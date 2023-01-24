QCR Holdings, Inc. Announces Net Income of $30.9 Million for the Fourth Quarter and Record Net Income of $99.1 Million for the Full Year 2022

Fourth Quarter Highlights

  • Fourth quarter net income of $30.9 million, or $1.81 per diluted share

  • Adjusted fourth quarter net income (non-GAAP) of $31.1 million, or $1.83 per diluted share

  • Record quarterly net interest income of $65.2 million

  • Net Interest Margin (“NIM”) of 3.62% and NIM (TEY)(non-GAAP) of 3.93%

  • Nonperforming assets improved by 51% and represent 0.11% of total assets

  • Increased TCE/TA ratio (non-GAAP) to 7.93% and total risk-based capital to 14.47%

Full Year 2022 Highlights

  • Annual net income of $99.1 million, or $5.87 per diluted share

  • Record adjusted net income (non-GAAP) of $114.9 million, or $6.80 per diluted share, an increase of 14.8% and 8.5%, respectively, excluding one-time expenses associated with the Guaranty Bank acquisition

  • Full year loan and lease growth of 14.6%, excluding PPP and Guaranty Bank acquired loans (non-GAAP)

MOLINE, Ill., Jan. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: QCRH) (the “Company”) today announced net income of $30.9 million and diluted earnings per share (“EPS”) of $1.81 for the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to net income of $29.3 million and diluted EPS of $1.71 for the third quarter of 2022. For the full year, the Company reported net income of $99.1 million, or $5.87 per diluted share.

Adjusted net income (non-GAAP) and adjusted diluted EPS (non-GAAP) for the fourth quarter of 2022 were $31.1 million and $1.83, respectively. For the third quarter of 2022, adjusted net income (non-GAAP) was $28.9 million and adjusted diluted EPS (non-GAAP) was $1.69. For the fourth quarter of 2021, net income and diluted EPS were $27.0 million and $1.71, respectively, and adjusted net income (non-GAAP) and adjusted diluted EPS (non-GAAP) were $27.4 million and $1.73, respectively.

 

For the Quarter Ended

 

 

December 31,

September 30,

December 31,

 

$ in millions (except per share data)

2022

2022

2021

 

Net Income

$

30.9

$

29.3

$

27.0

 

Diluted EPS

$

1.81

$

1.71

$

1.71

 

Adjusted Net Income (non-GAAP)*

$

31.1

$

28.9

$

27.4

 

Adjusted Diluted EPS (non-GAAP)*

$

1.83

$

1.69

$

1.73

 

*Adjusted non-GAAP measurements of financial performance exclude non-core and/or nonrecurring income and expense items that management believes are not reflective of the anticipated future operation of the Company’s business. The Company believes these measurements provide a better comparison for analysis and may provide a better indicator of future performance. See GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliations.

“We delivered another quarter of strong results, enabling us to achieve record annual net income. Our full year performance was driven by robust loan growth, increased net interest income and excellent credit quality,” said Larry J. Helling, Chief Executive Officer. “Our team accomplished this while successfully closing and integrating our largest acquisition to date, where we significantly strengthened our Company’s position in the vibrant Southwest Missouri region. We enter 2023 with a solid loan pipeline, a strong balance sheet, a healthy net interest margin and well-managed expenses. We remain focused on continuing to execute on our differentiated business model and commitment to relationship banking, all with the view of delivering attractive returns to our shareholders.”

Record Net Interest Income of $65.2 Million

Net interest income for the fourth quarter of 2022 totaled $65.2 million, compared to $60.8 million for the third quarter of 2022 and $46.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2021. The significant increase in net interest income was due to higher acquisition-related net accretion and the impact of multiple interest rate hikes on our asset-sensitive balance sheet, partially offset by the impact of increased deposit costs on a linked-quarter basis. Adjusted net interest income (non-GAAP) during the quarter was $65.1 million, an increase of $936 thousand, or 5.8% annualized, from the prior quarter. Acquisition-related net accretion totaled $5.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to $1.1 million in the third quarter of 2022.

In the fourth quarter of 2022, NIM was 3.62% and NIM on a tax-equivalent yield (“TEY”) basis (non-GAAP) was 3.93%, compared to 3.46% and 3.71% in the prior quarter, respectively. The linked-quarter increase was primarily due to higher loan yields and higher acquisition-related net accretion, partially offset by the impact of increased deposit costs.

“Our tax-equivalent NIM expanded by 22 basis points during the fourth quarter, benefiting from higher acquisition-related net accretion. For the full year, we delivered an improved net interest margin, driven primarily by our asset-sensitive balance sheet in this rising interest rate environment,” said Todd A. Gipple, President, Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer. “While we are very pleased with the expansion in our NIM during 2022, our focus in 2023 will be protecting our attractive margin despite the continuing volatile interest rate environment.”

