QBE Shootout: Bryson DeChambeau and Kevin Na share lead with 2 other teams after Round 1

The PGA Tour's December break is soon coming to an end, but not before it closes out with the QBE Shootout — a team showcase held in Naples, Fla., that is an unofficial money event.

A limited field of golfers makes the trip to the Tiburón Golf Club, and this year's tournament features 10-time LPGA winner Lexi Thompson.

Thompson and her partner, Tony Finau, finished the first day in a tie for fourth at 11 under.

But, the scramble format for Round 1 favored a handful of other teams, including Bryson DeChambeau and Kevin Na.

These two along with the teams of Graeme McDowell/Emiliano Grillo and Patton Kizzire/Brian Harman are all co-leaders after carding 59s on Friday.

Bubba Watson/Harold Varner III are among the other teams in the hunt, as they're tied for seventh place at 10 under with 2017 QBE Shootout champions Steve Stricker and Sean O’Hair.

Brandt Snedeker​ and Billy Horschel​ are among the four teams tied for ninth (9 under).

The second round will feature a greensomes style of play, where the teams will alternate shots until the hole is completed, and the final day will be completed using a better ball format, in which the better of the two scores will be counted.



