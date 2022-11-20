Qatar vs Ecuador LIVE: World Cup 2022 latest score and updates as Enner Valencia nets twice after VAR no goal

Qatar and Ecuador meet in Group A of the World Cup in Qatar. The opening match of the tournament is normally a moment of celebration as the festival of football begins but with Qatar 2022 dogged by controversy surrounding a litany of issues, including the host country’s human rights record and attitude to LGBTQ+ rights, this World Cup feels different.

After 12 years of preparation, all eyes will be on Qatar’s debut match at a World Cup as the host country get the tournament underway. Although they may lack star names, Qatar are the Asian Cup champions and head into the World Cup with an organised and well-drilled team.

Ecuador, meanwhile, grabbed a shock spot for Qatar in the competitive South American qualifiers. La Tri are a young, dynamic side, as displayed by the Brighton midfielder Moises Caicedo. They will want to put early pressure on both Senegal and Netherlands ahead of their opening match in Group A tomorrow.

Qatar vs Ecuador latest updates

Qatar face Ecuador in Group A of the World Cup 2022

31’ - GOAL! Valencia heads home his second of the game (QAT 0-2 ECU)

16’ - GOAL! Valencia wins and converts a penalty for Ecuador (QAT 0-1 ECU)

3’ - NO GOAL! Valencia’s finish controversially ruled out by VAR (QAT 0-0 ECU)

Qatar 0 - 2 Ecuador

Qatar 0-2 Ecuador

17:15 , Michael Jones

51 mins: Nearly! Ecuador has sat off a bit at the start of the second half but they win the ball high up the pitch and break through Romario Ibarra.

He carries the ball forward on the left side before darting into the penalty area. There are lots of options on for him but he underhits a back pass and Qatar boot the loose ball clear.

Qatar 0-2 Ecuador

17:13 , Michael Jones

48 mins: This is better from Qatar. They look more disciplined and more patient in possession. Bassam Al-Rawi then floats a long ball up the pitch and sends it out of play for a goal kick.

He raises his hand to the two strikers in apology.

Second half: Qatar 0-2 Ecuador

17:10 , Michael Jones

Kick off: Some of the Qatari fans have started to leave the stadium at half-time. It wasn’t tough viewing for them over those first 45 minutes.

Ecuador get the match back underway at the Al Bayt stadium.

HT Qatar 0-2 Ecuador

17:04 , Michael Jones

HT Qatar 0-2 Ecuador

17:01 , Michael Jones

Enner Valencia has scored each of Ecuador’s last five goals at the FIFA World Cup - the record is held by Eusébio (Portugal 1966), Paolo Rossi (Italy 1982) and Oleg Salenko (Russia 1994) who scored six in a row of their nation.

HT Qatar 0-2 Ecuador

16:57 , Michael Jones

Half-time: Qatar 0-2 Ecuador

16:53 , Michael Jones

45+5 mins: There goes the whistle to bring the first half to an end at the Al Bayt stadium. Ecuador have dominated most of the game but a late opportunity for the hosts almost brings them a goal.

Hassan Al-Haydos breezes down the right and whips a cross into the middle where Almoez Ali drifts into space. He leaps towards the ball and glances a header wide of the back post!

Ecuador take a two goal lead into the break.

Qatar 0-2 Ecuador

16:51 , Michael Jones

45+3 mins: Over the last few minutes Qatar have seen more of the ball but they are yet to have a shot on target. It’s not been the best start to the World Cup for the hosts - to say the least.

Qatar 0-2 Ecuador

16:48 , Michael Jones

45 mins: There’s going to be an additional five minutes to play at the end of the first half. That’s down to the VAR decision and a few minor injuries here and there.

Enner Valencia is back on the pitch and will play on.

Qatar 0-2 Ecuador

16:47 , Michael Jones

43 mins: Oh no. Enner Valencia comes together with Karim Boudiaf and seems to jar his right knee as the Qatar midfielder shrugs him away from the ball.

The Ecuador captain stays down and a stretcher is brought on for him. He waves it away though and is helped off to the side of the pitch for a bit more treatment.

If he needs to go off it’ll be a big blow for the South American side.

Qatar 0-2 Ecuador

16:43 , Michael Jones

40 mins: Homam Ahmed is one of Qatar’s forward men who’s growing increasingly frustrated at Qatar’s lack of possession. He receives a pass and drives down the left wing only to come undone when taking on Angelo Preciado.

Ahmed hits the deck and Preciado laughs at him as the referee waves for play to continue.

Qatar 0-2 Ecuador

16:41 , Michael Jones

37 mins: A worrying sign for Ecuador as Karim Boudiaf hacks down their captain to collect Qatar’s third yellow card of the game. Enner Valencia - scorer of both goals - is back on his feet though and the Ecuadorian captain will play on.

Qatar 0-2 Ecuador

16:37 , Michael Jones

34 mins: Ecuador are two goals to the good and it’s no more than they deserve. They’ve been the better side by far in this opening contest and by the looks of their performance it could be a difficult tournament for Qatar.

GOAL! Qatar 0-2 Ecuador (Valencia, 31’) ⚽️

16:33 , Michael Jones

31 mins: He’s done it again! Ecuador attack down the right side with Caicedo bringing the ball into the box. He’s forced out wide and slides a pass back to Angelo Preciado who whips a fine cross into the penalty area.

The ball sails over Michael Estrada but drops perfectly for Enner Valencia who guides a powerful header into the nearest bottom corner!

Qatar 0-1 Ecuador

16:33 , Michael Jones

28 mins: Romario Ibarra takes a snapshot from just outside the Qatar penalty area but doesn’t trouble the goalkeeper. It’s a sign of the confidence which Ecuador are playing with though.

The home side restart play and knock it up to Abdelaziz Hatem. He strides into the midfield but is brought down by a lunging Moises Caicedo who clips his back leg.

Caicedo is given a yellow card that he’s not exactly happy about.

Qatar 0-1 Ecuador

16:28 , Michael Jones

25 mins: The main takeaway from these opening 25 minutes is that Ecuador seem too quick for Qatar. They’re moving the ball half a second faster than the Qatari players can react to and as such are winning a lot of the challenges.

Gonzalo Plata drives down the right wing and wants to cut inside but Karim Boudiaf is back to help out for the hosts and a well timed tackle sees him come away with the ball.

Qatar 0-1 Ecuador

16:26 , Michael Jones

22 mins: Qatar have another set piece to defend with Ecuador fizzing a free kick over to the back post. Abdelkarim Hassan rises to head the ball away but the visitors recycle the ball and pick out Estrada on the far side of the area.

