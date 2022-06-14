qChange to present at Ascent's Spotlight on Startups Virtual Event -via ACCESSWIRE-

·1 min read

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 14, 2022 / qChange today announced that Dr. James Kelley, CEO will be attending Spotlight on Startups.

Event: Spotlight on Startups

Date: June 15th, 2022

Location: Please register here for access

  • 1x1 networking available for founders and investors

  • 100 of the most exciting Seed and Series A startups will pitch live

  • The event is completely complimentary. Please register here for access.

Company Description

qChange is a real-time enterprise SaaS solution that measures and grows soft skills at scale using Microsoft Teams at its medium and meetings as the intervention point. Creating an industry-first leadership report card that is portable, peer-verified, and immutable.

About The Ascent Conference

Ascent is a network of c-suite and executive leaders who come together to share insights, build relationships, discover new technologies, and supercharge their companies and careers through events and experiences curated exclusively for them.

The Ascent Annual Conference is a fully immersive 2-day virtual SaaS conference. Entering our 5th year, we will be convening 1,500+ invite-only SaaS executives to enjoy peer-to-peer networking and content sessions led by some of the leading thought leaders in the SaaS space who will share their subject matter expertise through 50+ keynote presentations and interactive panels. Join the waitlist here.

SOURCE: qChange



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/705091/qChange-to-present-at-Ascents-Spotlight-on-Startups-Virtual-Event-via-ACCESSWIRE

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