Annualized Loan and Lease Growth of 8.7% for the Quarter and 14.6% for the Full Year

During the fourth quarter of 2022, the Company’s loans and leases grew $130.3 million to a total of $6.1 billion, or 8.7% on an annualized basis. For the full year, loans and leases grew $1.5 billion. When excluding PPP loans and loans added in the acquisition of Guaranty Bank (non-GAAP), loans grew $679.3 million, or 14.6%. Deposits grew $43.2 million, or 2.9% on an annualized basis during the quarter and $1.1 billion for the full year. Deposits were relatively static when excluding the impact of the Guaranty Bank acquisition.

“Our strong market positions combined with our experienced bankers, led to continued gains in market share over the course of the year, driving growth in our traditional commercial lending, leasing and our Specialty Finance business,” added Mr. Helling. “We believe this is also a testament to the underlying economic resiliency across our markets and our relationship-based community banking model, emphasizing the importance of strong relationships with new and existing clients. Given our current pipeline, we are targeting loan growth for the full year 2023 between 8% and 10%, consistent with our long-term goals.”

Noninterest Income of $21.2 Million

Noninterest income for the fourth quarter of 2022 totaled $21.2 million, up slightly from $21.1 million for the third quarter of 2022. The Company generated $11.3 million of capital markets revenue from swap fees in the quarter, up from $10.5 million in the third quarter and within our guidance range. Wealth management revenue was $3.6 million for the quarter, up slightly from the prior quarter.

“Capital markets revenue totaled $11.3 million for the quarter, which was within our guidance,” added Mr. Gipple. “The demand for low-income housing remains healthy and the economics associated with these tax credit projects continue to be favorable. Our pipeline for this business is strong and capital markets revenue has averaged just over $10 million per quarter for the last four quarters. Therefore, we expect this source of fee income to be in a range of $40 to $48 million for the full year 2023.”

Noninterest Expenses of $49.7 Million

Noninterest expense for the fourth quarter of 2022 totaled $49.7 million, compared to $47.7 million for the third quarter of 2022 and $39.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2021. The linked-quarter increase was primarily due to higher incentive-based compensation related to our record full year performance, partially offset by lower professional and data processing fees due to the completion of the core conversion at Guaranty Bank and other cost savings.

Asset Quality Remains Excellent

Nonperforming assets (“NPAs”) totaled $8.9 million at the end of the fourth quarter, a decrease of $9.1 million from the third quarter of 2022. The significant reduction in NPAs during the quarter was primarily the result of payoffs of several NPAs. The ratio of NPAs to total assets improved to 0.11% on December 31, 2022, compared to 0.23% on September 30, 2022. In addition, the Company’s criticized loans and classified loans to total loans and leases on December 31, 2022 were fairly static at 2.68% and 1.08%, respectively, as compared to 2.35% and 1.29% as of September 30, 2022.

As a result of continued improvements in overall credit quality, the Company recorded no provision for credit losses in the fourth quarter of 2022. As of December 31, 2022, the ACL to total loans/leases was 1.43%, compared to 1.51% as of September 30, 2022.

Continued Strong Capital Levels

As of December 31, 2022, the Company’s total risk-based capital ratio was 14.47%, the common equity tier 1 ratio was 9.41% and the tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio (non-GAAP) was 7.93%. By comparison, these respective ratios were 14.38%, 9.21% and 7.68% as of September 30, 2022.

During the fourth quarter, the Company purchased and retired 100,000 shares of its common stock at an average price of $50.37 per share as the Company executed purchases under the share repurchase plan announced during the second quarter of 2022. The 2022 share repurchase plan authorized approximately 1,500,000 shares to be repurchased and the Company has approximately 930,000 shares remaining under the program.

The Company’s tangible book value per share (non-GAAP) increased by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Accumulated other comprehensive income (“AOCI”) increased $10.0 million during the quarter due to an increase in the value of the Company’s available for sale securities portfolio and certain derivatives resulting from the change in long-term interest rates during the fourth quarter. While the repurchase of shares modestly impacted the Company’s tangible common equity, the change in AOCI and strong earnings offset this impact, which led to the increase in tangible book value per share (non-GAAP).

Focus on Three Strategic Long-Term Initiatives

As part of our Company’s ongoing efforts to grow earnings and drive attractive long-term returns for shareholders, we continue to operate under three key strategic long-term initiatives:

  • Generate organic loan and lease growth of 9% per year, funded by core deposits;

  • Grow fee-based income by at least 6% per year; and

  • Limit annual operating expense growth to 5% per year.

Conference Call Details

The Company will host an earnings call/webcast tomorrow, January 25, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. Central Time. Dial-in information for the call is toll-free: 888-346-9286 (international 412-317-5253). Participants should request to join the QCR Holdings, Inc. call. The event will be available for replay through February 1, 2023. The replay access information is 877-344-7529 (international 412-317-0088); access code 2362948. A webcast of the teleconference can be accessed on the Company’s News and Events page at www.qcrh.com. An archived version of the webcast will be available at the same location shortly after the live event has ended.

