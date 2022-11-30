Qatar World Cup: Wales' journey ends, but fans still positive

Thousands of Welsh fans travelled to see the team in Qatar for their first World Cup in 64 years

Wales' World Cup journey has ended, but many fans are in a positive mood as they enjoy the last rays of Qatari sunshine before jetting home to winter.

Despite a crushing defeat, they said it was difficult to be too downbeat.

Many have achieved their dreams of watching Wales in a World Cup and said they were unsure if they would see the nation appear again in their lifetime.

Following Tuesday's loss to England, thousands of Wales fans are now leaving Doha.

After a night to reflect, many are in a positive mood about the experience.

"We have amazing memories of being here and they can never be taken away," said Danny Hood, 32, from Hawarden in Flintshire.

Schoolfriend David Bond, also 32, agreed, and said they cannot be too downbeat.

Schoolfriends Danny and David said they have enjoyed the experience of watching Wales in the World Cup in Qatar

"Bale and Ramsey are amazing, once-in-a-generation players, they came along at the same time and gave us so much success over the past six to eight years," David said.

"But they're coming to the end of their careers and maybe we were expecting too much success.

"Everyone thought we would do a bit better, but if you look at the team, you kind of knew."

He added: "It's just being here, being part of it. Enjoying it. We probably won't see it again in our lifetime."

Joe Agate, 27, from Chorley in Lancashire, was proudly wearing an England top around the Souk on Wednesday, but at the game he was "in disguise in The Red Wall".

He was with his wife Rachel, also 27, who is originally from Bridgend, and praised Wales' support.

"Fair play to the Welsh fans, they stayed for 45 minutes at the end to cheer the players, you could see they really wanted to be there, and were grateful to be there, while the England fans just left," he said.

"I went in neutral colours just in case but there was no trouble, the whole tournament has been so friendly with everyone mixing."

Rachel agreed, and added: "We are just happy to be here, taking in the atmosphere."

Joe and Rachel Agate said the tournament had been a friendly experience

On the winding streets around the Souk Waqif market, the party is continuing on Wednesday with thousands of Mexican supporters hoping they will not be following Wales fans out of Qatar.

They are playing against Saudi Arabia in a must-win match, and their fans are dancing and singing with people from around the world.

Gareth Martin, 58, from Bridgend, said he had "enjoyed every minute".

"We could have done a lot better with the performances, but last night they were on a different level to us.

"It just seemed a step too far for the side."

Friend Andrew David, 61, agreed, and said: "We won't let the result detract from the experience, we would still rather be here than not."

Michael Sheen tweeted to say: "Diolch Cymru! What a privilege to support you. Thank you for giving us the chance to take part in a World Cup, you brought us all together, and make us proud always."

Wrexham co-owner Rob McElhenney, whose native United States drew with Wales in their first game, also tweeted a message of support to the team in Qatar.

Wales is going home. But at least they get to go home to Wales. Diolch and see you soon! 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 ❤️ — Rob McElhenney (@RMcElhenney) November 29, 2022

Rhys Nicholas, 43, from Cardiff and Paul Kinsey, 51, from Llanharan, Rhondda Cynon Taf, had been hoping to stay longer, believing a last 16 spot was possible.

But they booked their flights Wednesday morning, Mr Kinsey said: "Just our luck, the prices had gone up."

Rhys and Paul had hoped Wales were going to get through to the last 16, so they could stay in Doha longer, but have had to book their flights back to Wales

He said it had been a fantastic 10 days and "the bubble had to burst some time", adding "It's been great seeing all the nationalities and shirts.

"Going back to the Euros now where it will be split across many different cities, it will be totally different."

Mr Nicholas said he felt "deflated".

"I felt emotional after the match, it was a step too far in the end.

"It seemed like the end of an era and this team will break up now."