,” “outlook,” as well as the negative forms of those words, or other similar expressions. Additionally, all statements in this document, including forward-looking statements, speak only as of the date they are made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update any statement in light of new information or future events.
A number of factors, many of which are beyond the ability of the Company to control or predict, could cause actual results to differ materially from those in its forward-looking statements. These factors include, among others, the following: (i) the strength of the local, state, national and international economies(including effects of inflationary pressures and supply chain constraints); (ii) the economic impact of any future terrorist threats and attacks, widespread disease or pandemics (including the COVID-19 pandemic in the United States), acts of war or other threats thereof (including the Russian invasion of Ukraine), or other adverse external events that could cause economic deterioration or instability in credit markets, and the response of the local, state and national governments to any such adverse external events; (iii) changes in accounting policies and practices, as may be adopted by state and federal regulatory agencies, the FASB or the PCAOB; (iv) changes in local, state and federal laws, regulations and governmental policies concerning the Company’s general business; (v) changes in interest rates and prepayment rates of the Company’s assets (including the impact of LIBOR phase-out); (vi) increased competition in the financial services sector, including from non-bank competitors such as credit unions and “fintech” companies, and the inability to attract new customers; (vii) changes in technology and the ability to develop and maintain secure and reliable electronic systems; (viii) unexpected results of acquisitions, which may include failure to realize the anticipated benefits of acquisitions and the possibility that transaction costs may be greater than anticipated; (ix) the loss of key executives or employees; (x) changes in consumer spending; (xi) unexpected outcomes of existing or new litigation involving the Company; (xii) the economic impact of exceptional weather occurrences such as tornadoes, floods and blizzards; (xiii) fluctuations in the value of securities held in our securities portfolio; (xiv) concentrations within our loan portfolio, large loans to certain borrowers, and large deposits from certain clients; (xv) the level of non-performing assets on our balance sheets; (xvi) interruptions involving our information technology and communications systems or third-party servicers; (xvii) breaches or failures of our information security controls or cybersecurity-related incidents, and (xviii) the ability of the Company to manage the risks associated with the foregoing as well as anticipated. These risks and uncertainties should be considered in evaluating forward-looking statements and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements. Additional information concerning the Company and its business, including additional factors that could materially affect the Company’s financial results, is included in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
QCR Holding, Inc.
Consolidated Financial Highlights
(Unaudited)
As of
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
2022
2022
2022
2022
2021
(dollars in thousands)
CONDENSED BALANCE SHEET
Cash and due from banks
$
59,723
$
86,282
$
92,379
$
50,540
$
37,490
Federal funds sold and interest-bearing deposits
124,270
71,043
56,532
66,390
87,662
Securities, net of allowance for credit losses
928,102
879,450
879,918
823,311
810,215
Net loans/leases
6,051,165
5,918,121
5,705,478
4,753,082
4,601,411
Intangibles
16,759
17,546
18,333
8,856
9,349
Goodwill
137,607
137,607
137,607
74,066
74,066
Derivatives
177,631
185,037
97,455
107,326
222,220
Other assets
453,580
434,963
405,239
292,248
253,719
Total assets
$
7,948,837
$
7,730,049
$
7,392,941
$
6,175,819
$
6,096,132
Total deposits
$
5,984,217
$
5,941,035
$
5,820,657
$
4,839,689
$
4,922,772
Total borrowings
825,894
701,491
583,166
443,270
170,805
Derivatives
200,701
209,479
113,305
116,193
225,135
Other liabilities
165,301
140,972
132,675
108,743
100,410
Total stockholders' equity
772,724
737,072
743,138
667,924
677,010
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
7,948,837
$
7,730,049
$
7,392,941
$
6,175,819
$
6,096,132
ANALYSIS OF LOAN PORTFOLIO
Loan/lease mix:
Commercial and industrial - revolving
$
296,869
$
332,996
$
322,258
$
263,441
$
248,483
Commercial and industrial - other
1,451,693
1,415,996
1,403,689
1,374,221
1,346,602
Total commercial and industrial
1,748,562
1,748,992
1,725,947
1,637,662
1,595,085
Commercial real estate, owner occupied
629,367
627,558
628,565
439,257
421,701
Commercial real estate, non-owner occupied
963,239
920,876
889,530
679,898
646,500
Construction and land development*
1,192,061
1,149,503
1,080,372
863,116
918,571
Multi-family*
963,803
933,118
860,742
711,682
600,412
Direct financing leases
31,889
33,503
40,050
43,330
45,191
1-4 family real estate
499,529
487,508
473,141
379,613
377,361
Consumer
110,421
107,552
99,556
73,310
75,311
Total loans/leases
$
6,138,871
$
6,008,610
$
5,797,903
$
4,827,868
$
4,680,132
Less allowance for credit losses
87,706
90,489
92,425
74,786
78,721
Net loans/leases
$
6,051,165
$
5,918,121
$
5,705,478
$
4,753,082
$
4,601,411
*The LIHTC lending business is a significant part of the Company's Construction and Multi-family loans. For the quarter ended Dec 31, 2022, the LIHTC portion of the Construction loans was $743 million, or 62%, and the LIHTC portion of the Multi-family loans was $728 million, or 76%.
