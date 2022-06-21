Qatar World Cup 2022 final: match date, kick-off time and which teams could play

Telegraph reporters
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Gareth Southgate
    English association football player and manager
Qatar World Cup 2022 final match date kick-off time which teams latest odds when start - AFP PHOTO / HO / QATAR'S SUPREME COMMITTEE FOR DELIVERY AND LEGACY
Qatar World Cup 2022 final match date kick-off time which teams latest odds when start - AFP PHOTO / HO / QATAR'S SUPREME COMMITTEE FOR DELIVERY AND LEGACY

The 22nd edition of the Fifa World Cup, being hosted in Qatar, will soon be upon us, with 32 teams set to battle it out across 64 matches.

Gareth Southgate's England have already secured their place in the tournament with a convincing 10-0 against San Marino, but could this be the year they make it all the way to the final?

Here is everything we know so far about the last match of the World Cup 2022.

When is the World Cup 2022 final?

The last match will take place on Qatar National Day, Sunday December 18, 2022.

What time is kick-off?

The final will kick-off in Lusail at 3pm GMT.

Will fans be allowed in the stadium to watch the final?

Given the evolving nature of the global coronavirus pandemic, no one can guarantee that fans will be allowed to travel to Qatar. The Middle Eastern country has announced that they will only allow vaccinated fans into its stadiums – as it drastically tries to source doses of Covid-19 vaccines to inoculate its own supporters.

If all goes to plan, England supporters travelling to the World Cup will be given the opportunity to attend as well as to “glamp” in the Qatar desert during the tournament as organisers look for ways to cope with the demand for accommodation.

Organisers are planning on using cruise ships for 175,000 fans to stay on “floating villages” moored to harbours, and they have stepped up their plans for camp sites as an alternative to hotels near the eight venues for the finals.

How can I get tickets for the World Cup final?

FIFA has said that all "information regarding ticketing for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 will be available in due course."

Which teams are likely to be in the final?

Bookmakers are already taking bets on who will be the outright winner of the tournament. The current favourites, according to William Hill, are as follows:

  • Brazil 11/2

  • France 6/1

  • England 7/1

  • Spain 8/1

  • Germany 9/1

How many times have England been in a World Cup final?

The last and only time England have reached a World Cup final is in 1966.

England’s next best performances were in the 1990 World Cup in Italy and the 2018 World Cup in Russia when they reached the tournament’s semi-final.

This article is regularly updated with the latest information.

