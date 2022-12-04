QB change to Cade Klubnik powers Clemson to latest ACC Championship win

  • 1/9

    QB change to Cade Klubnik powers Clemson to latest ACC Championship win

    Jacob Kupferman/AP
  • 2/9

    QB change to Cade Klubnik powers Clemson to latest ACC Championship win

    Robert Willett/rwillett@newsobserver.com
  • 3/9

    QB change to Cade Klubnik powers Clemson to latest ACC Championship win

    Jacob Kupferman/AP
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • 4/9

    QB change to Cade Klubnik powers Clemson to latest ACC Championship win

    Jacob Kupferman/AP
  • 5/9

    QB change to Cade Klubnik powers Clemson to latest ACC Championship win

    Jacob Kupferman/AP
  • 6/9

    QB change to Cade Klubnik powers Clemson to latest ACC Championship win

    Jacob Kupferman/AP
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • 7/9

    QB change to Cade Klubnik powers Clemson to latest ACC Championship win

    Jacob Kupferman/AP
  • 8/9

    QB change to Cade Klubnik powers Clemson to latest ACC Championship win

    Jacob Kupferman/AP
  • 9/9

    QB change to Cade Klubnik powers Clemson to latest ACC Championship win

    Jacob Kupferman/AP
Chapel Fowler
·5 min read

After watching this one from the couch last year, the Clemson Tigers are right back on top of the ACC as football champions for the seventh time in eight seasons.

And they can thank Cade Klubnik.

The true freshman from Texas graduated from intriguing backup to quarterback of the future Saturday night, racking up 279 passing yards and two touchdowns in relief of DJ Uiagalelei to deliver Clemson a 39-10 win over North Carolina in Charlotte’s Bank of America Stadium.

Klubnik, a former five-star recruit, was lights out from his first drive to his last as he completed 83% of his passes, compiled a 194.7 passer rating and led Clemson to four touchdowns (and five total scores) on six crucial possessions across the first, second and third quarters.

The Tigers (11-2) also got rushing touchdowns from running backs Will Shipley and Phil Mafah and an all-time performance from cornerback Nate Wiggins (two end zone pass breakups, one blocked field goal, one 98-yard pick six) while becoming the first team in an active Power Five conference to win seven outright conference titles in an eight-year span since 1971-79 Alabama.

Outside of the championship trophy it surrendered to Pittsburgh last year, Clemson also wins a trip to the Orange Bowl as the ACC’s auto-qualifier and will likely play an SEC opponent in that New Year’s Six Bowl on Dec. 30.

For the Tigers, Saturday was a return to national relevance after a 10-3 “down” season in 2021 that snapped a six-year streak of ACC championships and College Football Playoff appearances and ended with a win in the Cheez-It Bowl.

But results across college football this weekend also reinforced the obvious: Clemson missed an opportunity — a major opportunity — last month. The Tigers were 8-0 and ranked No. 4 in the CFP Selection Committee’s top 25 rankings in early November with a clear path to the playoff.

Then they finished their regular season 2-2, losing at Notre Dame on Nov. 5 and at home against top rival South Carolina on Nov. 26 to extinguish any chance of a return to the four-team field after missing it in 2021.

Even with a Notre Dame loss on its résumé, Clemson would’ve been in a great spot entering Selection Sunday as a one-loss Power Five conference champion — even more so with Pac-12 favorite Southern Cal and Big 12 favorite TCU losing their conference championship games on Friday and Saturday, respectively.

Instead, Clemson’s headed to the Orange Bowl, with its quarterback situation once again under the microscope.

Swinney named Uiagalelei his ACC championship game starter a day after the South Carolina loss, in which Uiagalelei had a career-worst 27.6% completion percentage and 60.7 passing efficiency rating, and defended him throughout the week.

But, Swinney added, Uiagalelei had “no room for error.” That couldn’t have been more obvious on Saturday, with Clemson benching its starting quarterback after two possessions.

Uiagalelei was 2 of 5 for 10 yards, with one bad underthrow and one bad overthrow, as the Tigers gained seven net yards and went three and out on back-to-back drives.