.
ANALYSIS OF SECURITIES PORTFOLIO
Securities mix:
U.S. government sponsored agency securities
$
16,981
$
20,527
$
20,448
$
21,380
$
23,328
Municipal securities
779,450
724,204
710,638
667,245
639,799
Residential mortgage-backed and related securities
66,215
68,844
81,247
86,381
94,323
Asset backed securities
18,728
19,630
19,956
23,233
27,124
Other securities
46,908
46,443
47,827
25,270
25,839
Total securities
$
928,282
$
879,648
$
880,116
$
823,509
$
810,413
Less allowance for credit losses
180
198
198
198
198
Net securities
$
928,102
$
879,450
$
879,918
$
823,311
$
810,215
ANALYSIS OF DEPOSITS
Deposit mix:
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits
$
1,262,981
$
1,315,555
$
1,514,005
$
1,275,493
$
1,268,788
Interest-bearing demand deposits
3,875,497
3,904,303
3,758,566
3,181,685
3,232,633
Time deposits
744,593
672,133
540,074
382,268
421,348
Brokered deposits
101,146
49,044
8,012
243
3
Total deposits
$
5,984,217
$
5,941,035
$
5,820,657
$
4,839,689
$
4,922,772
ANALYSIS OF BORROWINGS
Borrowings mix:
Overnight FHLB advances (1)
$
415,000
$
335,000
$
400,000
$
290,000
$
15,000
Other short-term borrowings
129,630
85,180
1,070
1,190
3,800
Subordinated notes
232,662
232,743
133,562
113,890
113,850
Junior subordinated debentures
48,602
48,568
48,534
38,190
38,155
Total borrowings
$
825,894
$
701,491
$
583,166
$
443,270
$
170,805
(1) At the most recent quarter-end, the weighted-average rate of these overnight borrowings was 4.60%.
QCR Holding, Inc.
Consolidated Financial Highlights
(Unaudited)
For the Quarter Ended
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
2022
2022
2022
2022
2021
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)
INCOME STATEMENT
Interest income
$
94,037
$
79,267
$
68,205
$
51,062
$
52,020
Interest expense
28,819
18,498
8,805
5,329
5,507
Net interest income
65,218
60,769
59,400
45,733
46,513
Provision for credit losses (1)
-
-
11,200
(2,916
)
(3,227
)
Net interest income after provision for loan/lease losses
$
65,218
$
60,769
$
48,200
$
48,649
$
49,740
Trust department fees
$
2,644
$
2,537
$
2,497
$
2,963
$
2,843
Investment advisory and management fees
918
921
983
1,036
1,047
Deposit service fees
2,142
2,214
2,223
1,555
1,644
Gain on sales of residential real estate loans
468
641
809
493
922
Gain on sales of government guaranteed portions of loans
50
50
-
19
227
Swap fee income/capital markets revenue
11,338
10,545
13,004
6,422
12,982
Earnings on bank-owned life insurance
755
605
350
346
470
Debit card fees
1,500
1,453
1,499
1,007
1,072
Correspondent banking fees
257
189
244
277
266
Loan related fee income
614
652
682
480
536
Fair value gain (loss) on derivatives
(267
)
904
432
906
97
Other
800
384
59
129
879
Total noninterest income
$
21,219
$
21,095
$
22,782
$
15,633
$
22,985
Salaries and employee benefits
$
32,594
$
29,175
$
29,972
$
23,627
$
24,809
Occupancy and equipment expense
6,027
6,033
5,978
3,937
3,723
Professional and data processing fees
3,769
4,477
4,365
3,671
3,866
Acquisition costs
(424
)
315
1,973
1,851
624
Post-acquisition compensation, transition and integration costs
668
62
4,796
-
-
Disposition costs
-
-
-
-
5
FDIC insurance, other insurance and regulatory fees
1,605
1,497
1,394
1,310
1,316
Loan/lease expense
411
390
761
267
606
Net cost of (income from) and gains/losses on operations of other real estate
(117
)
19
59
(1
)
-
Advertising and marketing
1,562
1,437
1,198
761
1,679