He keeps it alive and knocks it down towards Valencia but the hosts manage to scramble it clear.

Qatar 0-1 Ecuador

16:23 , Michael Jones

19 mins: Ecuador have kept a record six consecutive clean sheets in their recent fixtures and now Qatar have to break them down. It’ll be a difficult task.

Pervis Estupinan makes a run down the left wing and brings the ball under control as it comes over the top. The left-back flicks a cross into the area where Michael Estrada looks to meet it with a header.

He collides with the goalkeeper as the ball loops over the crossbar and Qatar are awarded a free kick.

GOAL! Qatar 0-1 Ecuador (Valencia, 16’)⚽️

16:19 , Michael Jones

16 mins: This one will count! Ecuador’s captain slowly shuffles up to the ball and waits for the goalkeeper to make his move. Al-Sheeb leaps to the right and Valencia slots the ball to his left.

Ecuador take the lead!

Penalty to Ecuador!

16:18 , Michael Jones

Qatar 0-0 Ecuador

15 mins: Lovely play from Ecuador sees them thread a pass up the pitch as Enner Valencia makes a splitting run in between the centre-backs.

He takes the ball into the box and is brought down by goalkeeper Saad Al-Sheeb who also goes in the book with a yellow card!

More early drama in this opening game.

Qatar 0-0 Ecuador

16:16 , Michael Jones

14 mins: The first corner of the World Cup comes to Ecuador too. Gonzalo Plata delivers a decent cross into the middle of the box but he can’t get it over the head of central defender Boualem Khoukhi who powers a strong header out of the danger zone.

Qatar 0-0 Ecuador

16:13 , Michael Jones

11 mins: Better from Qatar.

Ecuador win another free kick over on the left side of the pitch and Brighton’s Pervis Estupinan swings a low ball into the penalty area.

He beats one defender but Bassam Al-Rawi is aware enough to step up and boot the loose ball clear.

Qatar 0-0 Ecuador

16:11 , Michael Jones

9 mins: There was a lot of controversy surrounding this World Cup off the pitch and it’s taken just six minutes for some controversy on the pitch.

At least Qatar are being consistent. Ecuador have stepped it up since the goal was disallowed, they’re starting to control possession inside Qatar’s half.

GOAL! Qatar 0-1 Ecuador (Valencia, 3’)⚽️

16:08 , Michael Jones

3 mins: Three minutes! That’s all it’s taken for Ecuador to score the first goal of the World Cup. The free kick is floated into the box and Qatar goalkeeper Saad Al-Sheeb comes out to flap the ball away.

He misses it and Felix Torres shoots on the turn. He scuffs his shot into the six-yard box where Ecuador captain Enner Valencia is free to head it into the back of the net!

Qatar 0-0 Ecuador

16:05 , Michael Jones

2 mins: Jhegson Mendez lunges into a tackle in the middle of the pitch and wins the ball away from Akram Afif leaving the Qatari forward sprawled on the deck.

Ecuador move swiftly down the pitch and are awarded a free kick for a foul on Moises Caicedo.

Kick off: Qatar 0-0 Ecuador

16:03 , Michael Jones

And we’re off!

Qatar get the ball rolling for the 2022 World Cup and send it up the pitch with a direct ball into the Ecuador box. It’s defended easily enough but the hosts recover the loose ball.

Qatar vs Ecuador

15:56 , Michael Jones

Here come the players. The stage is set at the Al Bayt Stadium. The fans are ready.

The national anthems are played starting with Ecuador’s. Kick off for the 2022 World Cup opener is a few minutes away...

Qatar vs Ecuador prediction

15:52 , Michael Jones

World Cup openers have a habit of throwing up a surprise, and although Ecuador would typically be expected to beat Qatar, this is no ordinary game. The home fans can carry their team to an early victory.

Qatar 1-0 Ecuador.

Qatar’s dangerman

15:47 , Michael Jones

Almoez Ali is the player Ecuador need to be aware of the most. The striker scored nine goals as Qatar won Asian Cup in 2019 breaking the tournament record set by Iran’s Ali Daei in 1996.

He’ll be looking to impress during this tournament and will want to start strongly tonight.

World Cup opening ceremony

15:40 , Michael Jones

Some final photos from the World Cup opening ceremony. The first game kicks off in just under 20 minutes time. Who will be victorious in that one?

Qatar or Ecuador?

Qatar vs Ecuador

15:37 , Michael Jones

This opening match is a big one in Group A. Neither of these teams is expected to make it out of the group but both have a chance depending in how tonight’s encounter goes.

Also in Group A are the African champions Senegal and the Netherlands. If Qatar or Ecuador pick up maximum points tonight they may only need a draw against one of those teams to get into the knockout rounds.

Qatar vs Ecuador

15:26 , Michael Jones

This will be Qatar’s first ever World Cup game as they have never actually qualified for the tournament before. The last 13 World Cup debutants lost their first game in a run going back just over 20 years.

However, the tournament hosts have never lost their opening game at a World Cup and South Africa in 2010 are the only hosts to fail to make it past the first stage.

The build-up to the opening game starts

15:22 , Michael Jones

Qatar vs Ecuador will kick off at 4pm and the players are out for their warm-ups.

World Cup opening ceremony

15:13 , Michael Jones

Politics surrounds this World Cup everywhere you look, even down to the seating plan.

World Cup opening ceremony

15:10 , Michael Jones

This opening ceremony has been bright, bouncy and colourful. It’s certainly been the spectacle that the host nation were hoping for.

Qatar vs Ecuador confirmed line-ups

15:07 , Michael Jones

Qatar XI: Al Sheeb; Al-Rawi, Khoukhi, Hassan; Miguel, Hatem, Boudiaf, Al-Haydos, Ahmed; Ali, Afif

Ecuador XI: Galindez; Preciado, Torres, Hincapie, Estupinan; Plata, Mendez, Caicedo, Ibarra; Estrada, Valencia

World Cup opening ceremony

15:06 , Michael Jones

Jung Kook of South Korean boy band BTS is now on stage singing the song Dreamers to mark the start of this World Cup. He’s been joined by none other than Qatari singer Fahad Al-Kubaisi.

World Cup opening ceremony

15:00 , Michael Jones

Dancers, swordsmen, mascots, nation flags and Morgan Freeman. The World Cup opening ceremony has a bit of everything.

The countdown is on

14:58 , Michael Jones

The opening fixture of the 2022 World Cup kicks off at 4pm this afternoon as Qatar host Ecuador in the Al Bayt Stadium.

