QB Teddy Bridgewater, fresh off coaching alma mater to HS state title, reportedly coming out of retirement to sign with Lions

Bridgewater retired after last season and was hired to coach Miami Northwestern High School

Two weeks after leading his high school alma mater to a state championship, Teddy Bridgewater is reportedly returning to the NFL.

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the 32-year-old quarterback will sign with the Detroit Lions for the remainder of this season. It's unclear if he will be part of the active roster or signed to the practice squad.

Bridgewater played nine NFL seasons with six teams before retiring after last season, which he spent with the Lions. He threw for 15,120 yards and 75 touchdowns in 79 career games after being a first-round pick out of Louisville in 2014.

Bridgewater then took over head coaching duties at Miami Northwestern, who won the Florida High School Athletic Association Class 3A state title last month 41–0 over previously undefeated Jacksonville Raines. The team finished 12-2 on the season and outscored opponents 262-12 in their five playoff games.

Congrats to Teddy Bridgewater for leading Miami Northwestern Football to a state championship! pic.twitter.com/aoJyQp11Ga — Detroit Lions (@Lions) December 17, 2024

After leading the school to its first state title since 2019, Bridgewater said he wasn't done with the NFL. He told Rapoport and Tom Pelissero on NFL Network last month that he was looking forward to playing again.

"That's the plan," Bridgewater said. "My team knows that's the plan. We wanted to win a state championship and then coach goes back to the league, see what happens, and then come back February in the offseason, continue coaching high school football. We'll see how it plays out."

The 13-2 Lions currently have started Jared Goff and backup Hendon Hooker on their active depth chart. Jake Fromm, who is on the practice squad, is the only other quarterback on the roster.