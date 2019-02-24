Qatar MotoGP test: Rins puts Suzuki on top on second day

Rins puts Suzuki on top on Qatar test day two

Suzuki's Alex Rins narrowly beat Maverick Vinales to the fastest time on the second day of MotoGP's pre-season test in Qatar.

As was the case on day one, factory Ducati duo Danilo Petrucci and Andrea Dovizioso spent the most time on top during the day - with Petrucci the first rider to beat Vinales' benchmark time from Saturday's first day of testing by going below the 1m55s barrier.

But Petrucci was then demoted by Vinales - who went three tenths faster - then Rins with two hours left on the clock.

Rins's eventual best time of 1m54.593s kept him on top for the rest of the afternoon, with Vinales a mere 0.057 seconds behind in second.

Petronas SRT Yamaha rookie Fabio Quartararo was an impressive third, 0.315s off the pace, while Petrucci ended up fourth ahead of the leading Honda of reigning champion Marc Marquez and Aprilia's Aleix Espargaro.

Takaaki Nakagami improved on his eighth-fastest time on the first day by taking seventh, narrowly outpacing Dovizioso.

Nakagami's LCR Honda team-mate Cal Crutchlow, who had both the 2018 and '19-spec Honda at his disposal, was ninth.

Pol Espargaro led KTM's efforts with the 10th-fastest time, but his team-mate Johann Zarco had another low-key session and was 17th.

Jorge Lorenzo improved by 1.3s compared to a day earlier but was only 18th, one place ahead of Yamaha's Valentino Rossi.

Sunday test times

Pos Driver Team Time Gap Laps 1 Alex Rins Suzuki 1m54.593s - 47 2 Maverick Vinales Yamaha 1m54.650s 0.057s 52 3 Fabio Quartararo Petronas Yamaha 1m54.908s 0.315s 54 4 Danilo Petrucci Ducati 1m54.953s 0.360s 48 5 Marc Marquez Honda 1m55.004s 0.411s 57 6 Aleix Espargaro Aprilia 1m55.173s 0.580s 55 7 Takaaki Nakagami LCR Honda 1m55.175s 0.582s 47 8 Andrea Dovizioso Ducati 1m55.205s 0.612s 53 9 Cal Crutchlow LCR Honda 1m55.247s 0.654s 35 10 Pol Espargaro KTM 1m55.255s 0.662s 44 11 Joan Mir Suzuki 1m55.280s 0.687s 48 12 Jack Miller Pramac Ducati 1m55.380s 0.787s 42 13 Franco Morbidelli Petronas Yamaha 1m55.556s 0.963s 52 14 Tito Rabat Avintia Ducati 1m55.661s 1.068s 51 15 Francesco Bagnaia Pramac Ducati 1m55.680s 1.087s 49 16 Andrea Iannone Aprilia 1m55.698s 1.105s 38 17 Johann Zarco KTM 1m55.716s 1.123s 60 18 Jorge Lorenzo Honda 1m55.742s 1.149s 44 19 Valentino Rossi Yamaha 1m55.795s 1.202s 51 20 Karel Abraham Avintia Ducati 1m55.951s 1.358s 51 21 Miguel Oliveira Tech3 KTM 1m56.274s 1.681s 51 22 Bradley Smith Aprilia 1m56.866s 2.273s 63 23 Hafizh Syahrin Tech3 KTM 1m56.983s 2.390s 42





