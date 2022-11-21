Qatar World Cup 2022 stadiums: Your guide to the eight venues

Jeremy Wilson
·8 min read
Stadium 974 - World Cup 2022: Your guide to the eight stadiums in Qatar - AFP
Stadium 974 - World Cup 2022: Your guide to the eight stadiums in Qatar - AFP

The eight stadiums that will host the 2022 Qatar World Cup are primed and ready. They are eye-catching, to say the least.

One of the stadiums is made of shipping containers while another is intended to resemble traditional Middle Eastern headgear.

While they are striking in design, the eight venues – the fewest since the 16-team 1978 World Cup in Argentina – are a logistical relief for fans attending arguably the most controversial World Cup ever.

That is because the eight stadia are all within 21 miles of central Doha and will be linked by a metro and tram system, making it possible to watch more than one game in the same day.

Some grounds are powered by solar farms and equipped with cooling systems to battle the heat, while others have outdoor air-conditioning. And once the tournament is said and done days before Christmas, only one stadium will be called home to a football team: the Khalifia International Stadium.

The others will be either dismantled completely (in the cast of Stadium 974) or reduced in capacity and repurposed as hotels, community spaces or smaller sporting facilities.

How many stadiums will host the event?

Eight stadiums will host the 32 teams from the opening game on November 20 to the final on December 18.

The opening game kick off at the Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor, while the finalists will head to Doha a month later to play at the Lusail Stadium.

Lusail Iconic Stadium

Capacity: 80,000

Lusail Stadium
Lusail Stadium

The Lusail Stadium (officially "Lusail Iconic Stadium") will be the centrepiece of the Qatar World Cup. It is the biggest stadium available and features cooling systems to help combat the local climate, drawing power from a solar farm outside the city. This is where the World Cup final will be played, as well as a number of group fixtures, and one game from each of the knockout rounds before December 18.

It is situated 15 miles north of Doha and served by both the Metro and matchday buses from Doha. Lusail is very much still a city in development, with plans ultimately to develop an infrastructure that could support more than double the current 200,000 population.

Beyond the accommodation blocks that have housed many of those 10,000 people who have worked on the Lusail Stadium for the past six years – and whose faces form a mosaic outside the stadium – the immediate surrounds remained largely barren at the time of The Telegraph’s site visit in June.

Project manager Tamim El Abed explained that the space will help with organising all the fans, staff, stewarding and security on a match day when “it will look more alive” with greenery and prefabricated buildings. The surrounding area will then be handed over to developers for “long term” low rise development such as retail and schools in support of the growing city.

Construction began in 2017 and was finished in 2021, at an estimated cost of $767 million.

Group-stage fixtures
Argentina vs Saudi Arabia
Brazil vs Serbia
Argentina vs Mexico
Portugal vs Uruguay
Saudi Arabia vs Mexico
Cameroon vs Brazil

Al Bayt Stadium 

Capacity: 60,000

Al Bayt Stadium
Al Bayt Stadium

At around 30 miles from the centre of Doha, Al Bayt Stadium represents the ‘outpost’ of football’s most compact ever World Cup. It is also one of the biggest stadiums at a capacity of 60,000 and will host nine matches during the tournament, including England v USA in the group phase, a quarter-final and a semi-final. With its retractable roof and traditionally Arabic tented design, it is also one of the most eye-catching designs. Express shuttle buses will take fans to the stadium from both the centre of Doha and the Lusail Metro Station.

It will also serve as the venue for the opening ceremony this afternoon at 2pm.

Group-stage fixtures
Qatar vs Ecuador
Morocco vs Croatia
England vs USA
Spain vs Germany
Netherlands vs Qatar
Costa Rica vs Germany

Education City Stadium

Capacity: 45,320

Education City Stadium
Education City Stadium

Opened on June 15, 2020, the Education City Stadium is billed as one of the world’s most environmentally sustainable stadiums. It is surrounded by Qatar's educational institutes, which will continue to use the stadium after the tournament closes.

The stadium has already hosted matches in the Qatar Stars League and the World Club Cup, and Education City will host seven World Cup matches up until the quarter-finals. Its capacity will be reduced to around 25,000 after the tournament. Situated on the edge of Doha, the stadium can be accessed on the Metro line.

Group-stage fixtures
Denmark vs Tunisia
Uruguay vs South Korea
Poland vs Saudi Arabia
South Korea v Ghana
Tunisia vs France
South Korea vs Portugal

Stadium 974

Capacity: 40,000

Stadium 974
Stadium 974

Nestled just 5km from the airport and overlooking the seafront corniche, the ideal match venue for those fans who might be heading in and out of Doha on a matchday while staying elsewhere in the region.

The name comes from the 974 shipping containers that were used to construct the stadium and, with a 40,000 capacity, it will host matches up until the last 16. It will be dismantled after the tournament, making it the first temporary venue in World Cup history.

