On QB plans at K-State and Jayhawks’ Self-less basketball opener: SportsBeat KC podcast

Three games remain in the Big 12 regular season and Kansas State and Kansas remain in the conference-championship race. The Wildcats figured to be here, but it’s an epic season from the Jayhawks.

Beat writers Kellis Robinett and Gary Bedore break down the teams they cover on today’s episode of The Star’s SportsBeat KC podcast.

For K-State, the plot thickens at quarterback. In last weekend’s home loss to Texas, Cats coach Chris Klieman returned to Adrian Martinez, who had been out with an injury. Will Howard had looked good while Martinez was sidelined, so how will Kansas State handle the position going forward?

Also, the Wildcats opened their basketball season with three able bodies on the bench, each ticketed for a redshirt 2022-23 campgain. We have the explanation.

KU, meanwhile, opened defense of its NCAA title season with a solid performance not witnessed by Bill Self, who was serving the first game of his school-imposed four-game suspension. Where was Self’s game-day hangout?

The Jayhawks’ football team put together an impressive performance in defeating Oklahoma State last weekend to become bowl eligible for the first time since 2008. Bedore tells us why Potter Lake was part of the celebration tour.

Story links:

Chris Klieman has a plan for K-State QB Will Howard now that Adrian Martinez is back

Bill Self watched KU Jayhawks’ opener at home. Here’s what he thought about the game