Trailing 7-0 after Maye’s three-yard rushing touchdown early in the first quarter, Swinney knew “this was the time,” he said during a halftime interview with ABC. He benched Uiagalelei for Klubnik on Clemson’s third possession – the earliest Klubnik has subbed in this season by far.

All Klubnik did was complete 5 of 5 passes for 50 yards and a touchdown, finding tight end Davis Allen for a one-yard score and propelling Clemson back into the game. Immediately.

For Clemson, it only got better from there. Maye fumbled the ball after a miscommunication with his running back, and defensive tackle Ruke Orhorhoro recovered it at UNC’s 23-yard line.

After a nifty trick play that saw running back Phil Mafah complete a 19-yard pass to Klubnik, Mafah scored a four-yard rushing touchdown to put Clemson up 14-7 after one quarter.

North Carolina, a top 20 team in essentially every offensive statistic this season, had its chances. But too often the Tar Heels came up empty, like when a 17-play, 61-yard second quarter drive ended with zero points after Wiggins blocked Noah Burnette’s 31-yard field goal.

The Tigers followed up that special teams stop with a 68-yard dime from Klubnik to freshman receiver Cole Turner – Clemson’s longest passing play all season – and a one-yard rushing touchdown from Klubnik to go up 21-7.

The ACC foes traded field goals – 25 yards from UNC’s Burnette and an ACC championship-best 52 yards from Clemson’s B.T. Potter – for a 24-10 halftime score.

With Klubnik leading a humming offense and Clemson’s defense rounding into full form, the blowout really got on in the third quarter. UNC got all the way down to Clemson’s five-yard line, with a chance to get within a possession, before Maye threw an ill-advised pass falling out of bounds and Wiggins intercepted it.

The sophomore cornerback, who’s been getting better and better for Clemson since some early season struggles against Wake Forest, returned it 98 yards for a touchdown and holder Drew Swinney ran in the ensuing two-point conversion to put Clemson up 32-10.

It was a deflating turnover for a UNC team that lost its third consecutive game after starting 9-1 and reaching a school-best No. 13 ranking in the College Football Playoff Top 25.

And if it didn’t end any and all chances of a comeback, Shipley’s two-yard rushing touchdown to end the third quarter did. Clemson led 39-10 after that touchdown, and that final margin didn’t budge through a scoreless fourth quarter.

Latest Stories

  • Former Jet Laine scores two and the Columbus Blue Jackets upset Winnipeg Jets 4-1

    WINNIPEG — Patrik Laine scored twice and Johnny Gaudreau contributed a trio of assists as the Columbus Blue Jackets upset the Winnipeg Jets 4-1 on Friday. Laine was back in action after missing the past seven games with an ankle injury. It was also his second game in Winnipeg since the Jets traded him to Columbus in January 2021. Erik Gudbranson was credited with a goal after the puck went in off a Jets player. Gustav Nyquist also scored for Columbus (8-12-2), which snapped a three-game losing s

  • Kirill Kaprizov leads Wild to 5-4 shootout win over Ducks

    ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Kirill Kaprizov and Matt Boldy scored in the shootout, helping the Minnesota Wild to a 5-4 win over the Anaheim Ducks on Saturday. Calen Addison and Joel Eriksson Ek each had a goal and assist during regulation as Minnesota won for the fifth time in six games and closed out a seven-game homestand. Connor Dewar also scored for the Wild, who have beaten Anaheim in 12 straight matchups, the longest streak against any opponent in team history. Filip Gustavsson made 29 saves fo

  • Devils overcome quick 2-goal deficit, rally past Rangers 5-3

    NEW YORK (AP) — Jack Hughes and Michael McLeod scored in the second period, Vitek Vanecek stopped 35 shots and the New Jersey Devils rallied from an early two-goal deficit to beat the New York Rangers 5-3 on Monday night. Yegor Sharangovich had two goals and Tomas Tatar also scored to help the first-place Devils win their third straight since having their 13-game winning streak snapped last week. New Jersey has won 10 road games in a row and has only one loss since starting the season 3-3-0. Van

  • Canada exits World Cup with few silver linings

    Canada was one of only two teams at the World Cup to finish without a point.

