Qatar Petroleum expands trading as rivals "punch above weight"
By Dmitry Zhdannikov and Rania El Gamal
LONDON, Feb 10 (Reuters) - Qatar Petroleum (QP) aims tobuild a trading desk to rival oil majors and trading houses andto help smooth out spot gas price spikes, the chief executive ofthe world’s largest LNG producer told Reuters.
Saad al-Kaabi said in an interview that while state-owned QPwould still chiefly use long-term price contracts as it expandsits production, spot volumes for trading would represent about5-10% of volumes sold.
Kaabi said boosting global trading volumes via the new deskwill help stabilize the gas market, avoiding the price spikesand falls that he said could threaten its long-term future.
Last month, LNG prices soared to an all-time high due to adeficit in Asia and what Kaabi described as some traders and oilmajors "punching above their weight" by trading gas theysometimes have not got.
Kaabi said traders should be supporting the market, and notfuelling spikes that could lead to doubts about the long-termviability and stability of LNG. "I am not happy when I seespikes in LNG," he said.
Asian LNG prices rocketed to record highs inJanuary, outpacing gains in much of Europe and the United Stateswhere gas is abundant. That created an arbitrage opportunity forsellers.
Several companies and traders rushed to meet Asian demand,but struggled to find volumes for quick delivery.
Kaabi said QP Trading "will be a very focal part of ourbusiness", with the desk giving buyers options to fulfilshort-term needs that cannot be met via long-term contracts.
The group is working to "get the best traders from aroundthe world" to support its growing trading business, he added.
NORTH FIELD
On Monday, QP signed a contract for the first phase of itsNorth Field LNG project expansion, aiming to boost the country'sLNG output by 40% a year by 2026.
The expansion, which will take Qatar's LNG productioncapacity to 110 million tonnes per annum (mtpa) from 77 millionmtpa, is the largest single LNG project ever to be sanctioned.QP plans to boost its LNG capacity further to 126 mtpa by 2027.
Kaabi said the North Field expansion project will also havea CO2 capture and sequestration (CCS) system, a $200 millioninvestment and the "largest sequestration on the planet relatedto LNG project".
"Once the entire scheme of the North Field expansion isdone, we will be injecting in Ras Laffan around 7-9 milliontonnes per annum of CO2," he said.
Going forward, everybody will have to work on competing withthat base, he said.
"When you want to buy LNG from Qatar, you are going to workon how Qatar (compares) to other sellers of LNG not only inprice, but also in carbon footprint and energy intensity."
The expansion will also give Qatar a lift in its oil andcondensate production, and will make it the largest exporter ofhelium in the world, Kaabi said.
QP is also developing an LNG export plant in the UnitedStates with Exxon Mobil Corp, known as the Golden Pass, whichwill come online in 2025, Kaabi said.
"We are confident that we can secure (buyers for) all thosevolumes - some of it will be in the long term, and some of itwill actually be maybe medium term," Kaabi said, giving examplesof booked-up capacity in Europe and talks with Asian buyers.(Editing by Jan Harvey)