Communication
587
639
584
403
481
Supplies
337
289
237
246
274
Bank service charges
563
568
610
541
553
Correspondent banking expense
210
218
213
199
200
Intangibles amortization
787
787
787
493
508
Payment card processing
599
477
626
262
298
Trust expense
166
227
195
187
208
Other
353
1,136
500
571
262
Total noninterest expense
$
49,697
$
47,746
$
54,248
$
38,325
$
39,412
Net income before income taxes
$
36,740
$
34,118
$
16,734
$
25,957
$
33,313
Federal and state income tax expense
5,834
4,824
1,492
2,333
6,304
Net income
$
30,906
$
29,294
$
15,242
$
23,624
$
27,009
Basic EPS
$
1.83
$
1.73
$
0.88
$
1.51
$
1.73
Diluted EPS
$
1.81
$
1.71
$
0.87
$
1.49
$
1.71
Weighted average common shares outstanding
16,855,973
16,900,968
17,345,324
15,625,112
15,582,276
Weighted average common and common equivalent shares outstanding
17,047,976
17,110,691
17,549,107
15,852,256
15,838,246
(1) Provision for credit losses for the quarter ended June 30, 2022 included $11.0 million related to the acquired Guaranty Bank non-PCD loans and $1.4 million related to acquired Guaranty Bank OBS exposures.
QCR Holding, Inc.
Consolidated Financial Highlights
(Unaudited)
For the Year Ended
December 31,
December 31,
2022
2021
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)
INCOME STATEMENT
Interest income
$
292,571
$
200,155
Interest expense
61,451
21,922
Net interest income
231,120
178,233
Provision for credit losses (1)
8,284
3,486
Net interest income after provision for loan/lease losses
$
222,836
$
174,747
Trust department fees
$
10,641
$
11,206
Investment advisory and management fees
3,858
4,080
Deposit service fees
8,134
6,132
Gain on sales of residential real estate loans
2,411
4,397
Gain on sales of government guaranteed portions of loans
119
227
Swap fee income/capital markets revenue
41,309
60,992
Securities losses, net
-
(88
)
Earnings on bank-owned life insurance
2,056
1,838
Debit card fees
5,459
4,216
Correspondent banking fees
967
1,114
Loan related fee income
2,428
2,268
Fair value gain on derivatives
1,975
170
Other
1,372
3,870
Total noninterest income
$
80,729
$
100,422
Salaries and employee benefits
$
115,368
$
100,907
Occupancy and equipment expense
21,975
15,918
Professional and data processing fees
16,282
14,579
Acquisition costs
3,715
624
Post-acquisition compensation, transition and integration costs
5,526
-
Disposition costs
-
13
FDIC insurance, other insurance and regulatory fees
5,806
4,475
Loan/lease expense
1,829
1,671
Net income from and gains/losses on operations of other real estate
(40
)
(1,420
)
Advertising and marketing
4,958
4,254
Communication
2,213
1,798
Supplies
1,109
1,053
Bank service charges
2,282
2,173
Correspondent banking expense
840
799
Intangibles amortization
2,854
2,032
Payment card processing
1,964
1,412
Trust expense
775
758
Other
2,560
2,656
Total noninterest expense
$
190,016
$
153,702
Net income before income taxes
$
113,549
$
121,467
Federal and state income tax expense
14,483
22,562
Net income
$
99,066
$
98,905
Basic EPS
$
5.94
$
6.30
Diluted EPS
$
5.87
$
6.20
Weighted average common shares outstanding
16,681,844
15,708,744
Weighted average common and common equivalent shares outstanding
16,890,007
15,944,708
(1) Provision for credit losses for the year ended December 31, 2022 included $11.0 million related to the acquired Guaranty Bank non-PCD loans and $1.4 million related to acquired Guaranty Bank OBS exposures.