Group-stage fixtures
Mexico vs Poland
Portugal vs Ghana
France vs Denmark
Brazil vs Switzerland
Poland vs Argentina
Serbia vs Switzerland

Khalifia International Stadium

Capacity: 45,416

Khalifia International Stadium
Khalifia International Stadium

Served by the Doha metro and just seven miles outside Doha city centre, the Khalifa International Stadium is the oldest of the eight stadiums after first being constructed in 1976. It has been renovated for the World Cup, and now has a 40,000 capacity, but has already previously hosted the Club World Cup and the World Athletics Championships. It will be the venue for England's first match of the tournament against Iran.

It is named after Qatar’s former Emir, Khalifa bin Hamad Al Thani, and has been the home stadium for the national team since its construction.

Group-stage fixtures
England vs Iran
Germany vs Japan
Netherlands vs Ecuador
Croatia vs Canada
Ecuador vs Senegal
Japan vs Spain

Ahmed Bin Ali Stadium

Capacity: 44,740

Ahmed Bin Ali Stadium
Ahmed Bin Ali Stadium

The Ahmed bin Ali Stadium in Al-Rayyan  took its design from the desert landscape around the ground and Qatar. It features several sand dune-esque structures after a redesign for the World Cup following its initial build completion in 2003.

It was more than 40C when The Telegraph attended the final play-off match in June between Peru and Australia at this stadium which is situated within 600 metres of the metro station in Al Rayyan. But there will be no worries about the playing temperatures when England face Wales in their final group stage fixture inside the stadiums, thanks to air conditioning systems that were designed by Dr Saud Abdulaziz Abdul Ghani, a Sudanese graduate of mechanical thermal fluids from Nottingham University.

“We maintain a bubble – and make sure it will not burst  – by keeping the pressure different from outside,” he said. “The technology also cools the air and purifies it from pollen dust, human skin, human hair, and then gives it back.”

At 21C, the temperature in June was indeed transformed to a mild European spring evening and allowed the players to perform at full tilt over 120 minutes without so much as a drinks break. “You’re not hot at all,’ said Denis Genreau, the Australia midfielder. “I don’t know how they do it.”

Group-stage fixtures
USA vs Wales
Belgium vs Canada
Wales vs Iran
Japan vs Costa Rica
Wales vs England
Croatia vs Belgium

Al Thumama Stadium

Capacity: 40,000

Al Thumama Stadium
Al Thumama Stadium

Another of the more eye-catching architectural achievements, with its circular outline designed to reflect the gahfiya – the traditional woven cap worn by men and boys across the Arab world. This is another stadium within close proximity of Doha and the airport, and it previously staged matches in the 2021 Arab Cup. This stadium will host eight matches during the World Cup, including a quarter-finals

Group-stage fixtures
Senegal vs Netherlands
Spain vs Costa Rica
Qatar vs Senegal
Belgium vs Morocco
Iran vs USA
Canada vs Morocco

Al Janoub Stadium

Capacity: 40,000

Al Janoub Stadium
Al Janoub Stadium

The stadium's design, by the British-Iraqi architect Zaha Hadid, was inspired by the hulls of traditional pearl fishing boats, which are further reflected by the use of timber and traditional materials. The symmetrical roof, intended to look like sails, is the standout feature.

Al Janoub stadium is situated in the town of Al-Wakrah where the England team are based, around 30 minutes from the centre of Doha. After the tournament, it will later be reduced in size and become the home venue of the local Al Wakrah football team which currently plays in the Qatar Stars league.

Group-stage fixtures

France vs Australia
Switzerland vs Cameroon
Tunisia vs Australia
Cameroon vs Serbia
Australia vs Denmark
Ghana vs Uruguay

Latest Stories

  • Mahomes, Kelce connect for 3 TDs, Chiefs beat Chargers 30-27

    INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Patrick Mahomes connected with Travis Kelce for their third touchdown of the game with 31 seconds remaining, and the Kansas City Chiefs rallied past the Los Angeles Chargers 30-27 on Sunday night to stay atop the AFC. Mahomes hit Kelce on a short crossing route that Kelce took to the end zone for a 17-yard touchdown, concluding a six-play, 75-yard drive that took just 1:15. The Chargers had pulled ahead 27-23 on Justin Herbert’s 6-yard touchdown pass to Joshua Palmer wit

  • Maple Leafs hand Sabres eighth straight loss; Marner extends point streak to 12 games

    TORONTO — Mitch Marner had two assists — including a slick short-handed setup to cap a 3-0 first-period barrage — that pushed his point streak to 12 games as the Toronto Maple Leafs defeated Buffalo 5-2 on Saturday to extend the slumping Sabres' losing run to eight. William Nylander scored twice, while John Tavares, with a goal and two assists, Calle Jarnkrok and Mark Giordano provided the rest of the offence for Toronto (10-5-4). Matt Murray made 32 saves as the Leafs improved to 6-1-2 over the

  • How Fred VanVleet helped propel 21-0 Raptors run vs. Heat

    =On the latest episode of "Strictly Hoops with C.J. Miles", Amit Mann and C.J. Miles look at how Fred VanVleet helped the Raptors make their late third-quarter surge vs. Miami and how player movement can help the Raptors' halfcourt offence. Listen to the full episode on the "Raptors Over Everything" podcast feed or watch on our YouTube channel.

