QB Ryan Tannehill starts, Levis out for Titans with Seahawks on NFC playoff bubble

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans will be starting Ryan Tannehill at quarterback with rookie Will Levis declared out for Sunday's game against Seattle.

The Seahawks (7-7) are on the NFC playoff bubble going into Sunday's games, just a spot outside the seventh and final playoff spot.

They're getting some help with the Titans (5-9) already eliminated from contention, having put a pair of defensive starters on injured reserve in safety Amani Hooker and two-time Pro Bowl defensive lineman Jeffery Simmons.

Tennessee also scratched a trio of starters including starting right guard Daniel Brunskill (ankle), cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting and safety K'Von Wallace. That leaves the Titans' defense without four starters.

The Seahawks are without safety Jamal Adams for a second straight week.

Geno Smith is active and expected to start for Seattle after missing two games with a groin injury. Seattle also will be without starting cornerback Devon Witherspoon, but safety Julian Love will be available after his wife gave birth to a baby.

