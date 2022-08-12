Qatar World Cup 2022: Is a winter tournament good or bad news for fans?

In the 92 years since the inaugural 13-team World Cup 1930 in Uruguay, there has been no more contentious host than Qatar, a country of 2.9m people, with a highly worrying record on migrant worker safety and a climate so hot in the tournament's usual quadrennial slot that it has forced a disruptive switch to the first ever winter World Cup.

When is it?

The 22nd Fifa World Cup starts with the hosts Qatar taking on Ecuador in the Group A opener on Sunday, November 20 2022 and ends four weeks later on Sunday, December 18 2022.

Why winter not summer?

For the first time in the tournament's history, it will not take place during the European summer, between domestic league seasons and will necessitate a mid-season hiatus for elite domestic and continental competition. The extremely controversial bidding process undertaken in 2010 to host the 2018 and 2022 World Cups, won by Russia and Qatar respectively, is the sole reason for the switch to a winter schedule. For four years both Fifa and the hosts insisted it would be held in the traditional summer weeks despite temperatures in Doha in July reaching as high as 50.4C and repeated warnings about player safety but in 2014 Fifa revealed to very little surprise that it had agreed to move the tournament to a window between Nov 15 and Jan 15.

What will the temperatures be?

According to the Met Office, average temperatures in Qatar in November and December range from a daytime high of 29C to a night-time low of 19C, far more tolerable than high summer heat and, indeed, the 40C the Republic of Ireland endured during their defeat by Mexico in Orlando, Florida, at the 1994 World Cup.

All eight stadiums have solar powered air-conditioning.

What time will matches be?

There are five kick-off times for the group games, in Arabia Standard Time at 1pm, 4pm, 6pm, 7pm and 10pm. For viewers in the United Kingdom these times will be 10am, 1pm, 3pm, 4pm and 7pm.

The knockout games will be played at 6pm and 10pm in local time, 3pm and 7pm GMT, and the final at 3pm on Dec 18.

What are the rules for fans in Qatar?

Supporters must apply for a Hayya Card if they are planning to attend a World Cup match, a form of fan ID only available to ticket holders who have purchased from official providers. The card also doubles as a travel card, allowing the user free use of public transport on match days.

The Foreign and Commonwealth Office advises: Qatari laws and customs are very different to those in the UK. Be aware of your actions to ensure that they don’t offend, especially if you intend to visit religious areas.

"Homosexuality is illegal in Qatar. Private life in Qatar is largely respected but any intimacy between persons in public can lead to offence, regardless of gender, sexual orientation or intent.

"Host authorities have stated that “everyone is welcome” at the World Cup. They have publicly confirmed that there will be no restrictions on non-married friends or couples (including LGBT) staying in the same room."

The legal drinking age is 21 in Qatar where alcohol will only be available in stadiums as part of hospitality packages but not to ordinary ticketholders. The importation of alcohol into the country via duty free is banned. Alcohol is available to tourists over the age of 21 only in licensed restaurants and bars but being drunk in public will remain a criminal offence for which the local authorities state they will have zero tolerance. The possibility of 'wet' fan zones, as trialled at the 2019 Club World Cup, is still to be  confirmed.

There is also zero tolerance for drugs-related offences, punishments for which range from severe fines to long prison sentences while, for importation, the death penalty remains in the penal code.

What does it mean for UK fans watching at home?

Earlier kick-off times than they have become used to at the 2006 Germany World Cup, the 2010 tournament in South Africa, Brazil's 2014 hosting and the last event in Russia in 2018. But nothing quite as difficult as the only previous tournament in Asia, the one shared by Japan and South Korea in 2002 that featured some 6.30am kick-offs in the UK.

England and Wales alternate kick-off times for their first two Group B games, England at 1pm and 7pm, Wales at 7pm and 1pm, before they meet in their final match at 7pm.