About Us
QCR Holdings, Inc., headquartered in Moline, Illinois, is a relationship-driven, multi-bank holding company serving the Quad Cities, Cedar Rapids, Cedar Valley, Des Moines/Ankeny and Springfield communities through its wholly owned subsidiary banks. The banks provide full-service commercial and consumer banking and trust and wealth management services. Quad City Bank & Trust Company, based in Bettendorf, Iowa, commenced operations in 1994, Cedar Rapids Bank & Trust Company, based in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, commenced operations in 2001, Community State Bank, based in Ankeny, Iowa, was acquired by the Company in 2016, Springfield First Community Bank, based in Springfield, Missouri, was acquired by the Company in 2018, and Guaranty Bank, also based in Springfield, Missouri, was acquired by the Company and merged with Springfield First Community Bank on April 1, 2022, with the combined entity operating under the Guaranty Bank name. Additionally, the Company serves the Waterloo/Cedar Falls, Iowa community through Community Bank & Trust, a division of Cedar Rapids Bank & Trust Company. Quad City Bank & Trust Company offers equipment loans and leases to businesses through its wholly owned subsidiary, m2 Equipment Finance, LLC, based in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, and also provides correspondent banking services. The Company has 36 locations in Iowa, Missouri, Wisconsin and Illinois. As of December 31, 2022, the Company had approximately $7.9 billion in assets, $6.1 billion in loans and $6.0 billion in deposits. For additional information, please visit the Company’s website at www.qcrh.com.

Special Note Concerning Forward-Looking Statements. This document contains, and future oral and written statements of the Company and its management may contain, forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 with respect to the financial condition, results of operations, plans, objectives, future performance and business of the Company. Forward-looking statements, which may be based upon beliefs, expectations and assumptions of the Company’s management and on information currently available to management, are generally identifiable by the use of words such as “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “bode”, “predict,” “suggest,” “project”, “appear,” “plan,” “intend,” “estimate,” ”annualize,” “may,” “will,” “would,” “could,” “should,” “likely,” “might,” “potential,” “continue,” “annualized,” “target,” “outlook,” as well as the negative forms of those words, or other similar expressions. Additionally, all statements in this document, including forward-looking statements, speak only as of the date they are made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update any statement in light of new information or future events.
        
A number of factors, many of which are beyond the ability of the Company to control or predict, could cause actual results to differ materially from those in its forward-looking statements. These factors include, among others, the following: (i) the strength of the local, state, national and international economies(including effects of inflationary pressures and supply chain constraints); (ii) the economic impact of any future terrorist threats and attacks, widespread disease or pandemics (including the COVID-19 pandemic in the United States), acts of war or other threats thereof (including the Russian invasion of Ukraine), or other adverse external events that could cause economic deterioration or instability in credit markets, and the response of the local, state and national governments to any such adverse external events; (iii) changes in accounting policies and practices, as may be adopted by state and federal regulatory agencies, the FASB or the PCAOB; (iv) changes in local, state and federal laws, regulations and governmental policies concerning the Company’s general business; (v) changes in interest rates and prepayment rates of the Company’s assets (including the impact of LIBOR phase-out); (vi) increased competition in the financial services sector, including from non-bank competitors such as credit unions and “fintech” companies, and the inability to attract new customers; (vii) changes in technology and the ability to develop and maintain secure and reliable electronic systems; (viii) unexpected results of acquisitions, which may include failure to realize the anticipated benefits of acquisitions and the possibility that transaction costs may be greater than anticipated; (ix) the loss of key executives or employees; (x) changes in consumer spending; (xi) unexpected outcomes of existing or new litigation involving the Company; (xii) the economic impact of exceptional weather occurrences such as tornadoes, floods and blizzards; (xiii) fluctuations in the value of securities held in our securities portfolio; (xiv) concentrations within our loan portfolio, large loans to certain borrowers, and large deposits from certain clients; (xv) the level of non-performing assets on our balance sheets; (xvi) interruptions involving our information technology and communications systems or third-party servicers; (xvii) breaches or failures of our information security controls or cybersecurity-related incidents, and (xviii) the ability of the Company to manage the risks associated with the foregoing as well as anticipated.   These risks and uncertainties should be considered in evaluating forward-looking statements and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements. Additional information concerning the Company and its business, including additional factors that could materially affect the Company’s financial results, is included in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Contact:
Todd A. Gipple
President
Chief Operating Officer
Chief Financial Officer
(309) 743-7745
tgipple@qcrh.com


QCR Holding, Inc.

