Qatar World Cup 2022 final: Match date, kick-off time and team predictions - AP

In total 32 teams will start the 2022 Qatar World Cup with high hopes before the winner is eventually crowned following 64 matches.

England have been drawn in Group B, alongside Iran, Wales and the United States, and started their campaign with aplomb in their rousing 6-2 victory over first opponents Iran. Here is everything we know so far about the last match of the World Cup 2022.

When is the World Cup 2022 final?

The last match will take place on Qatar National Day – Sunday December 18, 2022.

What time is kick-off?

The final will kick-off in at 3pm GMT (10am EST).

Which stadium will host the final?

The showpiece clash to decide the World Cup winners will be held at the Lusail Stadium. The state-of-the-art 80,000-seater stadium has a futuristic design with a roof that has been "carefully chosen to provide shade" given Qatar's temperatures.

After the tournament concludes, organisers say the venue "will be transformed into a community space including schools, shops, cafés, sporting facilities and health clinics".

What can fans expect?

The Middle Eastern country has announced that they will only allow vaccinated fans into its stadiums – as it drastically tries to source doses of Covid-19 vaccines to inoculate its own supporters.

If all goes to plan, England supporters travelling to the World Cup will be given the opportunity to attend as well as to “glamp” in the Qatar desert during the tournament as organisers look for ways to cope with the demand for accommodation.

Organisers are planning on using cruise ships for 175,000 fans to stay on “floating villages” moored to harbours, and they have stepped up their plans for camp sites as an alternative to hotels near the eight venues for the finals.

How can I get tickets for the World Cup final?

Tickets are available through the Fifa website, with more than 800,000 tournament tickets sold during the first and second phases which have already been and gone.

The Last Minute Sale Phase is now open, with tickets available until the end of the tournament on a "first come, first served" basis.

Story continues

Tickets for the final can set you back from £156 to £1,223. Alternatively, there are package deals to follow your team for several matches.

Which teams are likely to be in the final?

Bookmakers are already taking bets on who will be the outright winner of the tournament. The two countries currently heading the market, according to William Hill, are South American giants Brazil and Gareth Southgate's Englands.

Reigning champions France are third favourites, with Argentina's hopes having taking a knock following their opening 2-1 loss to Saudi Arabia, according to the bookmaker, which has priced up the six leading contenders as follows:

Brazil 3/1

England 15/2

France 7/1

Argentina 9/1

Spain 9/1

Germany 12/1

How many times have England been in a World Cup final?

The last and only time England have reached a World Cup final is in 1966.

England’s next best performances were in the 1990 World Cup in Italy and the 2018 World Cup in Russia when they reached the tournament’s semi-final.

This article is regularly updated with the latest information.