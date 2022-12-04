QB No. 3? Meet Brock Purdy, the San Francisco 49ers rookie and Mr. Irrelevant of 2022 draft

The San Francisco 49ers are down to their third quarterback. He is Brock Purdy.

Jimmy Garoppolo was carted off the field with a left foot injury in the first quarter of Sunday’s game against the Miami Dolphins. The 49ers later announced Garoppolo was ruled out for the game. Garoppolo is the second 49ers quarterback to be sidelined with an injury this season. Trey Lance suffered a season-ending ankle injury in Week 2.

The injuries to both Lance and later Garoppolo in Week 13 ushered in Purdy, who threw a 3-yard touchdown to Kyle Juszczyk in his first drive with Garoppolo out.

Here’s what you need to know about the 6-foot-1, 220-pound quarterback.

NFL career

The rookie quarterback who wears No. 13 has appeared in three games prior to Sunday, though all of his passing occurred Oct. 23 against the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 7. He was 4-of-9 for 66 yards with no touchdowns and one interception.

“Brock has a chance to be successful in this league,” 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan told San Francisco radio station KNBR, according to The Mercury News. “He’s been getting a lot of reps on the scout team. He does a hell of a job. We won’t hesitate if he goes in, and our team would feel very confident with him.”

Ready for action

Purdy was almost thrust into action in Week 12 against the New Orleans Saints after an injury scare to Garoppolo.

“There was a feeling like, all right, this is it,” Purdy told reporters Thursday.

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy, left, passes against Miami Dolphins defensive tackle Zach Sieler during the first half Sunday.

Mr. Irrelevant

Purdy is considered the 2022 draft's "Mr. Irrelevant," because he was taken with the last pick -- No. 262 overall, in the seventh and final round. He became the NFL's first "Mr. Irrelevant" to throw a pass in the regular season.

College career

Purdy played college football at Iowa State. He passed for 12,170 yards, 81 touchdowns and 33 interceptions in four seasons. He was named the 2021-22 Big 12 Sportsman of the Year and was a first-team All-Big 12 selection in 2021.

Prior to joining the Cyclones, Purdy played prep football at Perry High School in Gilbert, Arizona. He was rated as a three-star prospect by 247Sports and chose Iowa State over Alabama, Texas A&M, Illinois and UCF.