Consolidated Financial Highlights

(Unaudited)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

As of

 

 

December 31,

September 30,

June 30,

March 31,

December 31,

 

2022

2022

2022

2022

2021

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(dollars in thousands)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

CONDENSED BALANCE SHEET

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash and due from banks

$

59,723

$

86,282

$

92,379

$

50,540

$

37,490

 

Federal funds sold and interest-bearing deposits

 

124,270

 

71,043

 

56,532

 

66,390

 

87,662

 

Securities, net of allowance for credit losses

 

928,102

 

879,450

 

879,918

 

823,311

 

810,215

 

Net loans/leases

 

6,051,165

 

5,918,121

 

5,705,478

 

4,753,082

 

4,601,411

 

Intangibles

 

16,759

 

17,546

 

18,333

 

8,856

 

9,349

 

Goodwill

 

137,607

 

137,607

 

137,607

 

74,066

 

74,066

 

Derivatives

 

177,631

 

185,037

 

97,455

 

107,326

 

222,220

 

Other assets

 

453,580

 

434,963

 

405,239

 

292,248

 

253,719

 

Total assets

$

7,948,837

$

7,730,049

$

7,392,941

$

6,175,819

$

6,096,132

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total deposits

$

5,984,217

$

5,941,035

$

5,820,657

$

4,839,689

$

4,922,772

 

Total borrowings

 

825,894

 

701,491

 

583,166

 

443,270

 

170,805

 

Derivatives

 

200,701

 

209,479

 

113,305

 

116,193

 

225,135

 

Other liabilities

 

165,301

 

140,972

 

132,675

 

108,743

 

100,410

 

Total stockholders' equity

 

772,724

 

737,072

 

743,138

 

667,924

 

677,010

 

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$

7,948,837

$

7,730,049

$

7,392,941

$

6,175,819

$

6,096,132

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

ANALYSIS OF LOAN PORTFOLIO

 

 

 

 

 

 

Loan/lease mix:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Commercial and industrial - revolving

$

296,869

$

332,996

$

322,258

$

263,441

$

248,483

 

Commercial and industrial - other

 

1,451,693

 

1,415,996

 

1,403,689

 

1,374,221

 

1,346,602

 

Total commercial and industrial

 

1,748,562

 

1,748,992

 

1,725,947

 

1,637,662

 

1,595,085

 

Commercial real estate, owner occupied

 

629,367

 

627,558

 

628,565

 

439,257

 

421,701

 

Commercial real estate, non-owner occupied

 

963,239

 

920,876

 

889,530

 

679,898

 

646,500

 

Construction and land development*

 

1,192,061

 

1,149,503

 

1,080,372

 

863,116

 

918,571

 

Multi-family*

 

963,803

 

933,118

 

860,742

 

711,682

 

600,412

 

Direct financing leases

 

31,889

 

33,503

 

40,050

 

43,330

 

45,191

 

1-4 family real estate

 

499,529

 

487,508

 

473,141

 

379,613

 

377,361

 

Consumer

 

110,421

 

107,552

 

99,556

 

73,310

 

75,311

 

Total loans/leases

$

6,138,871

$

6,008,610

$

5,797,903

$

4,827,868

$

4,680,132

 

Less allowance for credit losses

 

87,706

 

90,489

 

92,425

 

74,786

 

78,721

 

Net loans/leases

$

6,051,165

$

5,918,121

$

5,705,478

$

4,753,082

$

4,601,411

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

*The LIHTC lending business is a significant part of the Company's Construction and Multi-family loans. For the quarter ended Dec 31, 2022, the LIHTC portion of the Construction loans was $743 million, or 62%, and the LIHTC portion of the Multi-family loans was $728 million, or 76%.

.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

ANALYSIS OF SECURITIES PORTFOLIO

 

 

 

 

 

 

Securities mix:

 

 

 

 

 

 

U.S. government sponsored agency securities

$

16,981

$

20,527

$

20,448

$

21,380

$

23,328

 

Municipal securities

 

779,450

 

724,204

 

710,638

 

667,245

 

639,799

 

Residential mortgage-backed and related securities

 

66,215

 

68,844

 

81,247

 

86,381

 

94,323

 

Asset backed securities

 

18,728

 

19,630

 

19,956

 

23,233

 

27,124

 

Other securities

 

46,908

 

46,443

 

47,827

 

25,270

 

25,839

 

Total securities

$

928,282

$

879,648

$

880,116

$

823,509

$

810,413

 

Less allowance for credit losses

 

180

 

198

 

198

 

198

 

198

 

Net securities

$

928,102

$

879,450

$

879,918

$

823,311

$

810,215

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

ANALYSIS OF DEPOSITS

 

 

 

 

 

 

Deposit mix:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Noninterest-bearing demand deposits

$

1,262,981

$

1,315,555

$

1,514,005

$

1,275,493

$

1,268,788

 

Interest-bearing demand deposits

 

3,875,497

 

3,904,303

 

3,758,566

 

3,181,685

 

3,232,633

 

Time deposits

 

744,593

 

672,133

 

540,074

 

382,268

 

421,348

 

Brokered deposits

 

101,146

 

49,044

 

8,012

 

243

 

3

 

Total deposits

$

5,984,217

$

5,941,035

$

5,820,657

$

4,839,689

$

4,922,772

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

ANALYSIS OF BORROWINGS

 

 

 

 

 

 

Borrowings mix:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Overnight FHLB advances (1)

$

415,000

$

335,000

$

400,000

$

290,000

$

15,000

 

Other short-term borrowings

 

129,630

 

85,180

 

1,070

 

1,190

 

3,800

 

Subordinated notes

 

232,662

 

232,743

 

133,562

 

113,890

 

113,850

 

Junior subordinated debentures

 

48,602

 

48,568

 

48,534

 

38,190

 

38,155

 

Total borrowings

$

825,894

$

701,491

$

583,166

$

443,270

$

170,805

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(1) At the most recent quarter-end, the weighted-average rate of these overnight borrowings was 4.60%.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 



QCR Holding, Inc.

