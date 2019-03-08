Qatar MotoGP: Rossi tops first '19 practice session, Lorenzo second
Yamaha's Valentino Rossi topped the opening practice session of the 2019 MotoGP season in Qatar, leading Honda pair Jorge Lorenzo and Marc Marquez.
Reigning champion Marquez led the majority of the 45-minute daylight session after setting an early benchmark of 1m55.164s, which stood as the best time until the closing moments.
In his first official practice session as a Honda rider, Lorenzo managed to beat Marquez with a 1m55.217s to briefly go top of the order with two minutes left on the clock.
But with 10 seconds left before the chequered flag was shown, Rossi logged a 1m55.048s to beat Lorenzo by 0.079 seconds and Marquez by 0.116s.
Ducati's Andrea Dovizioso (pictured below) was fourth fastest, just 0.169s shy of Rossi, while his new team-mate Danilo Petrucci was exactly half a tenth further back in fifth.
Maverick Vinales ended up sixth fastest on the second of the factory Yamahas, 0.276s slower than pacesetting team-mate Rossi.
Franco Morbidelli was top independent rider in eighth for Petronas SRT Yamaha, followed by Jack Miller on the Pramac Ducati, Suzuki's Alex Rins and the leading LCR Honda of Takaaki Nakagami.
Fabio Quartararo (SRT Yamaha) was the best of the rookies in 11th, less than half a second off the pace.
Pol Espargaro led KTM's efforts in 12th, one place ahead of elder brother Aleix on the Aprilia and seven ahead of team-mate Johann Zarco in 19th.
Cal Crutchlow (LCR) was the 17th and final rider to lap within a second of Rossi.
Tech3 KTM rider Hafizh Syahrin was the first rider to crash early in the session and ended up 22nd, ahead of only Aprilia test rider Bradley Smith.
FP1 times
Pos
Rider
Team
Bike
Gap
Laps
1
Valentino Rossi
Yamaha
Yamaha
1m55.048s
18
2
Jorge Lorenzo
Honda
Honda
0.079s
16
3
Marc Marquez
Honda
Honda
0.116s
17
4
Andrea Dovizioso
Ducati
Ducati
0.169s
17
5
Danilo Petrucci
Ducati
Ducati
0.219s
17
6
Maverick Vinales
Yamaha
Yamaha
0.264s
19
7
Franco Morbidelli
Petronas Yamaha
Yamaha
0.276s
18
8
Jack Miller
Pramac Ducati
Ducati
0.348s
17
9
Alex Rins
Suzuki
Suzuki
0.361s
16
10
Takaaki Nakagami
LCR Honda
Honda
0.448s
17
11
Fabio Quartararo
Petronas Yamaha
Yamaha
0.461s
16
12
Pol Espargaro
KTM
KTM
0.572s
15
13
Aleix Espargaro
Aprilia
Aprilia
0.730s
14
14
Joan Mir
Suzuki
Suzuki
0.780s
17
15
Andrea Iannone
Aprilia
Aprilia
0.780s
17
16
Francesco Bagnaia
Pramac Ducati
Ducati
0.787s
15
17
Cal Crutchlow
LCR Honda
Honda
0.821s
17
18
Miguel Oliveira
Tech3 KTM
KTM
1.013s
16
19
Johann Zarco
KTM
KTM
1.158s
17
20
Karel Abraham
Avintia Ducati
Ducati
1.201s
16
21
Tito Rabat
Avintia Ducati
Ducati
1.241s
16
22
Hafizh Syahrin
Tech3 KTM
KTM
2.133s
12
23
Bradley Smith
Aprilia
Aprilia
2.141s
16
Get unlimited access to the world’s best motorsport journalism with Autosport Plus