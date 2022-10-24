Qatar set for World Cup debut with something to prove

KEN MAGUIRE
·4 min read

Only one host nation has failed to advance past the group stage of the World Cup, and Qatar will be trying to avoid becoming the second.

Resource-rich Qatar has been criticized for spending its way into soccer legitimacy — pumping billions into stadium and infrastructure projects despite human rights complaints, and supporting an academy that attracts young players from around the world.

Qatar will be the only team in tournament history to play in the World Cup without ever having competitively qualified for it, since hosts get automatic spots. Italy was the only exception for automatic qualification as host of the second World Cup in 1934, when it had to beat Greece to advance.

All eyes will be on Qatar — the first Arab country to host a World Cup — when “The Maroons” face Ecuador in the tournament opener on Nov. 20. The Qataris will also play Senegal and the Netherlands in Group A.

“Tough matches await us in the tournament,” Qatar coach Felix Sanchez said. “We will face very strong teams — teams that are used to being in the World Cup. If we display our best, we will be able to compete.”

South Africa in 2010 is the only host nation to fail to get past the first round. Six hosts have won the tournament, most recently France in 1998.

KEEPING BUSY

Qatar has been gearing up for the tournament by playing — a lot.

The 2019 Asian Cup champions accepted invitations to play in the 2019 Copa America and 2021 CONCACAF Gold Cup, with respectable showings in each competition. They lost to Argentina 2-0 at the Copa America and reached the Gold Cup semifinals, losing to the United States 1-0.

Qatar then joined Group A in World Cup qualifying and it played 10 friendlies in Europe at the invitation of UEFA to get some more match experience. The results were mixed. They beat Luxembourg and Azerbaijan — and drew with them — but were overmatched in losses to Serbia and Portugal.

Sanchez, a Spaniard who has coached the team since 2017, acknowledged the 3-1 and 3-0 losses to Portugal just over a year ago were wake-up calls.

“We know that when we play at this level it is hard for us,” he said.

In September, Qatar drew 2-2 with Chile after losing to Canada 2-0 in friendlies played in Austria. The Qataris then beat Guatemala 2-0 in another friendly in October.

DISCIPLINED

Qatar prefers a 5-3-2 formation that relies heavily on counterattacks to generate scoring opportunities.

They are “organized and disciplined,” Canada coach John Herdman said after his team’s win in a recent friendly match.

The team doesn't boast high-profile stars but the Qataris are a tight-knit bunch. The full squad that Sanchez has deployed recently all play in Qatar's domestic league, and many of them came out of the Aspire Academy in Doha.

Defenders will need to track Almoez Ali, who was the top scorer at both the Gold Cup and the 2019 Asian Cup. In the 3-1 win over Japan in the final, he scored the opener with an overhead kick.

Hassan Al Haydos is Qatar's most experienced player — he has made more than 160 appearances for the national team — and the forward has playmaking and scoring skills. He collected a poor clearance from a defender and scored from outside the box in the draw against Chile.

Akram Afif is a lively winger who played briefly in Belgium and Spain before returning to Qatar.

The United Arab Emirates tried to get Qatar disqualified from the Asian Cup by claiming Ali and defender Bassam Al Rawi were ineligible. Ali was born in Sudan and moved to Qatar to attend Aspire, and Al-Rawi in Iraq. The Court of Arbitration for Sport ruled in Qatar's favor.

OFF THE FIELD

It's unclear how off-the-field issues will impact Qatar's performance. Qatar has faced scrutiny of the conditions for hundreds of thousands of migrant workers who were needed in the tiny emirate to build stadiums and infrastructure.

Denmark plans to wear team jerseys that protest Qatar's human rights record.

In March, Sanchez declined to answer questions about his players not taking a knee before kickoff in a friendly against Ireland. Instead, a Qatari media spokesman stepped in and answered.

More recently, Qatar’s emir publicly thanked Vladimir Putin for what he said was Russia’s support organizing the upcoming World Cup.

___

AP World Cup coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/world-cup and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Latest Stories

  • NHL best and worst: Kaprizov, Larkin, Crosby's cooking and more

    From the Coyotes owning the Leafs in Toronto to Crosby's banana bread, here's the best, worst, weirdest and funniest from the week that was in the NHL.