QCR Holding, Inc.
Consolidated Financial Highlights
(Unaudited)
As of and for the Quarter Ended
For the Year Ended
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
December 31,
December 31,
2022
2022
2022
2022
2021
2022
2021
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)
COMMON SHARE DATA
Common shares outstanding
16,795,942
16,885,485
17,064,347
15,579,605
15,613,460
Book value per common share (1)
$
46.01
$
43.65
$
43.55
$
42.87
$
43.36
Tangible book value per common share (Non-GAAP) (2)
$
36.82
$
34.46
$
34.41
$
37.55
$
38.02
Closing stock price
$
49.64
$
50.94
$
53.99
$
56.59
$
56.00
Market capitalization
$
833,751
$
860,147
$
921,304
$
881,650
$
874,354
Market price / book value
107.90
%
116.70
%
123.97
%
132.00
%
129.15
%
Market price / tangible book value
134.83
%
147.81
%
156.90
%
150.71
%
147.30
%
Earnings per common share (basic) LTM (3)
$
5.95
$
5.86
$
6.14
$
6.68
$
6.30
Price earnings ratio LTM (3)
8.35 x
8.70 x
8.79 x
8.47 x
8.88 x
TCE / TA (Non-GAAP) (4)
7.93
%
7.68
%
8.11
%
9.60
%
9.87
%
CONDENSED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Beginning balance
$
737,072
$
743,138
$
667,924
$
677,010
$
649,814
Net income
30,906
29,294
15,242
23,624
27,009
Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax
9,959
(24,783
)
(24,286
)
(27,340
)
295
Common stock cash dividends declared
(1,013
)
(1,012
)
(1,059
)
(938
)
(935
)
Issuance of 2,071,291 shares of common stock as a result of the acquisition of Guaranty Federal Bancshares
-
-
117,214
-
-
Repurchase and cancellation of shares of common stock as a result of a share repurchase program
(5,037
)
(10,485
)
(33,016
)
(4,416
)
-
Other (5)
837
920
1,119
(16
)
827
Ending balance
$
772,724
$
737,072
$
743,138
$
667,924
$
677,010
REGULATORY CAPITAL RATIOS (6):
Total risk-based capital ratio
14.47
%
14.38
%
13.40
%
14.50
%
14.77
%
Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio
10.08
%
9.88
%
10.18
%
11.27
%
11.46
%
Tier 1 leverage capital ratio
9.61
%
9.56
%
9.61
%
10.78
%
10.46
%
Common equity tier 1 ratio
9.41
%
9.21
%
9.46
%
10.61
%
10.76
%
KEY PERFORMANCE RATIOS AND OTHER METRICS
Return on average assets (annualized)
1.58
%
1.53
%
0.83
%
1.55
%
1.76
%
1.37
%
1.68
%
Return on average total equity (annualized)
16.32
%
15.39
%
7.74
%
13.81
%
16.23
%
13.24
%
15.52
%
Net interest margin
3.62
%
3.46
%
3.53
%
3.30
%
3.29
%
3.49
%
3.30
%
Net interest margin (TEY) (Non-GAAP)(7)
3.93
%
3.71
%
3.74
%
3.50
%
3.50
%
3.73
%
3.49
%
Efficiency ratio (Non-GAAP) (8)
57.50
%
58.32
%
66.01
%
62.45
%
56.71
%
60.93
%
55.16
%
Gross loans and leases / total assets
77.23
%
77.73
%
78.42
%
78.17
%
76.77
%
77.23
%
76.77
%
Gross loans and leases / total deposits
102.58
%
101.14
%
99.61
%
99.76
%
95.07
%
102.58
%
95.07
%
Effective tax rate
15.88
%
14.14
%
8.92
%
8.99
%
18.92
%
12.75
%
18.57
%
Full-time equivalent employees (9)
973
956
968
749
726
973
726
AVERAGE BALANCES
Assets
$
7,800,229
$
7,652,463
$
7,324,470
$
6,115,127
$
6,121,446
$
7,206,180
$
5,890,042
Loans/leases
6,043,359
5,916,100
5,711,471
4,727,478
4,608,111
5,604,074
4,456,461
Deposits
6,029,455
5,891,198
5,867,444
4,903,354
4,983,869
5,676,546
4,776,575
Total stockholders' equity
757,419
761,428
788,204
684,126
665,698
748,032
637,190
(1) Includes accumulated other comprehensive income (loss).
