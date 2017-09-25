QB Eason moving closer to return from injury for No. 7 Dogs

Georgia quarterback Jake Fromm, left, speaks with Georgia wide receiver Jeremiah Holloman (9) after an NCAA college football game against Mississippi State, Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017, in Athens, Ga. Georgia won 31-3. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) -- Jacob Eason could be moving closer to playing again for No. 7 Georgia.

Coach Kirby Smart said Monday to ''possibly count on Eason'' playing this week at Tennessee. Eason could return if he continues to recover from a left knee injury he suffered the first week of the season.

Smart wouldn't say if a healthy Eason would reclaim the starting job from Jake Fromm.

Fromm has quickly taken a firm hold on the position. The freshman is 3-0 as a starter, including two wins over Top 25 teams - at Notre Dame and in last week's surprising 31-3 rout of then-No. 17 Mississippi State.

Georgia (4-0, 1-0 Southeastern Conference) is moving up in the polls and there may be no reason to change starting quarterbacks and possibly disrupt momentum on offense.