Consolidated Financial Highlights

(Unaudited)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

For the Quarter Ended

 

 

 

December 31,

September 30,

June 30,

March 31,

December 31,

 

 

 

2022

 

2022

2022

2022

 

2021

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(dollars in thousands, except per share data)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

INCOME STATEMENT

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest income

 

$

94,037

 

$

79,267

$

68,205

$

51,062

 

$

52,020

 

Interest expense

 

 

28,819

 

 

18,498

 

8,805

 

5,329

 

 

5,507

 

Net interest income

 

 

65,218

 

 

60,769

 

59,400

 

45,733

 

 

46,513

 

Provision for credit losses (1)

 

 

-

 

 

-

 

11,200

 

(2,916

)

 

(3,227

)

Net interest income after provision for loan/lease losses

 

$

65,218

 

$

60,769

$

48,200

$

48,649

 

$

49,740

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Trust department fees

 

$

2,644

 

$

2,537

$

2,497

$

2,963

 

$

2,843

 

Investment advisory and management fees

 

 

918

 

 

921

 

983

 

1,036

 

 

1,047

 

Deposit service fees

 

 

2,142

 

 

2,214

 

2,223

 

1,555

 

 

1,644

 

Gain on sales of residential real estate loans

 

 

468

 

 

641

 

809

 

493

 

 

922

 

Gain on sales of government guaranteed portions of loans

 

 

50

 

 

50

 

-

 

19

 

 

227

 

Swap fee income/capital markets revenue

 

 

11,338

 

 

10,545

 

13,004

 

6,422

 

 

12,982

 

Earnings on bank-owned life insurance

 

 

755

 

 

605

 

350

 

346

 

 

470

 

Debit card fees

 

 

1,500

 

 

1,453

 

1,499

 

1,007

 

 

1,072

 

Correspondent banking fees

 

 

257

 

 

189

 

244

 

277

 

 

266

 

Loan related fee income

 

 

614

 

 

652

 

682

 

480

 

 

536

 

Fair value gain (loss) on derivatives

 

 

(267

)

 

904

 

432

 

906

 

 

97

 

Other

 

 

 

800

 

 

384

 

59

 

129

 

 

879

 

Total noninterest income

 

$

21,219

 

$

21,095

$

22,782

$

15,633

 

$

22,985

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Salaries and employee benefits

 

$

32,594

 

$

29,175

$

29,972

$

23,627

 

$

24,809

 

Occupancy and equipment expense

 

 

6,027

 

 

6,033

 

5,978

 

3,937

 

 

3,723

 

Professional and data processing fees

 

 

3,769

 

 

4,477

 

4,365

 

3,671

 

 

3,866

 

Acquisition costs

 

 

(424

)

 

315

 

1,973

 

1,851

 

 

624

 

Post-acquisition compensation, transition and integration costs

 

 

668

 

 

62

 

4,796

 

-

 

 

-

 

Disposition costs

 

 

-

 

 

-

 

-

 

-

 

 

5

 

FDIC insurance, other insurance and regulatory fees

 

 

1,605

 

 

1,497

 

1,394

 

1,310

 

 

1,316

 

Loan/lease expense

 

 

411

 

 

390

 

761

 

267

 

 

606

 

Net cost of (income from) and gains/losses on operations of other real estate

 

 

(117

)

 

19

 

59

 

(1

)

 

-

 

Advertising and marketing

 

 

1,562

 

 

1,437

 

1,198

 

761

 

 

1,679

 

Communication

 

 

587

 

 

639

 

584

 

403

 

 

481

 

Supplies

 

 

 

337

 

 

289

 

237

 

246

 

 

274

 

Bank service charges

 

 

563

 

 

568

 

610

 

541

 

 

553

 

Correspondent banking expense

 

 

210

 

 

218

 

213

 

199

 

 

200

 

Intangibles amortization

 

 

787

 

 

787

 

787

 

493

 

 

508

 

Payment card processing

 

 

599

 

 

477

 

626

 

262

 

 

298

 

Trust expense

 

 

166

 

 

227

 

195

 

187

 

 

208

 

Other

 

 

 

353

 

 

1,136

 

500

 

571

 

 

262

 

Total noninterest expense

 

$

49,697

 

$

47,746

$

54,248

$

38,325

 

$

39,412

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income before income taxes

 

$

36,740

 

$

34,118

$

16,734

$

25,957

 

$

33,313

 

Federal and state income tax expense

 

 

5,834

 

 

4,824

 

1,492

 

2,333

 

 

6,304

 

Net income

 

 

$

30,906

 

$

29,294

$

15,242

$

23,624

 

$

27,009

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic EPS

 

$

1.83

 

$

1.73

$

0.88

$

1.51

 

$

1.73

 

Diluted EPS

 

$

1.81

 

$

1.71

$

0.87

$

1.49

 

$

1.71

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Weighted average common shares outstanding

 

 

16,855,973

 

 

16,900,968

 

17,345,324

 

15,625,112

 

 

15,582,276

 

Weighted average common and common equivalent shares outstanding

 

 

17,047,976

 

 

17,110,691

 

17,549,107

 

15,852,256

 

 

15,838,246

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(1) Provision for credit losses for the quarter ended June 30, 2022 included $11.0 million related to the acquired Guaranty Bank non-PCD loans and $1.4 million related to acquired Guaranty Bank OBS exposures.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 



QCR Holding, Inc.

