Qatar World Cup 2022 stadiums: Your guide to the eight venues

Stadium 974 - World Cup 2022: Your guide to the eight stadiums in Qatar

The eight stadiums that will host the 2022 Qatar World Cup are primed and ready. They are eye-catching, to say the least.

One of the stadiums is made of shipping containers while another is intended to resemble traditional Middle Eastern headgear.

While they are striking in design, the eight venues – the fewest since the 16-team 1978 World Cup in Argentina – are a logistical relief for fans attending arguably the most controversial World Cup ever.

That is because the eight stadia are all within 21 miles of central Doha and will be linked by a metro and tram system, making it possible to watch more than one game in the same day.

Some grounds are powered by solar farms and equipped with cooling systems to battle the heat, while others have outdoor air-conditioning. And once the tournament is said and done days before Christmas, only one stadium will be called home to a football team: the Khalifia International Stadium.

The others will be either dismantled completely (in the cast of Stadium 974) or reduced in capacity and repurposed as hotels, community spaces or smaller sporting facilities.

How many stadiums will host the event?

Eight stadiums will host the 32 teams from the opening game on November 20 to the final on December 18.

The opening game kick off at the Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor, while the finalists will head to Doha a month later to play at the Lusail Stadium.

Lusail Iconic Stadium

Capacity: 80,000

Lusail Stadium

The Lusail Stadium (officially "Lusail Iconic Stadium") will be the centrepiece of the Qatar World Cup. It is the biggest stadium available and features cooling systems to help combat the local climate, drawing power from a solar farm outside the city. This is where the World Cup final will be played, as well as a number of group fixtures, and one game from each of the knockout rounds before December 18.

It is situated 15 miles north of Doha and served by both the Metro and matchday buses from Doha. Lusail is very much still a city in development, with plans ultimately to develop an infrastructure that could support more than double the current 200,000 population.

Beyond the accommodation blocks that have housed many of those 10,000 people who have worked on the Lusail Stadium for the past six years – and whose faces form a mosaic outside the stadium – the immediate surrounds remained largely barren at the time of The Telegraph’s site visit in June.

Project manager Tamim El Abed explained that the space will help with organising all the fans, staff, stewarding and security on a match day when “it will look more alive” with greenery and prefabricated buildings. The surrounding area will then be handed over to developers for “long term” low rise development such as retail and schools in support of the growing city.

Construction began in 2017 and was finished in 2021, at an estimated cost of $767 million.

Group-stage fixtures

Argentina vs Saudi Arabia

Brazil vs Serbia

Argentina vs Mexico

Portugal vs Uruguay

Saudi Arabia vs Mexico

Cameroon vs Brazil

Al Bayt Stadium

Capacity: 60,000

Al Bayt Stadium

At around 30 miles from the centre of Doha, Al Bayt Stadium represents the ‘outpost’ of football’s most compact ever World Cup. It is also one of the biggest stadiums at a capacity of 60,000 and will host nine matches during the tournament, including England v USA in the group phase, a quarter-final and a semi-final. With its retractable roof and traditionally Arabic tented design, it is also one of the most eye-catching designs. Express shuttle buses will take fans to the stadium from both the centre of Doha and the Lusail Metro Station.

It will also serve as the venue for the opening ceremony this afternoon at 2pm.

Group-stage fixtures

Qatar vs Ecuador

Morocco vs Croatia

England vs USA

Spain vs Germany

Netherlands vs Qatar

Costa Rica vs Germany

Education City Stadium

Capacity: 45,320

Education City Stadium

Opened on June 15, 2020, the Education City Stadium is billed as one of the world’s most environmentally sustainable stadiums. It is surrounded by Qatar's educational institutes, which will continue to use the stadium after the tournament closes.

The stadium has already hosted matches in the Qatar Stars League and the World Club Cup, and Education City will host seven World Cup matches up until the quarter-finals. Its capacity will be reduced to around 25,000 after the tournament. Situated on the edge of Doha, the stadium can be accessed on the Metro line.