World Cup opening ceremony

14:54 , Michael Jones

The opening ceremony of the 2022 World Cup has begun. It starts with a fancy promo vid as all the lights inside the stadium go dark.

Morgan Freeman is doing the narration for the video.

Why the Qatar World Cup is a betrayal of everything Jules Rimet stood for

14:50 , Michael Jones

A century has passed since the World Cup’s founding father, Jules Rimet, assumed Fifa’s presidency and began setting the wheels in motion for the first tournament in 1930. Even a visionary like Rimet would have struggled to imagine the immense success and global pull that the tournament would command a hundred years later, but it is not hard to guess what he would have thought about the 22nd World Cup in Qatar.

Rimet came from humble beginnings as the son of a grocer in a tiny village in eastern France, and he climbed the class ladder by winning a scholarship to law school. His beliefs were simple: that football should be global and inclusive, fair and respectful. In a small Parisian cafe, he co-founded a sports club called Red Star based on those principles of cooperation and equality. Red Star were rare in that they did not discriminate based on social status and included working-class players, and their football team still cherishes those roots closely today.

As a devout Catholic, Rimet was inspired by Pope Leo XIII’s Rerum Novarum, a letter issued in the aftermath of the industrial revolution, which set out the principles of basic workers’ rights. It was in part a doctrine against exploitation and one that resonates as strongly with 1920s France as it does the 2022 World Cup; what is exploitation if not the transformation of workers’ sweat and blood into someone else’s wealth or power? The World Cup’s origins started from a man who fought against class structure, and a century later the tournament kicks off in one of the most structured, racially divided class systems in the world, where many thousands of south Asian labourers are at the bottom of a brutally unequal society run by a few unfathomably rich sheikhs.

Why the Qatar World Cup is a betrayal of everything Jules Rimet stood for

Gianni Infantino: Fifa’s re-elected president spins an ever-spreading web of influence

14:45 , Michael Jones

On Sunday at Al Bayt Stadium, Gianni Infantino will be more than willing to share the spotlight with the Emir of Qatar, but it isn’t a privilege the newly re-elected Fifa president affords many. Take a story from a few weeks ago. With the World Cup 2022 so close, the Lisbon-based Web Summit wanted both Arsene Wenger and Infantino to come and do a talk. Negotiations broke down for a few reasons, but one element raises a chuckle from those with knowledge of the talks. There was a request for Infantino to have a more prominent speaking slot than Wenger.

The story does tally with a common refrain from a lot of people you speak to about Infantino.

“It’s all about him.”

There was then whatever that World Cup opening press conference was. Infantino surpassed himself as well as Sepp Blatter with a cascade of frankly astonishing statements. The Fifa president attempted a statesman’s address but essentially just showed why the game is in the state it is. You could joke it was the biggest miss to open a World Cup since Diana Ross’s penalty, except the truth is so many of the issues he blithely glossed over are so serious, from the conditions of migrant workers to LGBTQ+ concerns in Qatar.

Gianni Infantino: The web of influence spun by Fifa’s re-elected president

Focus on Iran: Carlos Queiroz’s side await in England’s World Cup opener

14:40 , Michael Jones

England get their World Cup campaign under way against Iran on Monday.

Ahead of the Group B clash at the Khalifa International Stadium, we take a closer look at the Three Lions’ first opponents in Qatar:

Focus on Iran: Carlos Queiroz’s side await in England’s World Cup opener

Gabriel Martinelli reveals emotion of World Cup ‘dream’ with Brazil

14:35 , Michael Jones

Gabriel Martinelli has watched previous World Cups surrounded by a festival atmosphere and his extended family – this year however he is aiming to be the cause of their celebrations.

The 21-year-old Arsenal forward was a surprise selection in the Brazil squad for the 2022 finals, even if he is enjoying a fine season for the Gunners.

His five goals and two assists have helped Arsenal to lead the Premier League by five points heading into the break for the World Cup.

But instead of training with his club-mates he is in Qatar to try and help Brazil win the tournament for a record sixth time.

Gabriel Martinelli reveals emotion of World Cup ‘dream’ with Brazil

Wales ready to prove again that sidekicks can star in their own right

14:30 , Michael Jones

The shirt Pele wore in Wales’ last match in a World Cup ended up being used by a Sunday league pub team in Swansea. It may have cost Mel Charles, the defender who swapped shirts with the 17-year-old in Gothenburg, a small fortune in latter years when such memorabilia would have been valuable; as it was, Charles, who played in era when the maximum wage was £20 a week, could not afford a new kit for the amateur side he managed and so reached into his stash of former international shirts.

Should, say, Joe Rodon or Chris Mepham end up with Lionel Messi’s top in a potential quarter-final in December, it is unlikely to meet with a similar fate. But it is one illustration of how times have changed since Wales last graced the global stage. In 1958, 25 percent of the teams were the Home Nations; there was a British pot in the draw.

And if that ensured they could not face each other in the group stage then, now, as in Euro 2016, Wales are pooled with England. They topped that pool on their way to the semi-finals and a small country have shown they can go a long way: Wales have escaped the group stage in 1958, 2016 and Euro 2020.

Wales ready to prove again that sidekicks can star in their own right

Qatar aim to avoid embarrassment after 12 long years preparing for World Cup

14:25 , Michael Jones

When Qatar hit rock bottom, it might have been an irrelevant detail. Until, a few weeks in 2010 after they reached their lowest world ranking of 113th, they were awarded the 2022 World Cup. If much of the focus in the subsequent 12 years has concerned the off-field issues that rendered Qatar a controversial choice as hosts, on the pitch they risked embarrassment.

When they kick off against Ecuador on Sunday, it is with an altogether better pedigree. Qatar have won their last five games, albeit against teams who have not qualified for the World Cup. For the first time, they won the Asian Cup in 2019. They were Gold Cup semi-finalists in 2021. As the Qatari league paused in September, they have had longer to prepare than anyone else. Some of it has been spent at a training camp in Marbella. Some of their summer involved playing friendlies against European club sides.

“Qatar go into this tournament with an organised and well-drilled squad who are familiar with the stadiums, heat and landscape of the country,” noted Neil McGuinness, who previously worked for the Qatar FA and Aspire Academy on the identification and selection of players ahead of the World Cup.

Qatar aim to avoid embarrassment after 12 long years preparing for World Cup

We must not forget the price that was paid for this World Cup

14:20 , Michael Jones

The joy of football is complicated this time. Not just because the World Cup is happening in the wrong season, but because it is being staged in the wrong place.