Consolidated Financial Highlights

(Unaudited)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

For the Year Ended

 

 

 

December 31,

 

December 31,

 

 

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2021

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(dollars in thousands, except per share data)

 

 

 

 

 

 

INCOME STATEMENT

 

 

 

 

Interest income

 

$

292,571

 

 

$

200,155

 

Interest expense

 

 

61,451

 

 

 

21,922

 

Net interest income

 

 

231,120

 

 

 

178,233

 

Provision for credit losses (1)

 

 

8,284

 

 

 

3,486

 

Net interest income after provision for loan/lease losses

 

$

222,836

 

 

$

174,747

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Trust department fees

 

$

10,641

 

 

$

11,206

 

Investment advisory and management fees

 

 

3,858

 

 

 

4,080

 

Deposit service fees

 

 

8,134

 

 

 

6,132

 

Gain on sales of residential real estate loans

 

 

2,411

 

 

 

4,397

 

Gain on sales of government guaranteed portions of loans

 

 

119

 

 

 

227

 

Swap fee income/capital markets revenue

 

 

41,309

 

 

 

60,992

 

Securities losses, net

 

 

-

 

 

 

(88

)

Earnings on bank-owned life insurance

 

 

2,056

 

 

 

1,838

 

Debit card fees

 

 

5,459

 

 

 

4,216

 

Correspondent banking fees

 

 

967

 

 

 

1,114

 

Loan related fee income

 

 

2,428

 

 

 

2,268

 

Fair value gain on derivatives

 

 

1,975

 

 

 

170

 

Other

 

 

 

1,372

 

 

 

3,870

 

Total noninterest income

 

$

80,729

 

 

$

100,422

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Salaries and employee benefits

 

$

115,368

 

 

$

100,907

 

Occupancy and equipment expense

 

 

21,975

 

 

 

15,918

 

Professional and data processing fees

 

 

16,282

 

 

 

14,579

 

Acquisition costs

 

 

3,715

 

 

 

624

 

Post-acquisition compensation, transition and integration costs

 

 

5,526

 

 

 

-

 

Disposition costs

 

 

-

 

 

 

13

 

FDIC insurance, other insurance and regulatory fees

 

 

5,806

 

 

 

4,475

 

Loan/lease expense

 

 

1,829

 

 

 

1,671

 

Net income from and gains/losses on operations of other real estate

 

 

(40

)

 

 

(1,420

)

Advertising and marketing

 

 

4,958

 

 

 

4,254

 

Communication

 

 

2,213

 

 

 

1,798

 

Supplies

 

 

 

1,109

 

 

 

1,053

 

Bank service charges

 

 

2,282

 

 

 

2,173

 

Correspondent banking expense

 

 

840

 

 

 

799

 

Intangibles amortization

 

 

2,854

 

 

 

2,032

 

Payment card processing

 

 

1,964

 

 

 

1,412

 

Trust expense

 

 

775

 

 

 

758

 

Other

 

 

 

2,560

 

 

 

2,656

 

Total noninterest expense

 

$

190,016

 

 

$

153,702

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income before income taxes

 

$

113,549

 

 

$

121,467

 

Federal and state income tax expense

 

 

14,483

 

 

 

22,562

 

Net income

 

 

$

99,066

 

 

$

98,905

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic EPS

 

$

5.94

 

 

$

6.30

 

Diluted EPS

 

$

5.87

 

 

$

6.20

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Weighted average common shares outstanding

 

 

16,681,844

 

 

 

15,708,744

 

Weighted average common and common equivalent shares outstanding

 

16,890,007

 

 

 

15,944,708

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(1) Provision for credit losses for the year ended December 31, 2022 included $11.0 million related to the acquired Guaranty Bank non-PCD loans and $1.4 million related to acquired Guaranty Bank OBS exposures.



QCR Holding, Inc.

