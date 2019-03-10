Qatar MotoGP: Petrucci leads Marquez in warm-up

Jamie Klein
Petrucci hit the top of the times in the 20-minute session with an early lap of 1m55.464s, and then put himself beyond the reach of his rivals after improving to a 1m54.807s.

Reigning champion Marc Marquez saved his best lap until last, but the Honda man's 1m54.864s effort fell 0.057s short of Petrucci's benchmark.

The only other rider to breach the 1m55s mark was Suzuki's Alex Rins on a 1m54.943s.

Poleman Maverick Vinales was fourth-fastest, just under three tenths off the pace on the best of the Yamahas, ahead of Franco Morbidelli's satellite Petronas SRT bike.

Takaaki Nakagami (LCR Honda) beat Ducati pair Andrea Dovizioso and Jack Miller to sixth, while Espargaro brothers Aleix (Aprilia) and Pol (KTM) ensured all six marques were represented in the top 10.

Valentino Rossi was 11th-fastest and 0.751s off the pace on the second works Yamaha ahead of a race he expects to be "difficult" from his starting slot of 14th.

Honda's Jorge Lorenzo, who admitted he was in "pain everywhere" following two crashes on Saturday, ended warm-up down in 20th place, 1.7s off the pace.

Warm-up times:

1

9

Italy
Italy

 Danilo Petrucci 

Ducati

1'54.807

 

2

93

Spain
Spain

 Marc Marquez 

Honda

1'54.864

0.057

3

42

Spain
Spain

 Alex Rins 

Suzuki

1'54.943

0.136

4

12

Spain
Spain

 Maverick Viñales 

Yamaha

1'55.100

0.293

5

21

Italy
Italy

 Franco Morbidelli 

Yamaha

1'55.177

0.370

6

30

Japan
Japan

 Takaaki Nakagami 

Honda

1'55.247

0.440

7

4

Italy
Italy

 Andrea Dovizioso 

Ducati

1'55.286

0.479

8

43

Australia
Australia

 Jack Miller 

Ducati

1'55.482

0.675

9

41

Spain
Spain

 Aleix Espargaro 

Aprilia

1'55.494

0.687

10

44

Spain
Spain

 Pol Espargaro 

KTM

1'55.554

0.747

11

46

Italy
Italy

 Valentino Rossi 

Yamaha

1'55.558

0.751

12

63

Italy
Italy

 Francesco Bagnaia 

Ducati

1'55.635

0.828

13

20

France
France

 Fabio Quartararo 

Yamaha

1'55.663

0.856

14

35

United Kingdom
United Kingdom

 Cal Crutchlow 

Honda

1'55.673

0.866

15

88

Portugal
Portugal

 Miguel Oliveira 

KTM

1'55.829

1.022

16

36

Spain
Spain

 Joan Mir 

Suzuki

1'55.843

1.036

17

29

Italy
Italy

 Andrea Iannone 

Aprilia

1'55.931

1.124

18

5

France
France

 Johann Zarco 

KTM

1'56.105

1.298

19

53

Spain
Spain

 Tito Rabat 

Ducati

1'56.140

1.333

20

99

Spain
Spain

 Jorge Lorenzo 

Honda

1'56.507

1.700

21

17

Czech Republic
Czech Republic

 Karel Abraham 

Ducati

1'56.558

1.751

22

55

Malaysia
Malaysia

 Hafizh Syahrin 

KTM

1'56.617

1.810

23

38

United Kingdom
United Kingdom

 Bradley Smith 

Aprilia

1'56.635

1.828