Group-stage fixtures

Denmark vs Tunisia

Uruguay vs South Korea

Poland vs Saudi Arabia

South Korea v Ghana

Tunisia vs France

South Korea vs Portugal

Stadium 974

Capacity: 40,000

Stadium 974

Nestled just 5km from the airport and overlooking the seafront corniche, the ideal match venue for those fans who might be heading in and out of Doha on a matchday while staying elsewhere in the region.

The name comes from the 974 shipping containers that were used to construct the stadium and, with a 40,000 capacity, it will host matches up until the last 16. It will be dismantled after the tournament, making it the first temporary venue in World Cup history.

Group-stage fixtures

Mexico vs Poland

Portugal vs Ghana

France vs Denmark

Brazil vs Switzerland

Poland vs Argentina

Serbia vs Switzerland

Khalifia International Stadium

Capacity: 45,416

Khalifia International Stadium

Served by the Doha metro and just seven miles outside Doha city centre, the Khalifa International Stadium is the oldest of the eight stadiums after first being constructed in 1976. It has been renovated for the World Cup, and now has a 40,000 capacity, but has already previously hosted the Club World Cup and the World Athletics Championships. It will be the venue for England's first match of the tournament against Iran.

It is named after Qatar’s former Emir, Khalifa bin Hamad Al Thani, and has been the home stadium for the national team since its construction.

Group-stage fixtures

England vs Iran

Germany vs Japan

Netherlands vs Ecuador

Croatia vs Canada

Ecuador vs Senegal

Japan vs Spain

Ahmed Bin Ali Stadium

Capacity: 44,740

Ahmed Bin Ali Stadium

The Ahmed bin Ali Stadium in Al-Rayyan took its design from the desert landscape around the ground and Qatar. It features several sand dune-esque structures after a redesign for the World Cup following its initial build completion in 2003.

It was more than 40C when The Telegraph attended the final play-off match in June between Peru and Australia at this stadium which is situated within 600 metres of the metro station in Al Rayyan. But there will be no worries about the playing temperatures when England face Wales in their final group stage fixture inside the stadiums, thanks to air conditioning systems that were designed by Dr Saud Abdulaziz Abdul Ghani, a Sudanese graduate of mechanical thermal fluids from Nottingham University.

“We maintain a bubble – and make sure it will not burst – by keeping the pressure different from outside,” he said. “The technology also cools the air and purifies it from pollen dust, human skin, human hair, and then gives it back.”

At 21C, the temperature in June was indeed transformed to a mild European spring evening and allowed the players to perform at full tilt over 120 minutes without so much as a drinks break. “You’re not hot at all,’ said Denis Genreau, the Australia midfielder. “I don’t know how they do it.”

Group-stage fixtures

USA vs Wales

Belgium vs Canada

Wales vs Iran

Japan vs Costa Rica

Wales vs England

Croatia vs Belgium

Al Thumama Stadium

Capacity: 40,000

Al Thumama Stadium

Another of the more eye-catching architectural achievements, with its circular outline designed to reflect the gahfiya – the traditional woven cap worn by men and boys across the Arab world. This is another stadium within close proximity of Doha and the airport, and it previously staged matches in the 2021 Arab Cup. This stadium will host eight matches during the World Cup, including a quarter-finals

Group-stage fixtures

Senegal vs Netherlands

Spain vs Costa Rica

Qatar vs Senegal

Belgium vs Morocco

Iran vs USA

Canada vs Morocco

Al Janoub Stadium

Capacity: 40,000

Al Janoub Stadium

The stadium's design, by the British-Iraqi architect Zaha Hadid, was inspired by the hulls of traditional pearl fishing boats, which are further reflected by the use of timber and traditional materials. The symmetrical roof, intended to look like sails, is the standout feature.

Al Janoub stadium is situated in the town of Al-Wakrah where the England team are based, around 30 minutes from the centre of Doha. After the tournament, it will later be reduced in size and become the home venue of the local Al Wakrah football team which currently plays in the Qatar Stars league.

Group-stage fixtures

France vs Australia

Switzerland vs Cameroon

Tunisia vs Australia

Cameroon vs Serbia

Australia vs Denmark

Ghana vs Uruguay