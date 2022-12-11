Qatar World Cup: 5 things we learned on Day 21 - Fresh faces and déjà vu

Morocco reach the semi-final at the World Cup for the first time and an England player misses a penalty in a major competition - not for the first time.

History men

Kudos aplenty to Morocco who beat Portugal 1-0 to progress to the semi-final. They've eclipsed Cameroon, Senegal and Ghana who all reached the last eight. It wasn't easy against the Portgual side that smashed the Swiss 6-1 in the last-16.

Gonçalo Ramos couldn't recreate his three-goal pyrotechnics from that encounter. And not even Cristiano Ronaldo could come on to lead his people to glory. So the first African team in the last four will play defending champions France.

History hommes

France are also out for a couple of pages in the history book. Didier Dechamps is already one of only three men after Brazil's Mario Zagallo and Germany's Franz Beckenbauer to have won the World Cup as a player and as a manager.

But he will join Italy's Vittoria Pozzo as the only manager to have orchestrated back-to-back World Cup successes. Pozzo pulled off the feat in 1934 and 1938. Deschamps, who lifted the crown as France skipper in 1998; is two games away from a very exclusive club.

Merci Angleterre

That France are close to emulating Brazil's star turns in 1958 and 1962 is due in no small part to England's munificence. Gareth Southgate's men were on top during the second-half at the Al Bayt Stadium after equalising just after the pause.

But Olivier Giroud scored in the 76th minute to increase his record as France's leading goalscorer to 53 and Harry Kane missed a penalty that would have made him England's all-time top scorer. More importantly, he would have levelled the score at 2-2.



Read more on RFI English



Read also:

Qatar World Cup: 5 things we learned on Day 11 – happy sleep means happy feet

Qatar World Cup: 5 things we learned on Day 12 – Japan go on and Gemany falter

Qatar World Cup: 5 things we learned on Day 10 - history, Song and a hymn