  • Vancouver Whitecaps pick up former CF Montreal defender in MLS re-entry draft

    VANCOUVER — The Vancouver Whitecaps picked up Canadian defender Karifa Yao in Major League Soccer's re-entry draft on Thursday. The 22-year-old centre back from Montreal came up through CF Montreal's academy and signed a contract with the MLS team in June 2019. He spent the last two seasons on loan to Canadian Premier League side Cavalry FC, starting in 53 of 56 appearances and tallying two goals and two assists. Whitecaps sporting director Axel Schuster says in a release that the six-foot-two,

  • Jets' Washington shining as assistant after All-Pro career

    FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — Leon Washington loved being on the sideline as a head coach, leading his football squad on game days and pushing them hard all week during practice. Well, maybe a little too much. Especially since it was only middle school. “It was a great experience and it taught me so much because it was like, man, you know what, Leon? These players don’t see it like you see it,” the New York Jets assistant coach and former running back and All-Pro kick returner said with a smile. "Ma

  • Celtics hit 20 3s, beat Pelicans 117-109 in 9th straight win

    NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Jaylen Brown had 27 points and 10 rebounds, Derrick White highlighted a 26-point performance with six 3-pointers, and the Boston Celtics beat the New Orleans Pelicans 117-109 on Friday night for their ninth straight win. Jayson Tatum had 19 points and 10 assists for the Celtics, who combined to make 20 3s and shot 48.2% (41 of 85) overall. Al Horford was 4 of 5 from deep and scored 18 for Boston, which led by double digits for much of the game and by as many as 19. Brandon Ing

  • Hockey Night in Canada: Live streams on desktop & app

    Want to watch a free live stream of Hockey Night in Canada games? CBC will live stream Hockey Night in Canada on all digital platforms, meaning more Canadians will be able to access the games. This Saturday, the Toronto Maple Leafs host the Buffalo Sabres (7 p.m. ET), followed by the Vegas Golden Knights vs. Edmonton Oilers (10 p.m. ET). Here's your guide on how to watch. The CBC Sports app will continue to provide free live streams of Hockey Night in Canada games, which you can download at the

  • Irving rejoins Nets, seeks to keep focus on basketball

    NEW YORK (AP) — Kyrie Irving apologized Sunday morning to anyone who felt threatened or hurt when he posted a link to a documentary with antisemitic material, clearing the way to finally play again for the Brooklyn Nets. Once he did, Irving tried to keep the focus on basketball. Deeper conversations, such as about the demonstrators outside the arena or a possible appeal of his suspension without pay, would be left for another day. “I’m just here to focus on the game,” Irving said after scoring 1

  • Kuraly scores 2 in 3rd period, helps Columbus past Montreal

    COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Sean Kuraly scored twice in the third period and the Columbus Blue Jackets won their third straight home game, beating the Montreal Canadiens 6-4 on Thursday night. Boone Jenner and Mathieu Olivier also scored in the third, and Kuraly added an assist. Cole Sillinger and Gus Nyquist added goals for Columbus, which has picked up seven points in its last four games. Joonas Korpisalo stopped 38 shots and won for the third time in four games. “This wasn’t pretty tonight at all,”

  • Connor Howe, Isabelle Weidemann win speed skating gold, silver in the Netherlands

    Canadian speed skaters won a pair a medals at the World Cup event in Heerenveen, Netherlands, on Sunday as Connor Howe took the gold in the men's 1,500 metres and Isabelle Weidemann won silver in the women's 3,000. The 22-year-old Howe, of Canmore, Alta., skated to a time of one minute, 43.38 seconds, 0.26 ahead of Dutch world record holder Kjeld Nuis, and 0.45 ahead of bronze medallist Thomas Krol. Fellow Canadians Tyson Langelaar (1:45.82) and Antoine Gélinas-Beaulieu (1:45.98) finished 18th a

  • Gauthier, Shesterkin lead Rangers to 2-1 win over Sharks

    SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Julien Gauthier broke a scoreless tie late in the third period and the New York Rangers beat the San Jose Sharks 2-1 Saturday night. Adam Fox also scored and Igor Shesterkin had 21 saves to help the Rangers win for the third time in five games (3-1-1). “Obviously it was an important goal today,” Gauthier said. “It was nice to get it going. ... We’re building some good chemistry and it was just nice to get rewarded.” Logan Couture scored for San Jose with 17 seconds left t