Consolidated Financial Highlights

(Unaudited)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

As of and for the Quarter Ended

 

For the Year Ended

 

December 31,

September 30,

June 30,

March 31,

 

December 31,

 

 

December 31,

December 31,

 

 

2022

 

 

2022

 

 

2022

 

 

2022

 

 

2021

 

 

 

2022

 

 

2021

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(dollars in thousands, except per share data)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

COMMON SHARE DATA

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Common shares outstanding

 

16,795,942

 

 

16,885,485

 

 

17,064,347

 

 

15,579,605

 

 

15,613,460

 

 

 

 

Book value per common share (1)

$

46.01

 

$

43.65

 

$

43.55

 

$

42.87

 

$

43.36

 

 

 

 

Tangible book value per common share (Non-GAAP) (2)

$

36.82

 

$

34.46

 

$

34.41

 

$

37.55

 

$

38.02

 

 

 

 

Closing stock price

$

49.64

 

$

50.94

 

$

53.99

 

$

56.59

 

$

56.00

 

 

 

 

Market capitalization

$

833,751

 

$

860,147

 

$

921,304

 

$

881,650

 

$

874,354

 

 

 

 

Market price / book value

 

107.90

%

 

116.70

%

 

123.97

%

 

132.00

%

 

129.15

%

 

 

 

Market price / tangible book value

 

134.83

%

 

147.81

%

 

156.90

%

 

150.71

%

 

147.30

%

 

 

 

Earnings per common share (basic) LTM (3)

$

5.95

 

$

5.86

 

$

6.14

 

$

6.68

 

$

6.30

 

 

 

 

Price earnings ratio LTM (3)

8.35 x

 

8.70 x

 

8.79 x

 

8.47 x

 

8.88 x

 

 

 

 

TCE / TA (Non-GAAP) (4)

 

7.93

%

 

7.68

%

 

8.11

%

 

9.60

%

 

9.87

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

CONDENSED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

 

 

 

 

Beginning balance

$

737,072

 

$

743,138

 

$

667,924

 

$

677,010

 

$

649,814

 

 

 

 

Net income

 

30,906

 

 

29,294

 

 

15,242

 

 

23,624

 

 

27,009

 

 

 

 

Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax

 

9,959

 

 

(24,783

)

 

(24,286

)

 

(27,340

)

 

295

 

 

 

 

Common stock cash dividends declared

 

(1,013

)

 

(1,012

)

 

(1,059

)

 

(938

)

 

(935

)

 

 

 

Issuance of 2,071,291 shares of common stock as a result of the acquisition of Guaranty Federal Bancshares

 

-

 

 

-

 

 

117,214

 

 

-

 

 

-

 

 

 

 

Repurchase and cancellation of shares of common stock as a result of a share repurchase program

 

(5,037

)

 

(10,485

)

 

(33,016

)

 

(4,416

)

 

-

 

 

 

 

Other (5)

 

837

 

 

920

 

 

1,119

 

 

(16

)

 

827

 

 

 

 

Ending balance

$

772,724

 

$

737,072

 

$

743,138

 

$

667,924

 

$

677,010

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

REGULATORY CAPITAL RATIOS (6):

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total risk-based capital ratio

 

14.47

%

 

14.38

%

 

13.40

%

 

14.50

%

 

14.77

%

 

 

 

Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio

 

10.08

%

 

9.88

%

 

10.18

%

 

11.27

%

 

11.46

%

 

 

 

Tier 1 leverage capital ratio

 

9.61

%

 

9.56

%

 

9.61

%

 

10.78

%

 

10.46

%

 

 

 

Common equity tier 1 ratio

 

9.41

%

 

9.21

%

 

9.46

%

 

10.61

%

 

10.76

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

KEY PERFORMANCE RATIOS AND OTHER METRICS

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Return on average assets (annualized)

 

1.58

%

 

1.53

%

 

0.83

%

 

1.55

%

 

1.76

%

 

 

1.37

%

 

1.68

%

Return on average total equity (annualized)

 

16.32

%

 

15.39

%

 

7.74

%

 

13.81

%

 

16.23

%

 

 

13.24

%

 

15.52

%

Net interest margin

 

3.62

%

 

3.46

%

 

3.53

%

 

3.30

%

 

3.29

%

 

 

3.49

%

 

3.30

%

Net interest margin (TEY) (Non-GAAP)(7)

 

3.93

%

 

3.71

%

 

3.74

%

 

3.50

%

 

3.50

%

 

 

3.73

%

 

3.49

%

Efficiency ratio (Non-GAAP) (8)

 

57.50

%

 

58.32

%

 

66.01

%

 

62.45

%

 

56.71

%

 

 

60.93

%

 

55.16

%

Gross loans and leases / total assets

 

77.23

%

 

77.73

%

 

78.42

%

 

78.17

%

 

76.77

%

 

 

77.23

%

 

76.77

%

Gross loans and leases / total deposits

 

102.58

%

 

101.14

%

 

99.61

%

 

99.76

%

 

95.07

%

 

 

102.58

%

 

95.07

%

Effective tax rate

 

15.88

%

 

14.14

%

 

8.92

%

 

8.99

%

 

18.92

%

 

 

12.75

%

 

18.57

%

Full-time equivalent employees (9)

 

973

 

 

956

 

 

968

 

 

749

 

 

726

 

 

 

973

 

 

726

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

AVERAGE BALANCES

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Assets

$

7,800,229

 

$

7,652,463

 

$

7,324,470

 

$

6,115,127

 

$

6,121,446

 

 

$

7,206,180

 

$

5,890,042

 

Loans/leases

 

6,043,359

 

 

5,916,100

 

 

5,711,471

 

 

4,727,478

 

 

4,608,111

 

 

 

5,604,074

 

 

4,456,461

 

Deposits

 

6,029,455

 

 

5,891,198

 

 

5,867,444

 

 

4,903,354

 

 

4,983,869

 

 

 

5,676,546

 

 

4,776,575

 

Total stockholders' equity

 

757,419

 

 

761,428

 

 

788,204

 

 

684,126

 

 

665,698

 

 

 

748,032

 

 

637,190

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(1) Includes accumulated other comprehensive income (loss).

