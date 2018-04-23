QB Jensen transferring from Montana

(STATS) - Montana quarterback Gresch Jensen is transferring out of the program, coach Bobby Hauck announced Monday.

Jensen was the starter as a redshirt freshman last year, and his departure follows a quarterback competition with UNLV transfer Dalton Snead during spring practice.

"We think Gresch is a great guy, and hope good things happen for him. We appreciate his efforts at Montana, and we will help him any way we can in the future," Hauck said as part of a two-sentence university statement.

Jensen replaced starter Reese Phillips early last season because of injury and went on to pass for 2,531 yards and 20 touchdowns with 10 interceptions, adding six rushing scores, in 10 games. He finished third in voting for the STATS FCS Jerry Rice Award, given to the national freshman of the year.

In a post on social media, Jensen wrote, "After careful consideration and meeting with the staff, I have decided to pursue other opportunities. I would like to thank the University of Montana, my teammates, fans, staff, and equipment/media personnel for an incredible two years. I look forward to the next chapter."

Hauck, now in his second stint at Montana, recruited Snead to UNLV in his final season before being fired after the 2014 campaign. Snead spent three semesters at UNLV before spending the 2017 season at Fort Scott Community College in Kansas.