  • Maltais, Gélinas-Beaulieu golden at speed skating's Four Continents Championships

    Antoine Gélinas-Beaulieu and Valérie Maltais continued Canada's speed skating gold medal haul on Saturday at the ISU Four Continents Championships in Quebec City. Gélinas-Beaulieu, a Sherbrooke, Que., native, skated to the top of the podium in the men's 1,500-metre final while setting a track record, finishing in one minute 44.666 seconds. "I didn't have any expectations today in terms of medals or track records, I just really wanted to start fast. In most of my races so far this season, I was m

  • Sofia Goggia continues win streak in Lake Louise with another downhill victory

    LAKE LOUISE, Alta. — Sofia Goggia won her second downhill race in as many days and extended her World Cup win streak in Lake Louise, Alta., to five in a row Saturday. The 30-year-old Italian swept both downhills and a super-G last year at the Alberta ski resort. Another win in Sunday's super-G would put her in rare company in women's ski racing. The only other woman to post back-to-back hat tricks in Lake Louise was retired American ski star Lindsey Vonn in 2011 and 2012, with Vonn adding anothe

  • Calgary Flames dump Panthers 6-2 in return of Matthew Tkachuk to the Saddledome

    CALGARY — Chants of "Hubie's better" erupted in Calgary's Saddledome in the third period of the Flames' 6-2 win over the visiting Florida Panthers on Tuesday. In a game that marked the return of former Flame Matthew Tkachuk in a Panthers jersey, the announced 17,086 enjoyed a night of both booing and lauding him, as well as celebrating the performance of a player who became a Flame because of Tkachuk. Jonathan Huberdeau contributed a goal and an assist to Calgary's victory as the Flames (10-9-3)

  • Mavs' Doncic, Hardaway team up in 121-100 win over Knicks

    NEW YORK (AP) — Luka Doncic had a game-high 30 points, Tim Hardaway Jr. chipped in 28 points against his former team, and the Dallas Mavericks beat the New York Knicks 121-100 on Saturday. Spencer Dinwiddie scored 17 points for Dallas, which outscored New York 69-41 in the second half for just its second win seven games. Forward Julius Randle led the Knicks with 24 points, and Immanuel Quickly chipped in 23. Leading scorer Jalen Brunson had 13 points playing against Dallas for the first time sin

  • Former Jet Laine scores two and the Columbus Blue Jackets upset Winnipeg Jets 4-1

    WINNIPEG — Patrik Laine had an inkling he might have a good game in his return from an ankle injury. He was right. Laine scored twice and Johnny Gaudreau contributed a trio of assists as the Columbus Blue Jackets upset the Winnipeg Jets 4-1 on Friday. "I can kind of feel it during the morning skate if I'm feeling good or not and I felt like I was going pretty good this morning," Laine said. "So I had good thought(s) for tonight and I feel like right off the start our line was playing good hockey

  • Raptors' Fred VanVleet: 'I need to get my s*** together'

    Fred VanVleet scored 10 points and shot 1-for-7 from three in the Toronto Raptors' 114-105 loss to the Brooklyn Nets on Friday.

  • Ja Morant fined $35K after jawing at referee during game

    MEMPHIS, Ten.. (AP) — Memphis guard Ja Morant has been fined $35,000 for getting angry at a referee and not leaving the court “in a timely manner” after he was ejected from Wednesday's game against Minnesota. The NBA announced the fine Saturday. Morant was given a technical and tossed from the game with 1:22 left in the fourth quarter. He had 24 points in the 109-101 loss. The Grizzlies' Dillon Brooks was also ejected from that game. The NBA said in a release that Morant directed “inappropriate

  • Flames' Markstrom offers blunt assessment of his play: 'I suck at hockey right now'

    The Flames goalie hit another low in Thursday's loss to the Canadiens.

