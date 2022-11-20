Qatar vs Ecuador LIVE! World Cup 2022 match stream, latest score and goal updates today

Malik Ouzia and Matt Verri
·6 min read
Qatar vs Ecuador - LIVE!

The first match of the World Cup is finally here as hosts Qatar take on Ecuador. A host nation has never lost its opening game at such a tournament, and the first Arab hosts will want to continue that run.

The build-up to this game and the tournament as a whole has been littered with controversy, and FIFA president Gianni Infantino set a chaotic tone with a press conference on Saturday, which turned into a rambling tirade against the western media in the face of criticism of both the governing body and Qatar as hosts.

But now it is time for the football, almost 12 years to the day since Qatar were awarded the right to host. You can follow the first game of the World Cup 2022 live below with our dedicated match blog, featuring expert insight and analysis from Malik Ouzia at the ground.

Qatar vs Ecuador latest news

  • Kick-off: 4pm GMT, Al Bayt Stadium

  • How to watch: BBC One

  • Qatar team news

  • Ecuador team news

  • Score prediction

Qatar - Ecuador

15:54 , Matt Verri

Gianni Infantino takes the microphone and starts waffling on again, thankfully he’s in a better mood than he was earlier in the week when he had his... rant.

Anyway, teams are out onto the pitch and the World Cup is well and truly here!

15:50 , Matt Verri

Ecuador come into this match on a run of six consecutive clean sheets - Qatar forwards are not going to have an easy time of it.

Four of those games finished goalless, so Ecuador not exactly free-scoring either. Doesn’t bode too well for this to be an end-to-end encounter.

Fingers crossed though...

Not long now!

15:44 , Matt Verri

Atmosphere is building with 15 minutes to go until kick-off.

Want a video of the players walking into the stadium earlier this afternoon? You’re in luck.

Also in the group...

15:37 , Matt Verri

Netherlands and Senegal are the other two countries in Group A.

Louis van Gaal’s Netherlands side the clear favourites to top the group, on paper at least it’s then Ecuador and Senegal pushing for second with Qatar the outsiders.

Runners-up would play the team that wins Group B - could well be England.

Ecuador guide

15:30 , Matt Verri

Best thing about them: Their willingness to blood young players and give them a chance on a big stage.

Worst thing about them: Their strength could also be their weakness. How much will a lack of experience hinder them?

Their prospects in three words: Potential dark horses.

Read Simon Collings’ full preview here

(REUTERS)
(REUTERS)

Infantino’s masterclass in whataboutery

15:21 , Matt Verri

Gianni Infantino wants football to be the only talking point in Qatar but the irony is that even the most engaging 90 minutes of the World Cup will struggle to top the extraordinary drama of the FIFA president’s hour-and-a-half press conference on the eve of the tournament.

In a giant amphitheatre in the bowels of Doha’s main media centre, Infantino launched a rambling and defiant series of ‘opening remarks’ lasting an hour, covering a range of topics from European immigration policy to being bullied as a child for his freckles.

The theme of his monologue was a staunch defence of World Cup hosts Qatar, who have faced criticism for their treatment of migrant workers and anti-LGBT laws, and an attack on what he described as European “hypocrisy”.

Read the full story on that here

(PA)
(PA)

Plenty to come!

15:16 , Matt Verri

Just over 45 minutes to go until we’re up and running.

This match was initially supposed to take place tomorrow, but was moved to today as a late decision.

As a result there will be three matches tomorrow - we start with England vs Iran at 1pm GMT!

Ecuador team news

15:07 , Matt Verri

Ecuador XI: Galindez; Preciado, Torres, Hincapie, Estupinan; Plata, Mendez, Caicedo, Ibarra; Estrada, Valencia

Qatar team news

15:06 , Matt Verri

Qatar XI: Al Sheeb; Al-Rawi, Khoukhi, Hassan; Miguel, Hatem, Boudiaf, Al-Haydos, Ahmed; Ali, Afif

Good news...

14:56 , Matt Verri

That’s a relief, they have remembered to bring the trophy. Not the first time Marcel Desailly has had his hands on it.

Opening ceremony, narrated by Morgan Freeman, is underway... you can follow that live right here.

Just over an hour to go until the football gets up and running!

(AFP via Getty Images)
(AFP via Getty Images)

Hosts are ready!

14:51 , Matt Verri

Qatar team unsurprisingly taking in every second, huge moment for them.

All the team news ahead of the opening match of the tournament will be coming up very, very shortly. Stay tuned!

14:39 , Alex Young

The Qatar squad are taking in the scenes. The host nation will play their first ever World Cup game in a little over an hour.

(REUTERS)
(REUTERS)

14:32 , Alex Young

Much has been said on the temperatures across Qatar for this World Cup, even after moving to the winter months.

Well, it’s still going to be near 30C come kick-off, which is at 7pm local time. England face Iran tomorrow at 4pm local time. Potentially roasting.

Score prediction

14:18 , Alex Young

La Tricolore certainly have the quality to hurt Qatar, who on paper are a much weaker side.

Still, hosts generally step up to the plate at the World Cup, making it difficult to confidently predict this will play out as most observers would predict.

For that reason, a draw seems safe.

A 1-1 draw.

Ecuador team news

13:59 , Alex Young

Ecuador, meanwhile, have the kind of midfield many teams in the tournament will envy. Brighton’s Moises Caicedo is a standout, while Angel Mena, Jeremy Sarmiento and Ayrton Preciado provide added quality.

Carlos Gruezo is also a doubt after he limped out of Augsburg’s defeat to Bochum in the Bundesliga. Sarmiento, meanwhile, has been suffering with his own issue of late.

Deployed in various systems, ranging from 4-2-3-1, 4-3-3 and 4-4-1-1, this a tactically versatile side who place great importance on their full-backs.

Qatar team news

13:49 , Alex Young

Qatar have largely operated in a 5-3-2 system, with the experienced Akram Afif and Almoez Ali leading the line.

Coach Felix Sanchez Bas has built his side on consistency and coherence since his appointment and it would be a major surprise to see him deviate from that.

Where to watch

13:35 , Alex Young

TV channel: In the UK, the World Cup opener will be broadcast live free-to-air on BBC One, with coverage starting at 3pm.

Live stream: Coverage is also available online via the BBC Sport website and BBC iPlayer.

Here we go

13:24 , Alex Young

It’s finally here. The first game of the World Cup in Qatar kicks off at 4pm GMT as the hosts take on Ecuador.

First up at the 60,000-capacity Al Bayt Stadium will be the opening ceremony.

The stadium is one of seven built since Qatar won the right to hosts and it is named and designed after the tents used by nomads in the Gulf. It also has a retractable roof.

(REUTERS)
(REUTERS)

