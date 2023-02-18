Qatar's Man Utd powerplay is much bigger than hosting a World Cup

Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad Al Thani - Qatar's Manchester United powerplay is much bigger than hosting a World Cup - QIB

The Qatar ruling elite spent £200 billion on a Fifa World Cup finals which proved a rocky path in terms of global reputation and domestic scrutiny over 12 years of build-up, yet for a fraction of the price buying Manchester United promises to deliver something even bigger.

If the World Cup finals are the equivalent of booking the planet’s greatest act for a limited run, then acquiring United could be said to be buying the whole theme park in perpetuity. The club comes with a catalogue of 150 years of history, a franchise of 467 million fans around the world – according to United’s latest financial results – whose loyalty, for the most part, can be relied upon.

Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF) led consortium that has bought Newcastle United has demonstrated that buying a football club comes with the very vocal loyalty of a huge part of its fanbase. At Manchester City’s Etihad Stadium a banner in the centre tier of the stand that faces the television cameras thanks, on behalf of the city, the club’s owner, Abu Dhabi royal Sheikh Mansour.

They do tell you that there are some things money cannot buy. But in football, it can just about get you everything: trophies, credibility, and the gratitude of hundreds of thousands of people you never even have to meet. Why would Qatar not want a slice of it? For any secretive, non-democratic, oil and gas-rich state run by an absolute monarchy with concerns about its territorial security and eager to be a global player, United is the ultimate soft power tool.

That was never the case as a sceptical football public looked at a World Cup finals that was won by Qatar under the auspices of a corrupt Fifa, that disrupted the football calendar and was built on the dismal treatment of many migrant workers, both in death and life.

Via its £370 billion sovereign wealth fund, the Qatar Investment Authority (QIA), Qatar has purchased great slices of British popular culture, property, infrastructure and corporations. Acquiring the Shard, Chelsea Barracks and Harrods, as well as parts of Heathrow Terminal Four, Sainsbury’s and Barclays Bank - to name but a few - buys you a lot of influence. But if you want to make people truly take notice - buy something that really piques their imagination.

United is a monolith of popular culture. As an institution, it is, as the famous banner proclaims, hated, adored, but never ignored. Get it wrong, as the current Glazer ownership has done, and the fans will stop traffic before home games to sing songs about how they might kill you. Get it right, and it reaches parts that a large stake in Credit Suisse just does not.

For the conservative elements of Qatar’s ruling elite, accustomed to the blue-chip investments of QIA, it must have seemed a risk in 2011 to buy Paris St-Germain with the intention of transforming them into the parvenus of world football. Buying United is in a different league altogether.

As a club, United was already 92 years old when PSG was formed in 1970. United is rather more than just a huge sporting institution. As a cultural phenomenon, like the biggest football clubs founded in Britain’s Victorian industrial past, its longevity and its history lends it a deep sociological significance.

The Qatari approach to elite sport is less about the sportswashing

The question of how QIA square buying United with Uefa’s multi-club ownership rules seems to have melted away in recent days. No-one believes this Qatari bid would have come so far without certain discreet assurances. The emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, attended PSG’s Champions League tie against Bayern Munich on Tuesday, as did Uefa president Aleksandar Ceferin. The notion of private Qatari investors acting independently seems as fanciful now as it ever did in a state run by one ruling family.

It is claimed that the proposed new owner of United, Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad bin Jaber Al Thani, will fund the takeover via his foundation, Nine Two. No mention of QIA in this, which owns PSG through its subsidiary Qatar Sports Investments although one does not have to look too far. Sheikh Jassim is part of Qatar’s ruling family which also dominates the board of QIA where there are five Al Thanis currently. His father, Sheikh Hamad bin Jassim bin Jaber Al Thani was a Qatar prime minister, and former head of QIA.

The Chinese walls feel paper thin, but all that matters, in the end, would be Qatar sealing Uefa’s acquiescence to license both their clubs for Uefa competition.

The Qatari approach to elite sport is less about the sportswashing pursued by their blood-soaked neighbours in Saudi Arabia. The PIF takeover of Newcastle was about trying to cleanse the stains of the state-sponsored murder of the journalist Jamal Khashoggi and change notions of a kingdom that still executes its own citizens at a prolific rate. Qatar has aspects of domestic and foreign policy – gay rights, migrant workers - that it would rather we did not talk about too. Yet its chief concern is not sportswashing but the profile that football can bring.

Qatar is vulnerable: a tiny flat Gulf peninsula trapped between the two great bullies of the region, Saudi and Iran. The size of Yorkshire and one of the wealthiest nations in the history of human civilisation, it is determined to make itself politically unviable to blockade or, indeed, invade. In that respect, the World Cup, with the big diplomatic set-piece was a great success. On another level, Qatar found itself buffeted by public opinion and unprecedented scrutiny from a free media unleashed on it for five weeks.

FIFA president Gianni Infantino - Qatar's Manchester United powerplay is much bigger than hosting a World Cup - Yara Abi Nader/Reuters

For a period one could detect in the pronouncements of high-ranking World Cup organising committee individuals like Hassan Al-Thawadi that Qatar’s establishment was not sure whether to push back hard or admit to mistakes, or even both at the same time. Yet it has clearly learned from the experience – and either way, ultimately its wealth means that it cannot really lose.

In the current energy crisis caused by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Qatari liquified natural gas has never been more important to the British government and its two LNG terminals at South Hook near Milford Haven and on the Isle of Grain in the Thames Estuary.

For around 60 years of the 20th century, the Royal Navy protected Qatar in return for British control over the Gulf state’s foreign policy. Now Qatar is rich. The west, and Britain, is poor by comparison and allies have to be selected from among the world’s new wealth elites to attract investment in the economy. Sheikh Jassim, like Sheikh Hamad, was educated in Britain. That is the realpolitik, and within that equation, the Qataris are people with whom the British government wants to do business.

Which is why, whatever misgivings that lurk around the edges, Qatar’s Sheikh Jassim bid, will face no regulatory opposition. Qatar has already staged a World Cup finals, and in Doha one could visit a smaller replica of the Harrods store it owns in Knightsbridge, west London. But that £370 billion sovereign wealth fund has never bought anything with quite as volatile – or as powerful – pull on the emotional chords as United.