We have known that ever since the decision to award the tournament to Qatar was taken, but what is significant is that the human rights groups that have protested against the Qatari government’s abuses have never called for a boycott. They hoped that the international attention paid to Qatar would help drive reform.

So it has, to an extent more limited than The Independent would have wished. As David Harding, our international editor, writes, changes have been announced – but they have not necessarily been enforced.

Editorial: We must not forget the price that was paid for this World Cup

Gary Speed ‘always in our thoughts’ as Aaron Ramsey realises World Cup dream

14:15 , Michael Jones

Aaron Ramsey says Gary Speed convinced him that Wales would qualify for the World Cup one day.

Speed set the target of World Cup qualification for Wales’ group of talented young players before his tragic death at the age of 42 in 2011.

Wales were ranked 112th in the world when Qatar was awarded the World Cup in 2010 and playing at the tournament then seemed like wishful thinking for long-suffering Dragons supporters.

But Ramsey, who Speed appointed captain at the age of 20, said: “Gary had this way about him that you would believe anything he would say.”

Gary Speed ‘always in our thoughts’ as Aaron Ramsey realises World Cup dream

Maddison misses England training again

14:10 , Michael Jones

James Maddison is a major doubt for England’s opening fixture of the World Cup against Iran on Monday as the Leicester City midfielder had to once again sit out today’s training session.

He trained indoors away from the other 25 players in England’s World Cup squad and is still recovering from the knee injury he sustained during the first half of Leicester’s 2-0 win over West Ham last weekend.

Maddison faces competition for a place in Gareth Southgate’s starting line-up with the attacking midfielder competing with the likes of Mason Mount, Phil Foden and Jack Grealish but now it seems unlikely that he will feature against Iran tomorrow.

Allen out of Wales’ World Cup opener

14:05 , Michael Jones

Wales midfielder Joe Allen will miss tomorrow’s World Cup encounter against the United States due to a hamstring injury. Allen was a major doubt having not played since September.

“We said from the start we were going to give every possible chance but he’s not going to make it if I’m being completely honest,” says manager Robert Page.

“If he breaks down, he’s definitely out for the tournament. We’re not going to push him.”

Fans arrive in Qatar

14:00 , Michael Jones

Supporters have arrived in Qatar ahead of today’s opening ceremony and first fixture.

England and Wales prepared to defy Fifa and wear OneLove captain’s armband

13:55 , Michael Jones

England and Wales will defy Fifa and wear their OneLove captain’s armband despite the world governing body launching their own social awareness campaign.

Harry Kane and Gareth Bale are among the seven captains that will wear the armband, along with the skippers of Belgium, Denmark, the Netherlands, Germany and Switzerland.

The campaign is designed to highlight discrimination against the LGBTQ+ community in Qatar and concerns over the welfare of migrant labour.

England and Wales prepared to defy Fifa and wear OneLove captain’s armband

Joe Lycett ‘shreds £10,000’ after David Beckham fails to respond to Qatar World Cup ultimatum

13:49 , Michael Jones

Joe Lycett has appeared to shred £10,000 after David Beckham refused to pull out of his reported £10 million World Cup deal.

Last week, the stand-up comedian issued an ultimatum to Beckham over his involvement in the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Lycett said that he would give £10,000 to charities that support gay people in football if Beckham ended his alleged multi-million deal over the country’s stance on LGBT+ issues. It is illegal to be gay in Qatar.

If Beckham did not do so, Lycett said he would shred the £10,000 (£1,000 for every £1m allegedly earned by the former England player) and livestream it on Sunday (20 November) at midday on the website BendersLikeBeckham.com.

Joe Lycett ‘shreds £10,000’ after David Beckham ignores Qatar World Cup ultimatum

Who is in England’s Fifa World Cup group in Qatar and when do they play their matches?

13:44 , Michael Jones

England have learned their FIFA World Cup group stage opponents after the draw took place in the Qatari capital Doha on Friday.

Having come so close to winning last summer’s EURO 2020 tournament on home soil, the Three Lions are among the favourites to take the trophy home in Qatar, alongside the likes of Brazil, Belgium, Germany, and reigning champions France.

Gareth Southgate’s side were drawn in Group B along with Iran, USA and the winner of the Uefa play-off route which contained Wales, Scotland and Ukraine, and the Welsh beat Ukraine in the final in Cardiff.

Southgate will be relying on squad stalwarts including Harry Kane, Jordan Henderson and Raheem Sterling to navigate the team through the first round as comfortably as possible. Then younger players like Trent Alexander-Arnold, Declan Rice and Phil Foden will also be looking to make an impact at the biggest tournament in world football for the first time in their careers.

Here is everything you need to know about England’s group stage opponents and their fixture schedule out in Qatar:

Who is in England’s Fifa World Cup group in Qatar and when do they play the matches?

African teams played fewest games against World Cup opponents in last four years

13:39 , Michael Jones

African teams played fewer matches against World Cup nations ahead of the tournament than their counterparts from other confederations.

Since the previous World Cup in 2018, PA analysis shows there have been a total of 269 games between the 32 teams heading to Qatar, of which only 25 (9 per cent) have involved African sides.

Senegal, Morocco, Tunisia, Cameroon and Ghana have played an average of seven matches in the last four years against their potential opponents at the tournament, by far the lowest among continents represented.

African teams played fewest games against World Cup opponents in last four years

Referees will make history in Qatar – here’s what they can expect

13:33 , Michael Jones

“History will be made in Qatar for the Fifa World Cup 2022, with the appointment of six female match officials for the first time.

“Referees Stephanie Frappart from France, Salima Mukansanga from Rwanda and Yoshimi Yamashita from Japan – as well as assistant referees Neuza Back from Brazil, Karen Diaz Medina from Mexico and Kathryn Nesbitt from the USA – represent a cadre of female referees breaking through in elite men’s level.

“The list of 36 referees, 69 assistant referees and 24 video match officials (VMOs) chosen to go to Qatar represent the highest level of refereeing worldwide.

“The appointment of female match officials to Qatar 2022 has been achieved thanks to a long-term plan. This involved their appointment to men’s junior and senior Fifa tournaments in preparation for the world’s most important tournament in Qatar.”

Keith Hackett: Referees will make history in Qatar – here’s what they can expect

Remember his name: How Briton Zac Cox died working on England’s first World Cup venue

13:28 , Michael Jones

If English football administrators were desperate to avoid controversy about labour issues in Qatar during the World Cup, then the choice of venue for the team’s first match has put paid to any such hope.

On Monday lunchtime, when Harry Kane leads out England’s team for the game against Iran at the Khalifa International Stadium, he will do so in a venue touched by tragedy.