  • Canadian defender Alistair Johnston moves to Celtic after standout World Cup

    Defender Alistair Johnston, one of Canada's standout players at the 2022 World Cup, is headed to Scotland's Glasgow Celtic. CF Montreal confirmed the transfer Saturday, saying it will take effect Jan. 1 — the start of the January transfer window. Celtic said Johnston has signed a five-year contract and will meet up with the team next weekend when it returns from training camp in Portugal. While Celtic and Montreal did not detail the transfer price, Glasgow's Daily Record reported the deal is wor

  • It's a bad year to be an NHL goaltender

    In this week's 10 insights and observations, we look at the goaltending dip, breakout seasons and an extremely early playoff picture.

  • Rozier, Hornets hold on to beat Wizards 117-116

    CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Terry Rozier scored 25 points, Kelly Oubre Jr. added 22 and the Charlotte Hornets held off a second-half rally by Bradley Beal and the Wizards to hand Washington its fifth loss in the six games, 117-116 on Friday night. P.J. Washington had 21 points and Mason Plumlee added 17 points and 10 rebounds for the Hornets, who have won three of their last four. Beal scored 33 points, but turned the ball over twice and missed an open jumper in the final minute with Washington trail

  • Tkachuk scores 2 late as Senators beat Rangers 3-2 in OT

    NEW YORK (AP) — Brady Tkachuk scored the tying goal for Ottawa in the final minute of regulation and won it with a backhander with 17.4 seconds remaining in overtime as the Senators beat the New York Rangers 3-2 Friday night. Tim Stutzle also scored for the Senators, who rebounded from a 3-1 loss at home to the Rangers on Wednesday and won for third time in four games. Cam Talbot had 25 saves, including a stop on Mika Zibanejad on a breakaway with 1:34 left in the extra period. Tkachuk skated in

  • Anunoby pours in 32 points in Raptors' 121-108 win over Orlando

    TORONTO — O.G. Anunoby tied his season high with 32 points and the Toronto Raptors bounced back from a pair of ugly losses with a 121-108 rout of the Orlando Magic on Saturday. Pascal Siakam had 26 points and 10 assists as the Raptors (12-11) sent the Magic — the league's worst team at 5-19 — to their eighth consecutive loss. Scottie Barnes had 17 points and a season-high 14 rebounds, while Fred VanVleet had 13 points and seven assists. Former Raptor Terrence Ross and Bol Bol scored 18 points ap

  • Sabonis powers Kings to 123-96 win over Clippers

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — Domantas Sabonis scored 24 points on 10-of-11 shooting and the Sacramento Kings handed the undermanned Los Angeles Clippers their worst loss of the season, 123-96 on Saturday. Sabonis set the tone with 15 points in the opening quarter and the Kings’ bench kept it going in the second, building a 28-point lead. They led by 29 in the third and by 31 in the fourth. Sabonis had six assists and five rebounds. Keegan Murray added 23 points and D’Aaron Fox had 14 points for the Kings,

  • Hayes scores twice, Flyers top Isles 3-1 to end 10-game skid

    PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Kevin Hayes scored two goals, Carter Hart made 23 saves and the Philadelphia Flyers snapped a 10-game losing streak with a 3-1 victory over the New York Islanders on Tuesday night. Travis Sanheim also scored and Lukáš Sedlák added two assists for Philadelphia, which opened a five-game homestand by ending its third double-digit skid in less than 12 months. Noah Dobson scored for the Islanders, who had won four in a row. The rebuilding Flyers won seven of their first 12 games u

  • Marner sets Maple Leafs points streak record in OT loss

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Mitch Marner broke the Toronto points streak record at 19 games, scoring short-handed and power-play goals in the Maple Leafs' 4-3 overtime loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning on Saturday night. Alex Killorn scored from the right circle 33 seconds in the extra period. Anthony Cirelli, who made his season debut followng shoulder surgery, passed the puck to Killorn for the winner. Marner opened the scoring from the low slot off a pass from behind the net by David Kampf at 5:18 of th