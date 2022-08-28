QB Drake Maye shines in debut as UNC football opens season with 56-24 win over FAMU

North Carolina quarterback Drake Maye became the first player in program history to throw five touchdowns in a season opener and a first career start en route to a 56-24 win over Florida A&M Saturday at Kenan Stadium.

Maye was only named the starter on Monday after a long competition with Jacolby Criswell through spring practice and into fall camp. He showed one of the reasons why he won out with his ability to make quick decisions that seemed to always be the right play.

Well, almost always. Maye tried running in a scramble from the FAMU 8 by leaping in the air from the 4-yard-line. He was hit in the air by linebacker Nadarius Fagan and the collision flipped his feet over his head leading him to land awkwardly on his back.

Maye didn’t get the touchdown — he was marked down at the 1 — and appeared to draw the ire of coach Mack Brown. Just earlier this week, offensive coordinator Phil Longo said quarterbacks wouldn’t run as much as Sam Howell did last year when he was in the top 10 rushing in the ACC. And Longo added he definitely didn’t want his quarterbacks to take hits like Howell absorbed last year.

Maye took the hit, which was one of the only glaring miscalculations he made against the Rattlers. He finished 29 of 37 passing for 294 yards. Brown and Longo may be more impressed that he didn’t have any turnovers and he didn’t take any sacks.

As expected, Maye leaned on receiver Josh Downs, who set program records for receptions and yards last season. Downs finished with nine catches for 78 yards and two touchdowns. What was a bit surprising was just how much Maye spread the ball around.

Maye completed passed to 10 different players including four on the receiving end of his touchdown passes.

Carolina talked last season about wanting to get its tight end involved more in the passing game. It didn’t manifest itself then, but if the opener is any indication, it will now.

The Heels believed their three tight ends -- Kamari Morales, Bryson Nesbit and John Copenhaver -- could produce to help make up for losing senior receiver Antoine Green to a shoulder injury.

Downs entered the season as their only proven receiver because transfers from last year including Kahfre Brown and Emery Simmons made the group pretty thin. But the passing game didn’t suffer.

Morales and Nesbit caught Maye’s first two touchdown passes. Copenhaver would have made it a third, but his would-be score was broken up in the back of the end zone in the second quarter.

The tight ends were targeted on 10 passes and finished with eight catches before Maye was pulled midway through the fourth quarter. The most telling play came in the fourth quarter after the Rattlers pulled with 35-24. On a third-and-10 at the UNC 37, Maye found Nesbit for a 16-yard conversion.

Carolina scored on the drive to essentially end FAMU’s comeback attempt.

Maye wasn’t the only newcomer to have a promising showing. Carolina was unsure of what its running backs would do when British Brooks, who was slated to be the starter, suffered a knee injury in camp and is out for the season.

Freshmen Omarion Hampton and George Pettaway combined to score three rushing touchdowns. Hampton rushed for 101 yards on 14 carries, including a 25-yard score, becoming the first UNC player to rush for 100 yards in his first performance since Charlie “Choo Choo” Justice did in 1946. Pettaway had a 29-yard score and 51 rushing yards on just four carries.

When FAMU revealed on Friday it had 20 players ruled ineligible for the game and its offensive line was depleted, it seemed like Carolina’s defense would dominate. It didn’t play out that way for three quarters.

The Rattlers, who finished with 335 yards in total offense, were within 35-24 starting the fourth quarter kept the Heels off balance with quick-hit pass plays. The Heels did force two turnovers and shut FAMU out in the fourth quarter.