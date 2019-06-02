QB chug: Players can't stop shaming Aaron Rodgers' beer-gulping skills

Matthew Stafford got things started, while Mitchell Trubisky, Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen joined in over the weekend.

Aaron Rodgers needs a lesson in beer chugging, and there are plenty of quarterbacks around the NFL willing to show him how it's done.

The Packers quarterback went head-to-head with teammate and left tackle David Bakhtiari in a gulping contest that was featured on the jumbotron during a Raptors-Bucks playoff game in Milwaukee last month.

While Rodgers was roasted for his hilariously pathetic attempt, a new tradition was born.

Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford quickly started things off.

Bears quarterback Mitch Trubisky shared a brew with teammate and guard Kyle Long Friday at the White Sox game in Chicago.

Later Saturday night, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes threw one back at the Blue game in St. Louis.

On Sunday, Bills quarterback Josh Allen joined in the fun at a charity softball game.

Even Patriots quarterback and known health nut Tom Brady proved he could chug a beer.

It seems Rodgers has some serious redeeming to do.