  • Christian Koloko's phone blew up after regular season debut vs. Cavaliers

    Toronto Raptors rookie Christian Koloko explains what his mentality was heading into the home opener, the messages he received after the game and what Pascal Siakam discussed with him before practice.

  • NFL Week 7 Picks: Can Kyler Murray shine when it gets 'tough'?

    Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray said recently that his rookie season was the last time he found things as challenging. Can Murray get his team back in playoff contention when the Cardinals host the Saints in Week 7?

  • Rory McIlroy back on top of the world by winning CJ Cup

    RIDGELAND, S.C. (AP) — Rory McIlroy capped off his steady march back to No. 1 in the world on Sunday with an explosive burst of three birdies late in the round to hold off Kurt Kitayama and win the CJ Cup in South Carolina. Tied with Kitayama with five holes to go at Congaree, McIlroy ran off three straight birdies to seize control and finished with two bogeys, hardly enough to ruin the moment. He closed with a 4-under 67 for a one-shot victory. McIlroy, who finished at 17-under 267, won for the

  • Analysis: NHL has place to start with demographic study

    NEW YORK (AP) — Kim Davis, a Black woman hired five years ago to help the NHL with diversity initiatives, was not surprised by much of the league's first workplace demographic study. “We are where we expected to be, but now we have the facts to back it up,” Davis said. The data backed up the expectations: nearly 84% of employees across the league and its 32 teams are white, and nearly 62% are men. The 24-page report presented to the Board of Governors — the biggest topic discussed at their annua

  • Blackhawks G Petr Mrazek hampered by groin strain

    CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago Blackhawks goaltender Petr Mrazek missed practice on Saturday because of a groin strain. The 30-year-old Mrazek was hurt during the second period of Friday night's 4-3 overtime victory against the Detroit Red Wings. He finished with 15 saves on 18 shots. The Blackhawks host the Seattle Kraken on Sunday. Alex Stalock replaced Mrazek Friday and made 10 saves in the win against Detroit. The Blackhawks recalled goaltender Arvid Soderblom from the minors after the game. ___ AP

  • Calgary Flames sign goalie Dan Vladar to two-year contract extension

    CALGARY — The Calgary Flames have signed goaltender Dan Vladar to a two-year, $4.4-million contract extension. The extension kicks in for the 2023-24 season. Vladar is playing his second season in Calgary after he was acquired from the Boston Bruins in the summer of 2021 for a third-round pick in the 2022 entry draft. Jacob Markstrom's backup went 13-6-2 with two shutouts, a 2.75 goals-against average and a save percentage of .906 last season. Vladar had 26 saves Saturday in a 4-3 win over the h

  • NHL finds workforce is over 83% white in diversity and inclusion report

    The NHL released the findings of its inaugural diversity and inclusion report on Tuesday in what it calls a "good start" to diversifying the makeup of the league.

  • Kubalik has goal, 2 assists as Red Wings beat ducks 5-1

    DETROIT (AP) — Dominik Kubalik had a goal and two assists as the Detroit Red Wings beat the Anaheim Ducks 5-1 on Sunday. Dylan Larkin, David Perron, Joe Veleno and Elmer Soderblom also scored to help Detroit improve to 3-0-2. Ville Husso had 32 saves to improve to 4-0-0 in his career against Anaheim. The Red Wings have points in each of their first five games for the first time since 2011-12, when they started 5-0-0. Trevor Zegras scored for Anaheim and John Gibson finished with 36 saves. Larkin

  • NBA suspends Heat's Martin, Jovic for 1 game

    MIAMI (AP) — Caleb Martin's scuffle with Christian Koloko will keep him out of the Miami-Toronto rematch on Monday night. Martin has been suspended for one game by the NBA, after the league determined he was the instigator in a scuffle with Koloko that spilled into the baseline seats near the Miami bench during a Heat-Raptors game on Saturday. Also suspended: Heat rookie Nikola Jovic, who was found to have left the bench area during the incident. Koloko was fined $15,000 for grabbing Martin duri

  • Tkachuk has a pair of goals in Ottawa Senators' 5-2 win over Coyotes

    OTTAWA — Brady Tkachuk had two goals while Tyler Motte and Shane Pinto each had a goal and an assist Saturday as the Ottawa Senators beat the Arizona Coyotes 5-2. Motte and Mark Kastelic scored 47 seconds apart in the third period for a 5-2 Senators lead. Kastelic had a couple of whacks at the side of the goal before knocking the puck past Arizona goaltender Karel Vejmelka at 6:15. On the next shift Batherson took a shot that Vejmelka thought he had trapped, but the puck fell into the crease whe