  • Eberle scores in OT, Kraken beat Kings 3-2 for 7th win in 9

    SEATTLE (AP) — Jordan Eberle scored at 2:23 of overtime to lift the Seattle Kraken to a 3-2 win over the Los Angeles Kings on Saturday night. Jared McCann and Daniel Sprong also scored for Seattle, which has played in three straight overtime games —winning the last two. Martin Jones had 27 saves to help the Kraken improve to 7-1-1 in their last nine games. Phillip Danault and Trevor Moore scored for the Kings, and Cal Peterson stopped 25 shots. Midway through the extra period, Eberle led a 2-on-

  • Bills' McDermott keeps things light amid heavy snow fall

    BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Bills coach Sean McDermott did his best to keep things light amid the heavy snow falling outside his window, and the disruption to Buffalo’s schedule — most notably forcing the team to play its “home” game against Cleveland at Detroit on Sunday. “Yeah, I want to get out there once we can get through this,” McDermott said Friday during a Zoom call from his home, noting he might have shovel duty later in the day. “I think the family is upstairs on calls with my folks checking

  • Timberwolves hang on, top undermanned 76ers 112-109

    PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Anthony Edwards scored 25 points, D’Angelo Russell had 19 and the Minnesota Timberwolves survived a late scare and won their third straight game, 112-109 over the undermanned Philadelphia 76ers on Saturday night. The 76ers have already played without James Harden for two weeks because of a right foot tendon strain and they added starting guard Tyrese Maxey to the injury list with a broken left foot suffered Friday. Both players averaged 20-plus points on the season, and their

  • Kelce scores 3 touchdowns, Chiefs rally past Chargers 30-27

    INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Patrick Mahomes connected with Travis Kelce for their third touchdown of the game with 31 seconds remaining, and the Kansas City Chiefs rallied past the Los Angeles Chargers 30-27 on Sunday night to stay atop the AFC. Mahomes hit Kelce on a short crossing route that Kelce took to the end zone for a 17-yard touchdown, concluding a six-play, 75-yard drive that took just 1:15. The Chargers had pulled ahead 27-23 on Justin Herbert’s 6-yard touchdown pass to Joshua Palmer wit

  • Judge wins AL MVP in runaway; Goldschmidt takes NL prize

    NEW YORK (AP) — Aaron Judge of the New York Yankees won the American League MVP award on Thursday night, and St. Louis Cardinals slugger Paul Goldschmidt took the NL prize. After hitting 62 home runs this season to break the AL record, Judge easily beat out Los Angeles Angels two-way phenom Shohei Ohtani in an MVP race some thought might be close. The 6-foot-7 outfielder received 28 of 30 first-place votes and two seconds for 410 points from a Baseball Writers’ Association of America panel. Ohta

  • Crosby leads Penguins to 5-3 win over Blackhawks

    CHICAGO (AP) — Sidney Crosby had a goal and three assists, and the Pittsburgh Penguins topped the Chicago Blackhawks 5-3 on Sunday night for their third straight win. Evgeni Malkin scored in his 1,000th NHL game, helping Pittsburgh close out a 3-0 road trip. Rickard Rakell had a goal and an assist, and Brock McGinn and Jeff Carter also scored for the Penguins. Pittsburgh had a 3-2 lead before Phillipp Kurashev tied it for Chicago with a third-period shot from the corner behind the goal. But Cros

  • Report: Senators and Canucks came close to Zaitsev-Myers swap

    The Ottawa Senators and Vancouver Canucks came very close to swapping defensemen before the deal fell through.

  • Suzuki scores shootout winner to lead Canadiens past Flyers 5-4

    MONTREAL — The Montreal Canadiens seem to just find a way when down by one goal late in a game. With three seconds remaining, Cole Caufield netted a one-timer to force overtime followed by Nick Suzuki confirming Montreal’s 5-4 comeback victory over the Philadelphia Flyers with a game-winning goal in the shootout. “I feel like we've had some practice with that a little bit last year and this year, so it's something we obviously work on in practice and talk about,” Caufield said about playing with

  • Goligoski scores in OT, Wild beat Hurricanes 2-1

    ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Alex Goligoski scored 1:12 into overtime to give the Minnesota Wild a 2-1 victory against the Carolina Hurricanes on Saturday night. Sam Steel had a goal and an assist, and Filip Gustavsson stopped 20 shots as the Wild snapped a three-game losing streak. Sebastian Aho scored for the second straight game for Carolina, which lost for the first time in six games when leading after two periods. Rookie Pyotr Kochetkov made 19 saves for the Hurricanes, missing a chance to become