Khalifa, named after a previous Emir of Qatar, is the country’s national stadium. Of the eight venues where games will be played at the World Cup, Khalifa, built in 1976, is the only one to have been refurbished rather than built from scratch.

It was the first stadium to be made World Cup ready. It was also the venue for the World Athletics Championships, and where Liverpool beat Flamengo to win the Club World Cup final in 2019, and it is just a short trip down the usually congested Al Waab Street from where current Barcelona boss Xavi cut his managerial teeth at Al Sadd.

How Briton Zac Cox died working on England’s first World Cup venue

BBC vs ITV offers World Cup sub-plot after all-star casts unveiled

13:22 , Michael Jones

The moments that define a World Cup are not always entirely dictated by what happens on the pitch. The words used to describe the great goals can often stick with fans and enhance the memory further. Think Siphiwe Tshabalala’s iconic strike for hosts South Africa against Mexico in 2010. “Goal Bafana Bafana, goal for South Africa, goal for all Africa,” screamed Peter Drury.

Not only the immediate words or silence surrounding the goals, but the familiarity with those in the booth. The chemistry, anecdotes and jokes at the right time, all of which can be crucial to the enjoyment of a game, or get it wrong, run the risk of spoiling it. Rarely has this been as perfectly delivered by the endearing combination of Jon Champion and Ally Mccoist.

Another veteran of the mic is ITV’s Clive Tyldesley, whose wealth of knowledge stretches back to the 1994 World Cup. Steve Wilson and Guy Mowbray remain part of the BBC’s commentary team too. The co-commentator can often define the experience for the fan at home too, playing a pivotal role. Martin Keown, Danny Murphy, Robbie Savage and Peter Schmeichel all feature for the BBC this time around, while Lee Dixon, McCoist, John Hartson and Andros Townsend will make up ITV’s commentary team.

BBC vs ITV offers World Cup sub-plot after all-star casts unveiled

Young American side lie in wait for Wales in their World Cup opener

13:15 , Michael Jones

Wales start their World Cup campaign against the United States on Monday evening.

Here we take a closer look at Wales’ first opponents:

Focus on US: Young American side lie in wait for Wales at World Cup

Reigning champions France must defy history to retain their crown

13:11 , Michael Jones

For Germany, the symbolic sight was of Manuel Neuer, deep in South Korea territory, out on the left wing, losing the ball perhaps 80 yards from his own goal before Heung-Min Son raced away to score.

For Spain, it was of a shellshocked Vicente del Bosque trying to board the Chile coach. Perhaps the World Cup-winning manager was so accustomed to joining celebrating players on a bus that he failed to notice the Spanish-speaking victors were from South America, not Europe.

For Italy, it may have been the image of Fabio Cannavaro, so immaculate in the 2006 World Cup that he completed the 690 minutes of the tournament without a yellow card, dicing with a red in his desperate attempts to halt Slovakia.

How not to defend a World Cup

World Cup 2022 predictions: Winner, golden boot, breakout star and more

13:05 , Michael Jones

The World Cup 2022 is here, with the showpiece event jammed into the middle of the domestic season in Europe.

France, the world champions, defend their title after being hit with several key injuries, including N’Golo Kante, Paul Pogba and Christopher Nkunku.

Brazil are the favourites, but Argentina’s unbeaten streak and victory over the Selecao in the Copa America final have built confidence in a crowning moment for Lionel Messi on the international stage.

Gareth Southgate will hope it’s England’s time, after heartache at Wembley in the Euro 2020 final against Italy, while Gareth Bale leads a Wales side determined to harness memories of Euro 2016 in their first mundial since 1958.

From top goalscorer and the players that emerge as stars to the team that seizes glory, here are Indy Sport’s predictions for the spectacle in Qatar:

World Cup predictions: Winner, golden boot, breakout star and more

Opening ceremony venue

12:59 , Michael Jones

The opening ceremony will be performed in the Al Bayt Stadium which will also host the first game of the tournament between Qatar and Ecuador.

Here’s a look at the stadium from The Independent’s Chief football writer Miguel Delaney:

Louis van Gaal: A final shot at World Cup glory for one of the ‘last honest men in football’

12:54 , Michael Jones

It was vintage Louis van Gaal, if also a twist of the current Van Gaal. The Dutch coach once asked one of his analytical teams to come up with a very specific piece of research, as he wanted insight into a particular area of play. The staff member dutifully went off and did it, but had warned it might not be possible to express in numbers in the way Van Gaal wanted.

“This is low quality,” the coach said, when he finally saw it.

“But it’s exactly what you asked for!” the staff member protested. Van Gaal fixed him that look, before chuckling and patting him on the back. The Dutch coach is famously forthright, but he’s also unfailingly honest - not least with himself.

Louis van Gaal: A final shot at glory for one of the ‘last honest men in football’

World Cup 2022 fixtures: From the opening game to the final

12:48 , Michael Jones

The 2022 World Cup in Qatar begins on 20 November as 32 teams aim to reach the final and become world champions on 18 December.

The tournament will be the first to be held in the Arab world and only the second to take place in Asia, after Japan and South Korea joint-hosted the event in 2002. This edition will be the last to feature just 32 teams, with the tournament being expanded from 2026 onwards in order to feature 48 nations.

Reigning champions France will be among the favourites, though no team has successfully defended the World Cup since Brazil in 1962, alongside fellow European sides England, Spain, and Belgium. Brazil and Argentina will also likely feature in the knockout stages, while Senegal could represent Africa’s biggest hopes of winning for the first time.

England will meet play-off winners Wales in Group B with USA and Iran. Spain and Germany have been drawn in a tough-looking Group E with Japan and Costa Rica, while Portugal meet Ghana, Uruguay and South Korea in a well-balanced Group H.

Hosts Qatar start their tournament against Ecuador, before taking on Senegal and Netherlands – the latter duo were set to be the first match of the 2022 World Cup before organisers moved Qatar’s match to be a day earlier. Because of excessive summer temperatures in the Gulf state, the Qatar World Cup will be the first to be staged in winter rather than summer.

Check out the full World Cup fixtures and schedule below:

World Cup 2022 fixtures: From the opening game to the final

Indian fugitive Zakir Naik arrives in Qatar to give talks at Fifa World Cup

12:41 , Michael Jones

Controversial Islamic preacher, Zakir Naik, who is wanted in India over allegations of terror-related activities and inciting hate speeches, reportedly arrived in Qatar for the 2022 Fifa World Cup.

