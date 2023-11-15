Qatar Reportedly Brokering Israel-Hamas Deal That Would Free 50 Hostages

(REUTERS/Ammar Awad)

Qatar is trying to iron out a deal between Hamas and Israel that would result in the release of 50 civilian hostages in the coming days in exchange for a three-day ceasefire, Reuters reported. The negotiation could also lead to the release of Palestinian women and children held in Israeli jails. Israeli officials are still reportedly working on negotiating the exact terms of the deal, while Hamas is already on board with “the general outlines,” Reuters reports. Last week, an Israeli official told The Daily Beast that “Israel will be willing to pause only for a substantial release of hostages,” without elaborating on what “substantial” meant.

