Qatar MotoGP test: Rins puts Suzuki on top on second day
Suzuki's Alex Rins narrowly beat Maverick Vinales to the fastest time on the second day of MotoGP's pre-season test in Qatar.
As was the case on day one, factory Ducati duo Danilo Petrucci and Andrea Dovizioso spent the most time on top during the day - with Petrucci the first rider to beat Vinales' benchmark time from Saturday's first day of testing by going below the 1m55s barrier.
But Petrucci was then demoted by Vinales - who went three tenths faster - then Rins with two hours left on the clock.
Rins's eventual best time of 1m54.593s kept him on top for the rest of the afternoon, with Vinales a mere 0.057 seconds behind in second.
Petronas SRT Yamaha rookie Fabio Quartararo was an impressive third, 0.315s off the pace, while Petrucci ended up fourth ahead of the leading Honda of reigning champion Marc Marquez and Aprilia's Aleix Espargaro.
Takaaki Nakagami improved on his eighth-fastest time on the first day by taking seventh, narrowly outpacing Dovizioso.
Nakagami's LCR Honda team-mate Cal Crutchlow, who had both the 2018 and '19-spec Honda at his disposal, was ninth.
Pol Espargaro led KTM's efforts with the 10th-fastest time, but his team-mate Johann Zarco had another low-key session and was 17th.
Jorge Lorenzo improved by 1.3s compared to a day earlier but was only 18th, one place ahead of Yamaha's Valentino Rossi.
Sunday test times
Pos
Driver
Team
Time
Gap
Laps
1
Alex Rins
Suzuki
1m54.593s
-
47
2
Maverick Vinales
Yamaha
1m54.650s
0.057s
52
3
Fabio Quartararo
Petronas Yamaha
1m54.908s
0.315s
54
4
Danilo Petrucci
Ducati
1m54.953s
0.360s
48
5
Marc Marquez
Honda
1m55.004s
0.411s
57
6
Aleix Espargaro
Aprilia
1m55.173s
0.580s
55
7
Takaaki Nakagami
LCR Honda
1m55.175s
0.582s
47
8
Andrea Dovizioso
Ducati
1m55.205s
0.612s
53
9
Cal Crutchlow
LCR Honda
1m55.247s
0.654s
35
10
Pol Espargaro
KTM
1m55.255s
0.662s
44
11
Joan Mir
Suzuki
1m55.280s
0.687s
48
12
Jack Miller
Pramac Ducati
1m55.380s
0.787s
42
13
Franco Morbidelli
Petronas Yamaha
1m55.556s
0.963s
52
14
Tito Rabat
Avintia Ducati
1m55.661s
1.068s
51
15
Francesco Bagnaia
Pramac Ducati
1m55.680s
1.087s
49
16
Andrea Iannone
Aprilia
1m55.698s
1.105s
38
17
Johann Zarco
KTM
1m55.716s
1.123s
60
18
Jorge Lorenzo
Honda
1m55.742s
1.149s
44
19
Valentino Rossi
Yamaha
1m55.795s
1.202s
51
20
Karel Abraham
Avintia Ducati
1m55.951s
1.358s
51
21
Miguel Oliveira
Tech3 KTM
1m56.274s
1.681s
51
22
Bradley Smith
Aprilia
1m56.866s
2.273s
63
23
Hafizh Syahrin
Tech3 KTM
1m56.983s
2.390s
42