(2) Includes accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) and excludes intangible assets (Non-GAAP).
(3) LTM : Last twelve months.
(4) TCE / TCA : tangible common equity / total tangible assets. See GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliations.
(5) Includes mostly common stock issued for options exercised and the employee stock purchase plan, as well as stock-based compensation.
(6) Ratios for the current quarter are subject to change upon final calculation for regulatory filings due after earnings release.
(7) TEY : Tax equivalent yield. See GAAP to Non-GAAP reconciliations.
(8) See GAAP to Non-GAAP reconciliations.
(9) Increase at June 30, 2022 due to the acquisition of Guaranty Bank.
QCR Holding, Inc.
Consolidated Financial Highlights
(Unaudited)
ANALYSIS OF NET INTEREST INCOME AND MARGIN
For the Quarter Ended
December 31, 2022
September 30, 2022
December 31, 2021
Average Balance
Interest Earned or Paid
Average Yield or Cost
Average Balance
Interest Earned or Paid
Average Yield or Cost
Average Balance
Interest Earned or Paid
Average Yield or Cost
(dollars in thousands)
Fed funds sold
$
30,754
$
296
3.82
%
$
16,224
$
100
2.45
%
$
3,334
$
1
0.09
%
Interest-bearing deposits at financial institutions
62,581
504
3.20
%
54,799
381
2.76
%
161,514
63
0.15
%
Securities (1)
971,930
10,074
4.14
%
946,096
9,602
4.05
%
810,334
7,514
3.70
%
Restricted investment securities
39,954
628
6.15
%
42,638
674
6.18
%
18,929
231
4.78
%
Loans (1)
6,043,359
88,088
5.78
%
5,916,100
72,969
4.89
%
4,608,111
47,010
4.05
%
Total earning assets (1)
$
7,148,578
$
99,590
5.53
%
$
6,975,857
$
83,726
4.76
%
$
5,602,222
$
54,819
3.89
%
Interest-bearing deposits
$
3,968,081
$
17,655
1.77
%
$
3,862,556
$
10,889
1.12
%
$
3,231,477
$
2,401
0.29
%
Time deposits
746,819
3,476
1.85
%
593,490
1,681
1.12
%
442,835
963
0.86
%
Short-term borrowings
19,591
211
4.28
%
11,376
84
2.94
%
2,484
1
0.12
%
Federal Home Loan Bank advances
351,033
3,507
3.91
%
418,239
2,584
2.42
%
4,141
3
0.31
%
Other borrowings
-
-
0.00
%
4,239
53
4.93
%
-
-
0.00
%
Subordinated debentures
232,689
3,312
5.69
%
181,177
2,518
5.56
%
113,829
1,554
5.46
%
Junior subordinated debentures
48,583
657
5.29
%
48,551
689
5.56
%
38,132
584
5.99
%
Total interest-bearing liabilities
$
5,366,796
$
28,818
2.13
%
$
5,119,628
$
18,498
1.43
%
$
3,832,898
$
5,506
0.57
%
Net interest income (1)
$
70,772
$
65,228
$
49,313
Net interest margin (2)
3.62
%
3.46
%
3.29
%
Net interest margin (TEY) (Non-GAAP) (1) (2) (3)
3.93
%
3.71
%
3.50
%
Adjusted net interest margin (TEY) (Non-GAAP) (1) (2) (3)
3.61
%
3.65
%
3.49
%
For the Year Ended
December 31, 2022
December 31, 2021
Average Balance
Interest Earned or Paid
Average Yield or Cost
Average Balance
Interest Earned or Paid
Average Yield or Cost
(dollars in thousands)
Fed funds sold