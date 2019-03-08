Qatar MotoGP: Rossi tops first '19 practice session, Lorenzo second

Jamie Klein
Autosport
Yamaha's Valentino Rossi topped the opening practice session of the 2019 MotoGP season in Qatar, leading Honda pair Jorge Lorenzo and Marc Marquez.

Reigning champion Marquez led the majority of the 45-minute daylight session after setting an early benchmark of 1m55.164s, which stood as the best time until the closing moments.

In his first official practice session as a Honda rider, Lorenzo managed to beat Marquez with a 1m55.217s to briefly go top of the order with two minutes left on the clock.

But with 10 seconds left before the chequered flag was shown, Rossi logged a 1m55.048s to beat Lorenzo by 0.079 seconds and Marquez by 0.116s.

Ducati's Andrea Dovizioso (pictured below) was fourth fastest, just 0.169s shy of Rossi, while his new team-mate Danilo Petrucci was exactly half a tenth further back in fifth.

Maverick Vinales ended up sixth fastest on the second of the factory Yamahas, 0.276s slower than pacesetting team-mate Rossi.

Franco Morbidelli was top independent rider in eighth for Petronas SRT Yamaha, followed by Jack Miller on the Pramac Ducati, Suzuki's Alex Rins and the leading LCR Honda of Takaaki Nakagami.

Fabio Quartararo (SRT Yamaha) was the best of the rookies in 11th, less than half a second off the pace.

Pol Espargaro led KTM's efforts in 12th, one place ahead of elder brother Aleix on the Aprilia and seven ahead of team-mate Johann Zarco in 19th.

Cal Crutchlow (LCR) was the 17th and final rider to lap within a second of Rossi.

Tech3 KTM rider Hafizh Syahrin was the first rider to crash early in the session and ended up 22nd, ahead of only Aprilia test rider Bradley Smith.

FP1 times

Pos

Rider

Team

Bike

Gap

Laps

1

Valentino Rossi

Yamaha

Yamaha

1m55.048s

18

2

Jorge Lorenzo

Honda

Honda

0.079s

16

3

Marc Marquez

Honda

Honda

0.116s

17

4

Andrea Dovizioso

Ducati

Ducati

0.169s

17

5

Danilo Petrucci

Ducati

Ducati

0.219s

17

6

Maverick Vinales

Yamaha

Yamaha

0.264s

19

7

Franco Morbidelli

Petronas Yamaha

Yamaha

0.276s

18

8

Jack Miller

Pramac Ducati

Ducati

0.348s

17

9

Alex Rins

Suzuki

Suzuki

0.361s

16

10

Takaaki Nakagami

LCR Honda

Honda

0.448s

17

11

Fabio Quartararo

Petronas Yamaha

Yamaha

0.461s

16

12

Pol Espargaro

KTM

KTM

0.572s

15

13

Aleix Espargaro

Aprilia

Aprilia

0.730s

14

14

Joan Mir

Suzuki

Suzuki

0.780s

17

15

Andrea Iannone

Aprilia

Aprilia

0.780s

17

16

Francesco Bagnaia

Pramac Ducati

Ducati

0.787s

15

17

Cal Crutchlow

LCR Honda

Honda

0.821s

17

18

Miguel Oliveira

Tech3 KTM

KTM

1.013s

16

19

Johann Zarco

KTM

KTM

1.158s

17

20

Karel Abraham

Avintia Ducati

Ducati

1.201s

16

21

Tito Rabat

Avintia Ducati

Ducati

1.241s

16

22

Hafizh Syahrin

Tech3 KTM

KTM

2.133s

12

23

Bradley Smith

Aprilia

Aprilia

2.141s

16


