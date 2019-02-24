Qatar MotoGP test: Rins puts Suzuki on top on second day

David Gruz
Autosport
Rins puts Suzuki on top on Qatar test day two
Rins puts Suzuki on top on Qatar test day two

Suzuki's Alex Rins narrowly beat Maverick Vinales to the fastest time on the second day of MotoGP's pre-season test in Qatar.

As was the case on day one, factory Ducati duo Danilo Petrucci and Andrea Dovizioso spent the most time on top during the day - with Petrucci the first rider to beat Vinales' benchmark time from Saturday's first day of testing by going below the 1m55s barrier.

Scroll to continue with content
Ad

But Petrucci was then demoted by Vinales - who went three tenths faster - then Rins with two hours left on the clock.

Rins's eventual best time of 1m54.593s kept him on top for the rest of the afternoon, with Vinales a mere 0.057 seconds behind in second.

Petronas SRT Yamaha rookie Fabio Quartararo was an impressive third, 0.315s off the pace, while Petrucci ended up fourth ahead of the leading Honda of reigning champion Marc Marquez and Aprilia's Aleix Espargaro.

Rins puts Suzuki on top on Qatar test day two
Rins puts Suzuki on top on Qatar test day two

Takaaki Nakagami improved on his eighth-fastest time on the first day by taking seventh, narrowly outpacing Dovizioso.

Nakagami's LCR Honda team-mate Cal Crutchlow, who had both the 2018 and '19-spec Honda at his disposal, was ninth.

Pol Espargaro led KTM's efforts with the 10th-fastest time, but his team-mate Johann Zarco had another low-key session and was 17th.

Jorge Lorenzo improved by 1.3s compared to a day earlier but was only 18th, one place ahead of Yamaha's Valentino Rossi.

Sunday test times

Pos

Driver

Team

Time

Gap

Laps

1

Alex Rins

Suzuki

1m54.593s

-

47

2

Maverick Vinales

Yamaha

1m54.650s

0.057s

52

3

Fabio Quartararo

Petronas Yamaha

1m54.908s

0.315s

54

4

Danilo Petrucci

Ducati

1m54.953s

0.360s

48

5

Marc Marquez

Honda

1m55.004s

0.411s

57

6

Aleix Espargaro

Aprilia

1m55.173s

0.580s

55

7

Takaaki Nakagami

LCR Honda

1m55.175s

0.582s

47

8

Andrea Dovizioso

Ducati

1m55.205s

0.612s

53

9

Cal Crutchlow

LCR Honda

1m55.247s

0.654s

35

10

Pol Espargaro

KTM

1m55.255s

0.662s

44

11

Joan Mir

Suzuki

1m55.280s

0.687s

48

12

Jack Miller

Pramac Ducati

1m55.380s

0.787s

42

13

Franco Morbidelli

Petronas Yamaha

1m55.556s

0.963s

52

14

Tito Rabat

Avintia Ducati

1m55.661s

1.068s

51

15

Francesco Bagnaia

Pramac Ducati

1m55.680s

1.087s

49

16

Andrea Iannone

Aprilia

1m55.698s

1.105s

38

17

Johann Zarco

KTM

1m55.716s

1.123s

60

18

Jorge Lorenzo

Honda

1m55.742s

1.149s

44

19

Valentino Rossi

Yamaha

1m55.795s

1.202s

51

20

Karel Abraham

Avintia Ducati

1m55.951s

1.358s

51

21

Miguel Oliveira

Tech3 KTM

1m56.274s

1.681s

51

22

Bradley Smith

Aprilia

1m56.866s

2.273s

63

23

Hafizh Syahrin

Tech3 KTM

1m56.983s

2.390s

42


Get unlimited access to the world’s best motorsport journalism with Autosport Plus

What to Read Next