The Indian Muslim preacher came to Qatar to give many religious lectures, Faisal Alhajri, a presenter at the Qatari state-owned sports channel Alkass said on Twitter.

“Preacher Sheikh Zakir Naik is present in Qatar during the World Cup and will give many religious lectures throughout the tournament,” Mr Alhajri said on Saturday.

Indian fugitive Zakir Naik arrives in Qatar to give talks at Fifa World Cup - report

Irish journalist hassled by Qatar police while filming for World Cup

12:36 , Michael Jones

An Irish journalist has said he was stopped by police in Qatar while filming coverage ahead of the 2022 World Cup.

Earlier this week, Qatari officials apologised after footage of a Danish camera crew being “mistakenly interrupted” on a live broadcast went viral.

And in the latest incident of that nature, Irish journalist Tony O’Donoghue told RTE how he was stopped by police while filming a piece to camera on Thursday (17 November).

During RTE’s coverage of the Republic of Ireland’s friendly fixture with Norway – a game Ireland lost 2-1 – O’Donoghue explained the moment to the broadcaster.

Qatar World Cup: Irish journalist hassled by police while filming

‘It’ll be a big equaliser’: Why Qatar 2022 could simply be the set-piece World Cup

12:30 , Michael Jones

The wall. The train. The celebrations after another delivery was met by a thundering forehead or a close-range rebound tap-in.

England’s set-piece success at the 2018 World Cup was initially the mark of a well-prepared side, yet soon after was used as a barometer of progress: were the Three Lions really better than some of their opponents, or just better-prepared?

For many coaches those phrases are simply asking the exact same question, given the whole point of match training is to be in a state of readiness - physically, mentally, tactically, technically - to beat the upcoming opponent. That is after all, at the most base level, the idea in football: to win.

And yet, even at a domestic and club level, those who rely or thrive off dead ball scenarios still remain at times damned by faint praise, as though the need to score off a corner might somehow outweigh the benefit of actually doing so.

Why Qatar 2022 could simply be the set-piece World Cup

France star, Karim Benzema, ruled out of World Cup with thigh problem

12:24 , Michael Jones

France star Karim Benzema has been ruled out of the World Cup in Qatar after tearing a muscle in his left thigh during training.

Benzema’s injury is another blow to a France side who are defending the title they won in Russia four years ago but are already missing key midfielders Paul Pogba and N’Golo Kante.

The 34-year-old Real Madrid striker claimed the Ballon d’Or earlier this year and will be the first reigning winner of the prestigious award to miss the World Cup since Kevin Keegan in 1978.

France star Karim Benzema ruled out of World Cup after training injury

Beer ban to be enforced

12:19 , Michael Jones

The sale of alcohol to fans at World Cup stadiums in Qatar has been banned with just two days to go until the tournament kicks off.

Fans at matches will no longer be able to buy Budweiser, which would have been the only alcoholic beverage available to fans due to its sponsorship of FIFA.

Now no one attending games will be able to consume alcohol within the stadium perimeter, with the exception of corporate spectators.

Supporters will still be able to consume alcohol in designated fan zones.

Why the Qatar World Cup is a betrayal of everything Jules Rimet stood for

12:14 , Michael Jones

A century has passed since the World Cup’s founding father, Jules Rimet, assumed Fifa’s presidency and began setting the wheels in motion for the first tournament in 1930. Even a visionary like Rimet would have struggled to imagine the immense success and global pull that the tournament would command a hundred years later, but it is not hard to guess what he would have thought about the 22nd World Cup in Qatar.

Rimet came from humble beginnings as the son of a grocer in a tiny village in eastern France, and he climbed the class ladder by winning a scholarship to law school. His beliefs were simple: that football should be global and inclusive, fair and respectful. In a small Parisian cafe, he co-founded a sports club called Red Star based on those principles of cooperation and equality. Red Star were rare in that they did not discriminate based on social status and included working-class players, and their football team still cherishes those roots closely today.

As a devout Catholic, Rimet was inspired by Pope Leo XIII’s Rerum Novarum, a letter issued in the aftermath of the industrial revolution, which set out the principles of basic workers’ rights. It was in part a doctrine against exploitation and one that resonates as strongly with 1920s France as it does the 2022 World Cup; what is exploitation if not the transformation of workers’ sweat and blood into someone else’s wealth or power? The World Cup’s origins started from a man who fought against class structure, and a century later the tournament kicks off in one of the most structured, racially divided class systems in the world, where many thousands of south Asian labourers are at the bottom of a brutally unequal society run by a few unfathomably rich sheikhs.

Why the Qatar World Cup is a betrayal of everything Jules Rimet stood for

Sportswashing and spectacle as Qatar’s World Cup of conflicts kicks off

12:08 , Michael Jones

As Lionel Messi and the Argentine squad arrived in Qatar this week, driving through a £220bn infrastructure project built on “modern slavery”, there was unmistakable excitement. The players can’t quite believe the World Cup is suddenly here again. “Another chance” at victory and immortality. It was much the same in the England camp, where the 14 players who have never been to the competition were almost just saying to each other: “It’s the World Cup!”

And one like no other, for reasons far beyond the fact that it is starting in November.

The disrupted calendar has at once made this World Cup one that has suddenly come out of nowhere and yet also weighed over the game for more than a decade. It is a mere week’s preparation that goes back 12 years.

Sportswashing and spectacle as Qatar’s World Cup of conflicts kicks off

Moises Caicedo: Ecuador’s Brighton star letting his football do the talking

12:04 , Michael Jones

Ecuador midfielder Moises Caicedo will have just turned 21 when he lines up against Qatar in the World Cup opener, but he is already an experienced lynchpin of the national side and is turning heads in the best league in the world.

Part of Ecuador’s successful generation change, Caicedo became a commanding midfield presence during their arduous, two-year South American qualifying campaign.

Able to drive forward and create chances for others, Caicedo also netted two goals himself for “La Tri” in those qualifiers and has become a box-to-box player, helping out the defence when necessary due to his impressive fitness and work rate.

“He’s getting better and better,” enthused his Argentine manager Gustavo Alfaro.

Ecuador’s Brighton star Moises Caicedo letting his football do the talking

Akram Afif: The assist king at the heart of host country’s chances in Qatar

11:58 , Michael Jones

Qatar’s main playmaker Akram Afif is perhaps the World Cup host country’s greatest asset and worry wrapped up in one.

The 25-year-old striker, crowned Asia’s player of the year in 2019 and more famous for setting up goals than scoring them, has become essential to the Gulf Arab state’s soccer success.

