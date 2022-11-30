How Qatar props up the world of global luxury

Kristen McMenamy walks the runway during the Valentino Womenswear Fall/Winter 2022-2023 show - Peter White

Even on a bright Friday morning, Harrods’ coat of lights still stands out against the Knightsbridge sky. It’s late November and their festive display is up, an enormous gold and white design, like illuminated gingerbread, wrapped around the building at first-floor level, emblazoned with the words “Christian Dior”. Well, it is a Christian festival.

Shoppers come and go. In five minutes loitering by one of the entrances, you can hear French, Arabic, Russian and American spoken. On their way out, visitors clutch the shop’s famous olive bags. In them there might be a Valentino scarf or a Balmain t-shirt. Their owners will return to luxury hotels, like the Connaught, Claridge's, the Berkeley. Later they might go for a drink or dinner at The Shard. Shopping, sleeping, eating and drinking in the capital’s revered haunts – old London tourist traditions – but these businesses all have something new in common: they are all Qatari owned, or part-owned.

Harrods has become the international embassy of a rapidly growing trend: the Qatari takeover of the luxury market. Those taking the World Cup as their starting point to worry about the country’s politics, or human rights record, are coming to it rather late in the day. It’s a point Tony Blair made on Monday, when he said it was “not sensible” to “disrespect” such a keen investor in British businesses. Until 1971 Qatar was a British protectorate. Since then, as it has accumulated wealth from its massive natural gas reserves, it has been looking outward for spoils of its own, hoovering up businesses, like Harrods and Claridge's, and quietly building a prestigious power base. For these old businesses, Qatari money has helped keep them afloat.

Harrods - Henry Nicholls

“Given that many citizens and expats in Qatar have high incomes, and European luxury and fashion brands are popular in the country and the wider Gulf sub-region, years ago the Qataris saw the potential to cater to this niche market,” says Giorgio Cafiero, the CEO of Gulf State Analytics.

Story continues

“Over the years, the investments which Qataris and entrepreneurs based in Doha have made in the luxury and fashion sectors have not simply been about the profitability of such investments,” he adds. “These investments have served the Qataris in the sense that they have been able to win hearts and minds by having their ultra-wealthy micro-state associated with certain iconic brands such as Valentino, Tiffany & Co., Printemps, and Harrods.”

The Qatari Investment Authority fund bought Harrods in 2010, paying Mohammed al-Fayed a reported £1.5bn for Britain’s most famous department store. In 2015 they bought the Maybourne Group, which owns Claridge's, the Connaught, and the Berkeley, after years of wrangling over ownership.

The Connaught Hotel in Mayfair - Andrew Crowley

“The Qataris have been quite stealthy about what they own,” says Lisa Armstrong, the Telegraph’s Head of Fashion. “They have not really publicised it. But the Emiratis and Saudi Arabia are really starting to see the value of fashion,” she says. “Because it is an industry where women can be seen to be quite prominent – there are a lot of visible women as creative directors. Fashion is another arm of their cultural strategy. It’s a way to show they are a modern, rounded society.”

The bottom line is important, too. These assets are hardly speculative punts. Their London business has been mainly in property. As well as the Shard and its surroundings, the Qataris have stakes in Canary Wharf, the London Stock Exchange, the old Chelsea Barracks, as well as a 14 per cent stake in Sainsburys and 20 per cent of Heathrow.

Other Gulf States have ploughed money into the UK, too. Between them Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the UAE are estimated to be Britain’s fourth largest trading partner, after the US, the EU and China. But only Qatar has gone after such glitzy assets. Luxury goods offer something in addition to traditional return on investment: soft power.

Valentino Haute Couture Fall/Winter 22/23 fashion show in Rome - Vittorio Zunino Celotto

It isn’t only in traditional luxury goods where Qatari influence has been felt. Paris Saint-Germain, the football team, is owned by Qatar. Their new cash has helped them become one of the best teams in the world, with marquee players like the French striker Kylian MBappe and the Brazil captain, Neymar. They are thought to be one of the potential buyers for Manchester United, which has been put up for sale by its American owners.

While the new wave of Qatari–owned luxury businesses serve an international clientele, they express a burgeoning domestic market, too. While it has a population of just three million, Qatar is one of the fastest growing luxury markets in the world. The most visible expression of this is the Place Vendome mall, which opened in April and has the largest Louis Vuitton shop in the Middle East, among nearly 600 other stores.

“Qataris are very discerning when it comes to luxury,” says Bianca Bonomi, the Doha-based Director of Harper’s Bazaar Qatar and Esquire Qatar. “They tend to be interested in craft, heritage and narrative, and in brands that understand and respect Qatari culture. Increasingly, international brands are creating capsule collections to mark important occasions such as Ramadan.”

Her Highness Sheikha Moza bint Nasser at the Fashion Trust Arabia Prize Gala in Doha - Craig Barritt

Nor is it just about foreign companies, she adds, pointing to TIIYA, a couture brand, and Hairaat, a jewellery brand, as examples of home-grown success. “There is a strong domestic fashion scene, too,” she says.

The exchange works both ways, says Armstrong. “The Middle East is a very lucrative place for designers to have a presence,” she adds. “Fashion brings a cool factor, design, style. Everybody wants a fashion industry. It’s a form of stealth marketing. It’s better for the Qataris to be known for owning Claridge's than other industries. Harrods is still probably the most famous department store in the world. The Connaught and Claridge's, you cannot fault them. They are the most beautiful names you could have, if you’re after trophies.”

London has been only too happy to accept this Qatari money for the past 10 years. But the World Cup has increased scrutiny of presence in London. Over the weekend, Qatar said it would be reviewing its investments in the capital after Transport for London, which is chaired by the London Mayor Sadiq Khan, announced a ban on Qatari advertising. An insider told the Financial Times that the ban was being “interpreted as a message from the mayor’s office that Qatari business is not welcome in London.”

The Ritz - Richard Baker

Khan’s decision has a whiff of political expediency. None of the Christmas shoppers in Harrods seem to mind about the name above the door. Britain, and London in particular, has long been relaxed about welcoming foreign wealth. Tradition, reputation and property rights have been some of the UK’s most valuable exports, for better or worse. Just as nobody shops at Harrods for the bargains, as it continues on its global spree, Qatar is buying more than marquee names and a diversified revenue stream. It is a small country, but its purchases make it hard for the world’s elite to ignore. Qatar is no longer simply supplying natural gas. It is in wardrobes and on holidays. Thanks to the World Cup, it is in living rooms and pubs.

Qatar wants what luxury shoppers have always wanted, albeit on a far larger scale: to fit in with the right sort of crowd. For all the gnashing of teeth over the World Cup, businesses have mostly welcomed them with arms outstretched.