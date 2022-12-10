Qatar World Cup: 5 things we learned on Day 20 - shout out for shootouts

Two quarter-finals and two penalty shootouts. For a team game, it's odd that it comes down to individuals.

Value for money

There's a point where football becomes fantasy. Not necessarily in the skills we see but the endings. In the Brazil v Croatia game at the Education City Stadium, the Brazilians could not cut through Croatia until extra-time when some brilliance from Neymar broke the deadlock. And so the Croatians had to attack. And they did. And got the goal three minutes from the end of extra-time to level. They won the penalty shootout. Are they getting bonuses for the amount of time they spend on the pitch?

Why wait

So that's the second game in the knockout stages that Croatia have won after a penalty shootout. In the last-16 against Japan, goalkeeper Dominik Livakovic saved three of the kicks. He saved one in the endgame against Brazil and Marquinhos smacked his effort onto the the post. Onto the semi-final bonuses.

All that for that?

Neutral zone

Day 20 was one for the neutrals. The ups and downs of comebacks and shootouts from 1800 local time right up until the early hours of Day 21 was brilliant. Couldn't be made up.