“Always, when he is there, he finds solutions for the team. Without him it would be a big problem,” said former Qatari forward Mohamed Mubarak al-Mohannadi.

During the Asia Cup tournament in 2019, which Qatar won, Afif’s assists supplied most of the nine record-setting goals Almoaz Ali scored.

Assist king Akram Afif at the heart of host country’s chances in Qatar

Ecuador World Cup squad 2022 guide: Players, fixtures, odds and more

11:53 , Michael Jones

Ecuador did not just earn their qualification for the World Cup once. They did so twice: first on the pitch by claiming a surprise automatic berth in the dogfight of the South America qualifiers, and then again in the courtroom as they saw off a legal challenge from Chile, who contested the birth status of the right back Byron Castillo. At least, so we think: Chile have taken their case to the Court of Arbitration for Sport where it remained with less than a month to go until the World Cup.

The whole affair has rather clouded what was an impressive qualifying campaign from Ecuador, and created significant uncertainty for La Tri. Chile, who along with Colombia looked on in envy as Ecuador joined Brazil, Argentina and Uruguay in the top four, insisted that Castillo, the right back who played in eight qualification games, was actually Colombian and was not eligible to play in eight of Ecuador’s group games.

In any case, Ecuador qualified for the World Cup when, on paper, they should have stood no chance. According to the Fifa rankings, they were the second lowest ranked side of the 10 South American countries when their campaign began. Led by the Argentine manager Gustavo Alfaro, they took points off both Brazil and Argentina at home, thrashed Colombia 6-1 and beat Chile in Santiago to take a huge step towards Qatar - even if the biggest battle they had to win came after the World Cup draw was made in April and in the courtrooms.

Here is everything you need to know:

Ecuador World Cup squad 2022 guide: Players, fixtures, odds and more

Qatar World Cup squad 2022 guide: Players, odds, fixtures and more

11:48 , Michael Jones

Amid the scrutiny of Qatar over their human rights record, the treatment of migrant workers and its oppresssive LGBTQ+ laws, its football team has quietly flown under the radar ahead of the most controversial World Cup in history. That will not be the case for much longer, as Qatar faces up to the reality of becoming the first country to make its debut at a World Cup as hosts, and following 12 years of preparation for the very moment of opening the tournament against Ecuador.

Has the host country of the World Cup ever had more attention, while receiving so little for its team? Perhaps Russia four years ago also came into the World Cup with more of a focus on off-field concerns, only to surprise everyone by reaching the quarter-finals. Qatar, meanwhile, cannot possibly begin to imagine such a tournament. For the country ranked 50th in the world, a single victory in Group A would constitute a success, even an entirely sports-washed one.

Here is everything you need to know:

Qatar World Cup squad 2022 guide: Players, odds, fixtures and more

World Cup 2022: Female referees to officiate men's tournament for first time

11:43 , Michael Jones

Female referees will make history at the World Cup 2022 in Qatar as the first women to officiate the men’s tournament.

Salima Mukansanga, from Rwanda, Yamashita Yoshimi, from Japan, and Stephanie Frappart, from France - along with three female assistant referees - have been chosen among 36 referees.

“I would hope that in the future, the selection of elite women’s match officials for important men’s competitions will be perceived as something normal and no longer as sensational.” Fifa’s referees committee chairman Pierluigi Collina said.

Who will be performing at the opening ceremony?

11:37 , Michael Jones

FIFA are yet to announce a full list of performers for the 2022 World Cup opening ceremony but South Korea’s BTS said Jungkook, one of seven members of the boy band, will perform at the ceremony.

Other names reported to be involved in the opening ceremony include Colombian pop star Shakira, who sang the 2010 World Cup’s official song, the Black Eyed Peas, Robbie Williams and Nora Fatehi, according to The Telegraph.

British singer Dua Lipa denied a report that she was set to perform at the ceremony, while singer Rod Stewart told The Times he had turned down an offer of “over $1 million” to perform in Qatar.

Where will the opening ceremony take place?

11:32 , Michael Jones

The opening ceremony will be held at the 60,000-capacity Al Bayt Stadium located 40km north of Doha.

Named and designed after the tents used by nomads in the Gulf, the Al Bayt Stadium is the farthest venue from central Doha but also one of the biggest and has a retractable roof.

When will the opening ceremony take place?

11:27 , Michael Jones

The opening ceremony of the World Cup will take place on Sunday November 20th, ahead of the opening Group A match between hosts Qatar and Ecuador.

The opening ceremony is scheduled to begin at 2pm GMT.

The original plan was for the opening ceremony to be held before Qatar’s first game on November 21st, which would have created the unusual situation of two games being held before it. However, the opening match was then brought forward by a day.

Ecuador president Guillermo Lasso said he will not attend his nation’s high-profile opening match against Qatar, citing domestic unrest.

Qatar World Cup can be force for good, insists national team manager Felix Sanchez

11:22 , Michael Jones

Qatar coach Felix Sanchez believes the World Cup can be a force for good as he described the deaths of migrant workers as a “tragedy” on the eve of his side’s opening game.

Qatar has come under intense scrutiny over the organisation of the tournament, in particular the conditions endured by migrant workers who have built the infrastructure needed to stage it.

In February 2021, the Guardian reported that 6,500 labourers had died in Qatar since it was awarded the World Cup. Authorities dispute the figure and say accident records show there were 37 deaths among workers between 2014 and 2020, three of which were “work-related”.

Qatar World Cup can be force for good, insists national team manager Felix Sanchez

‘Not the World Cup for all that Fifa promised’: GayGooners make Qatar protest

11:16 , Michael Jones

Arsenal’s GayGooners supporters group have called on FIFA to make the 2022 World Cup the last to take place in a country that persecutes members of the LGBTQ+ community.

The group held a protest outside the Qatar embassy in London on Saturday at the same time as FIFA president Gianni Infantino was hosting a media conference defending the decision to take the finals to the Middle East.

Qatar’s treatment of migrant workers and the LGBTQ+ community has been heavily criticised, with the issues raised only coming more to the fore as tournament kick-off approaches.

‘Not the World Cup for all that Fifa promised’: GayGooners make Qatar protest

What time is Qatar vs Ecuador today and what channel is it on?

11:12 , Michael Jones

Qatar will kick-off the 2022 World Cup against Group A rivals Ecuador on Sunday.

It may only be the first game of the tournament but it could be crucial, given the challenge ahead for these two sides. Netherlands and African champions Senegal await, and that means defeat in this first match could well be terminal for Qatar or Ecuador.

