QB Will Levis and the Titans struggling to synch up new passing attack

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Will Levis remains as confident as ever and insists his comfort level in his second offense in as many NFL seasons is so good he knows what he's being asked to do.

The Tennessee Titans quarterback also understands the results aren't close to what anyone wants.

Not only are the Titans off to a 1-4 start, they rank 31st in passing yards per game. That's worse than each of the past two seasons under former coach Mike Vrabel when Tennessee was 30th in 2022 and 29th in 2023.

The only thing Levis would like to add? The quarterback said Wednesday he'd like to throw more deep passes, which he feels is among his strengths. His longest completion this season was a 40-yard touchdown pass to Calvin Ridley in a loss to the Jets in Week 2.

"We’re playing within the offense still, and I’m going to keep trusting what I’m seeing and making the throws and plays that I feel are appropriate,” Levis said.

First-year coach Brian Callahan also is in his first season calling plays in the NFL, and he said it's a process with now five games with Levis.

“We learn as we’re going and we’re building as we go and there’s things that I’m discovering and things that I like and things that we’ll do more of as we keep moving,” Callahan said. "So it’s a process. It’s not an immediate thing.”

Based on last week's numbers alone, it's a bumpy work in progress. Levis threw for a career-worst 95 yards in a game he both started and finished. The Titans lost 20-17 to Indianapolis and a defense that came in among the NFL's worst defending the pass.

Next up is a two-game road swing starting Sunday at Buffalo (4-2).

The 33rd pick overall in 2023 out of Kentucky hasn't won a game since Dec. 11 last season at Miami. His five TD passes this season are three fewer than in nine starts as a rookie. Levis also has an NFL-worst seven interceptions — three more than last season.

Levis ranks 31st among starting NFL quarterbacks with a 70.7 passer rating and 30th with 699 yards passing. He missed three quarters of Tennessee's lone win in Miami, replaced by backup Mason Rudolph in the only game the Titans scored more than 17 points this season.

Callahan has insisted that the Titans, who were among the NFL's biggest spenders in the offseason, are committed to developing Levis.

Passing requires coordination among all 11 players on the field from the line blocking, receivers, running backs and tight ends running routes at the right depths and then the quarterback timing the throw just right.

Callahan said the Titans' problem right now is simple execution.

“It’s certainly something that we’ve spent a lot of time and effort on as of late, trying to make sure we continue to refine it and get our timing down so we can have more success because we need to be better in the passing game,” Callahan said.

Jamal Adams update

The Titans placed the safety on the reserve/non-football injury list Oct. 12, a day after declaring him out for the loss to the Colts with an injured hip. Callahan was asked Wednesday how Adams, who signed a one-year deal just before training camp, could be on that list during the season.

“Some things we’re working through that are still kind of ongoing, so I’ll let that one be for now,” Callahan said.

Teresa M. Walker, The Associated Press