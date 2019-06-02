QB chug: Players can't stop shaming Aaron Rodgers' beer-gulping skills
Aaron Rodgers needs a lesson in beer chugging, and there are plenty of quarterbacks around the NFL willing to show him how it's done.
The Packers quarterback went head-to-head with teammate and left tackle David Bakhtiari in a gulping contest that was featured on the jumbotron during a Raptors-Bucks playoff game in Milwaukee last month.
@DavidBakhtiari and @AaronRodgers12 go head-to-head in a beer chugging competition!! #GoPackGo | #FearTheDeer pic.twitter.com/etedPaiJ9G
— Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) May 24, 2019
While Rodgers was roasted for his hilariously pathetic attempt, a new tradition was born.
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford quickly started things off.
Matt Stafford has a message for Aaron Rodgers pic.twitter.com/Eo2L82qRGC
— Busted Coverage (@bustedcoverage) May 24, 2019
Bears quarterback Mitch Trubisky shared a brew with teammate and guard Kyle Long Friday at the White Sox game in Chicago.
Shoutout cameraman @ChaseDaniel you were a good opponent 10 pic.twitter.com/CKvjM7ZdKo
— 75 (@Ky1eLong) June 1, 2019
This is how you get it done, @AaronRodgers12. pic.twitter.com/lCQumGGDnx
— Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) June 1, 2019
Later Saturday night, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes threw one back at the Blue game in St. Louis.
It is now a requirement to chug beers on a Jumbotron if you’re an NFL Quarterback.
Patrick Mahomes welcome to the show pic.twitter.com/AcFc5YwJz3
— Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) June 2, 2019
On Sunday, Bills quarterback Josh Allen joined in the fun at a charity softball game.
Rocket arm.
Looks good in shorts.
And he can crush a softball.@JoshAllenQB is the Micah Hyde Charity Softball Tournament home run champion! #BillsMafia #GoBills pic.twitter.com/Bb1iLQN1qg
— Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) June 2, 2019
Even Patriots quarterback and known health nut Tom Brady proved he could chug a beer.
Tom Brady vs. @StephenAtHome. Beer chug! Who ya got? pic.twitter.com/PbmHLeZX1v
— #JayAndDan (@JayAndDan) March 13, 2018
It seems Rodgers has some serious redeeming to do.