The build-up to the tournament has been dominated by Qatar’s abuse of the migrant workers who built the stadiums and infrastructure over the past decade so that the World Cup could go ahead, on top of concerns around the safety of LGBTQ+ football fans in a conservative Islamic nation where male homosexuality is still illegal.

Both Fifa and Qatari organisers will be hoping the football can now fill the spotlight, but there is unlikely to be any let up from global scrutiny.

Here is everything you need to know as the World Cup gets under way:

What time is Qatar vs Ecuador today and what channel is it on?

Protests against human rights abuses in Iran and Qatar held in London before World Cup

11:07 , Michael Jones

Protests have broken out in London over the controversial World Cup hosts Qatar and their shocking record of human rights abuses.

The protests also cover Iran’s involvement in the tournament following a popular uprising against the Iranian republic and the rumours of mass executions.

Qatar aim to avoid embarrassment after 12 long years preparing for World Cup

11:02 , Michael Jones

When Qatar hit rock bottom, it might have been an irrelevant detail. Until, a few weeks in 2010 after they reached their lowest world ranking of 113th, they were awarded the 2022 World Cup. If much of the focus in the subsequent 12 years has concerned the off-field issues that rendered Qatar a controversial choice as hosts, on the pitch they risked embarrassment.

When they kick off against Ecuador on Sunday, it is with an altogether better pedigree. Qatar have won their last five games, albeit against teams who have not qualified for the World Cup. For the first time, they won the Asian Cup in 2019. They were Gold Cup semi-finalists in 2021. As the Qatari league paused in September, they have had longer to prepare than anyone else. Some of it has been spent at a training camp in Marbella. Some of their summer involved playing friendlies against European club sides.

“Qatar go into this tournament with an organised and well-drilled squad who are familiar with the stadiums, heat and landscape of the country,” noted Neil McGuinness, who previously worked for the Qatar FA and Aspire Academy on the identification and selection of players ahead of the World Cup.

Qatar aim to avoid embarrassment after 12 long years preparing for World Cup

The human cost of Qatar 2022

10:57 , Michael Jones

The Doha Metro is one of the engineering jewels of Qatar, a $36bn (£32bn) ultra-modern transport system, speeding people around the Gulf state’s glass-towered futurescape capital and beyond. Usually it can be used to move between restaurants in the formerly run-down Msheireb district, or five-star hotels in Doha’s well-heeled West Bay.

But for the next few weeks, tens of thousands of football fans will use it to get to each of the eight stadiums of the Qatar World Cup, from Al Janoub in the south to Al Bayt in the north.

It spans 76km (47 miles), has 37 stations, and is perhaps the single greatest symbol of how Qatar’s staggering wealth and ambition has helped to utterly transform the country in the past few years.

The incredible transformation of Qatar has been in readiness for the World Cup. No country has ever been so physically changed just to hold a football tournament.

The human cost of Qatar’s World Cup

Fifa’s re-elected president, Gianni Infantino, spins an ever-spreading web of influence

10:52 , Michael Jones

On Sunday at Al Bayt Stadium, Gianni Infantino will be more than willing to share the spotlight with the Emir of Qatar, but it isn’t a privilege the newly re-elected Fifa president affords many. Take a story from a few weeks ago. With the World Cup 2022 so close, the Lisbon-based Web Summit wanted both Arsene Wenger and Infantino to come and do a talk. Negotiations broke down for a few reasons, but one element raises a chuckle from those with knowledge of the talks. There was a request for Infantino to have a more prominent speaking slot than Wenger.

The story does tally with a common refrain from a lot of people you speak to about Infantino.

“It’s all about him.”

There was then whatever that World Cup opening press conference was. Infantino surpassed himself as well as Sepp Blatter with a cascade of frankly astonishing statements. The Fifa president attempted a statesman’s address but essentially just showed why the game is in the state it is. You could joke it was the biggest miss to open a World Cup since Diana Ross’s penalty, except the truth is so many of the issues he blithely glossed over are so serious, from the conditions of migrant workers to LGBTQ+ concerns in Qatar.

Gianni Infantino: The web of influence spun by Fifa’s re-elected president

Everything wrong with the Qatar World Cup

10:47 , Michael Jones

Out of the many facts and figures circulated about Qatar’s problems, there is one realisation that should stand above everything. It is a disgrace that, in 2022, a country can host a World Cup where it has lured millions of people from the poorest countries on earth - often under false pretences - and then forced them into what many call “modern slavery”.

And yet this has just been accepted. The World Cup carries on, an end product of a structure that is at once Orwellian and Kafkaesque. A huge underclass of people work in an autocratic surveillance state, amid an interconnected network of issues that make it almost impossible to escape. “It’s all so embedded,” says Michael Page of Human Rights Watch.

Many will point to similar problems in the west but this isn’t the failure of a system. It is the system, global inequality taken to an extreme. “The bottom line is that these human rights abuses are not normal for a World Cup host,” says Minky Worden, also of Human Rights Watch.

Everything wrong with the Qatar World Cup

The World Cup kicks off with Qatar against Ecuador

10:43 , Michael Jones

After all the controversy, the 2022 World Cup finally gets under way in Qatar on Sunday, when the hosts face Ecuador.

Fifa president Gianni Infantino had taken centre stage on Saturday during an extraordinary hour-long monologue in a pre-tournament press conference.

Qatar coach Felix Sanchez, meanwhile, is hoping for the best when the Gulf nation make their World Cup debut in Al Khor, while there was a late injury blow for France, with Ballon d’Or winner Karim Benzema ruled out of the tournament.

Here ’s a look back at Saturday’s events at the 2022 World Cup and ahead to Sunday’s action:

Today at the World Cup: The tournament kicks off with Qatar against Ecuador

World Cup opening ceremony

10:38 , Michael Jones

Good morning and welcome to The Independent’s coverage of the 2022 Fifa World Cup. This is it.

Perhaps the most controversial of any World Cups gets underway this afternoon following years of controversy and coverage over Qatar’s human rights issues and how the country treats its migrant workforce, not to mention the laws restricting the rights of the LGBTQ+ community.

Fifa president Gianni Infantino fanned the flames of anger towards the host nation with an appallingly offensive speech yesterday which alienated most of the minority groups harmed by Qatar’s morality and as well as taking shots at the western media for their coverage of Qatar’s problems.

Yet the tournament goes on and there is football to play. An opening ceremony is scheduled for 2pm this afternoon before the action kicks off with Qatar vs Ecuador at 4pm. We’ll bring you all the news and updates throughout the day before live coverage of the opening ceremony and the first fixture of the 2022 World Cup.

So stick with us...