  • Struggling Canucks remain winless after 'embarrassing' 5-1 loss to Sabres

    VANCOUVER — Boos rained down on the Vancouver Canucks as they left the ice on Saturday. Hopes had been high for the team's first home game of the season, but with just minutes left on the clock and the Buffalo Sabres up, three jerseys were tossed on the ice and others in the disgruntled crowd expressed their displeasure with jeers. “It was the first time I've ever been involved with that," head coach Bruce Boudreau said after the Sabres handed his Canucks a 5-1 loss. "And obviously I hope the pl

  • Lomberg scores in 3rd to help Panthers beat Islanders 3-2

    SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Ryan Lomberg scored early in the third period and the Florida Panthers held on to beat the New York Islanders 3-2 on Sunday. Anton Lundell and Eetu Luostarinen also scored for the Panthers, and Spencer Knight finished with 23 saves. Florida beat New York for the second time this season after a 3-1 win in the season opener on Oct. 13. Anders Lee scored two power-play goals for the Islanders, who lost their third straight. Semyon Varlamov had 28 saves. Florida opened a 2-0 lea

  • Argos clinch first in East with 24-23 win over Alouettes

    MONTREAL — A single point following a missed field goal was enough to give the Toronto Argonauts a 24-23 win over the Montreal Alouettes on Saturday in CFL action at Percival Molson Memorial Stadium. The result means the Argonauts have clinched first place in the East Division and home field advantage in the playoffs. “Now we can get healthy. We needed that bye and get some guys back,” said Argonauts head coach Ryan Dinwiddie. “We wanted to win the East obviously, but it was essential to get it

  • Flames suffer first loss of season as Tuch's hat trick leads Sabres to 6-3 win

    CALGARY — Led by strong individual performances including Ramus Dahlin's record-setting start to the season, the Buffalo Sabres have looked the part of a more formidable opponent than years past. Dahlin scored for the fourth straight game — an NHL record for a defenceman to open the season — and Alex Tuch notched his first career hat trick as the Sabres handed the Calgary Flames their first loss of the season on Thursday night with a 6-3 victory. "It's crazy,” Dahlin said about his accomplishmen

  • What's next for Canucks after disastrous start?

    The Vancouver Canucks have stumbled out of the gate and it could lead to change sooner rather than later.

  • Leafs launch road trip by grounding Jets 4-1

    WINNIPEG — John Tavares liked how the Toronto Maple Leafs stuck up for each other and kept their cool in a physical 4-1 victory over the Winnipeg Jets on Saturday. With just under four minutes left in the second period and Toronto holding a 2-1 lead, Jets defenceman Josh Morrissey laid a hit on Leafs forward Nick Robertson. It sparked Leafs blueliner Morgan Rielly to come to his defence and tangle with Morrissey. “Obviously, it speaks a lot of (Rielly's) character. Not surprising,” Tavares said.

  • Canadian women hurting but still winning at Rugby World Cup in New Zealand

    Canada is enduring a war of attrition at the Rugby World Cup in New Zealand. But coach Kevin Rouet's team has yet to stumble. The third-ranked Canadian women (2-0-0) wrap up Pool B play Saturday night against the sixth-ranked U.S. (1-1-0) in Auckland (3:15 p.m. Sunday local time) in control of their own destiny, despite losing a third player for the tournament in the wake of last weekend's 22-12 win over No. 5 Italy. Scrum half Brianna Miller was taken to hospital after the match and ruled out o

  • NFL fact or fiction: Are the Giants this good? Are the Packers that bad?

    We're six weeks into the 2022 NFL season so Voch Lombardi reflects on the trajectories of teams on the up and the down.

  • Argos clinch first in East with 24-23 win over Alouettes

    MONTREAL — A single point following a missed field goal was enough to give the Toronto Argonauts a 24-23 win over the Montreal Alouettes on Saturday in CFL action at Percival Molson Memorial Stadium. The result means the Argonauts have clinched first place in the East Division and home field advantage in the playoffs. “Now we can get healthy. We needed that bye and get some guys back,” said Argonauts head coach Ryan Dinwiddie. “We wanted to win the East obviously, but it was essential to get it