 

(2) Includes accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) and excludes intangible assets (Non-GAAP).

 

(3) LTM : Last twelve months.

 

(4) TCE / TCA : tangible common equity / total tangible assets. See GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliations.

 

(5) Includes mostly common stock issued for options exercised and the employee stock purchase plan, as well as stock-based compensation.

 

(6) Ratios for the current quarter are subject to change upon final calculation for regulatory filings due after earnings release.

 

(7) TEY : Tax equivalent yield. See GAAP to Non-GAAP reconciliations.

 

(8) See GAAP to Non-GAAP reconciliations.

 

(9) Increase at June 30, 2022 due to the acquisition of Guaranty Bank.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 



QCR Holding, Inc.

Consolidated Financial Highlights

(Unaudited)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

ANALYSIS OF NET INTEREST INCOME AND MARGIN

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

For the Quarter Ended

 

 

December 31, 2022

 

September 30, 2022

 

December 31, 2021

 

 

Average Balance

Interest Earned or Paid

Average Yield or Cost

 

Average Balance

Interest Earned or Paid

Average Yield or Cost

 

Average Balance

Interest Earned or Paid

Average Yield or Cost

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(dollars in thousands)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Fed funds sold

 

$

30,754

$

296

3.82

%

 

$

16,224

$

100

2.45

%

 

$

3,334

$

1

0.09

%

Interest-bearing deposits at financial institutions

 

62,581

 

504

3.20

%

 

 

54,799

 

381

2.76

%

 

 

161,514

 

63

0.15

%

Securities (1)

 

 

971,930

 

10,074

4.14

%

 

 

946,096

 

9,602

4.05

%

 

 

810,334

 

7,514

3.70

%

Restricted investment securities

 

39,954

 

628

6.15

%

 

 

42,638

 

674

6.18

%

 

 

18,929

 

231

4.78

%

Loans (1)

 

 

6,043,359

 

88,088

5.78

%

 

 

5,916,100

 

72,969

4.89

%

 

 

4,608,111

 

47,010

4.05

%

Total earning assets (1)

$

7,148,578

$

99,590

5.53

%

 

$

6,975,857

$

83,726

4.76

%

 

$

5,602,222

$

54,819

3.89

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest-bearing deposits

$

3,968,081

$

17,655

1.77

%

 

$

3,862,556

$

10,889

1.12

%

 

$

3,231,477

$

2,401

0.29

%

Time deposits

 

 

746,819

 

3,476

1.85

%

 

 

593,490

 

1,681

1.12

%

 

 

442,835

 

963

0.86

%

Short-term borrowings

 

19,591

 

211

4.28

%

 

 

11,376

 

84

2.94

%

 

 

2,484

 

1

0.12

%

Federal Home Loan Bank advances

 

351,033

 

3,507

3.91

%

 

 

418,239

 

2,584

2.42

%

 

 

4,141

 

3

0.31

%

Other borrowings

 

-

 

-

0.00

%

 

 

4,239

 

53

4.93

%

 

 

-

 

-

0.00

%

Subordinated debentures

 

232,689

 

3,312

5.69

%

 

 

181,177

 

2,518

5.56

%

 

 

113,829

 

1,554

5.46

%

Junior subordinated debentures

 

48,583

 

657

5.29

%

 

 

48,551

 

689

5.56

%

 

 

38,132

 

584

5.99

%

Total interest-bearing liabilities

$

5,366,796

$

28,818

2.13

%

 

$

5,119,628

$

18,498

1.43

%

 

$

3,832,898

$

5,506

0.57

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net interest income (1)

 

$

70,772

 

 

 

$

65,228

 

 

 

$

49,313

 

Net interest margin (2)

 

 

3.62

%

 

 

 

3.46

%

 

 

 

3.29

%

Net interest margin (TEY) (Non-GAAP) (1) (2) (3)

 

 

3.93

%

 

 

 

3.71

%

 

 

 

3.50

%

Adjusted net interest margin (TEY) (Non-GAAP) (1) (2) (3)

 

 

3.61

%

 

 

 

3.65

%

 

 

 

3.49

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

For the Year Ended

 

 

 

 

 

 

December 31, 2022

 

December 31, 2021

 

 

 

 

Average Balance

Interest Earned or Paid

Average Yield or Cost

 

Average Balance

Interest Earned or Paid

Average Yield or Cost

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(dollars in thousands)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Fed funds sold

 

