Qatar MotoGP: Marquez tops FP3, big crash for Lorenzo

Valentin Khorounzhiy
motorsport.com

The combination of heat and strong wind ensured laptimes in the daytime FP3 were almost uniformly slower than what was set in the Friday evening FP2 session, so the roster of riders securing an automatic bye to Q2 was left unchanged.

Only Pramac Ducati rider Francesco Bagnaia, KTM's Pol Espargaro and Tech 3 KTM's Miguel Oliveira managed to improve on their previous best times of the weekend, and their efforts weren't enough to break into the top 10 in the combined classification.

Lorenzo, who was narrowly outside that top 10 after Friday, crashed less than halfway into his first flying lap, high-siding off the Honda through the sweeping Turn 6 left-hander.

He seemed to be in pain after the crash, and immediately called time on his session, heading to the medical centre for x-rays on his back and neck. He is understood to have escaped any major injuries.

Just moments after Lorenzo's shunt, Marquez went wide over the kerb exiting Turn 13, which caused the bike to fold under the reigning champion.

By that point Suzuki rider Alex Rins had already recorded a 1m55.142s, which kept him top of the timing screens until the very final minutes of the session.

Marquez, who had remounted the bike after his crash, went almost half a second quicker than Rins with less than five minutes to go.

His 1m54.677s was enough to secure him first place in FP3, although rookie Bagnaia and Espargaro were just 0.063s and 0.202s off his pace in the end.

Valentino Rossi, who topped FP1 but was left outside of the overall top 10 after FP2, used a fresh soft rear tyre late on in an attempt to secure a Q2 bye.

He was not successful, finishing the session in fourth place, ahead LCR Honda's Takaaki Nakagami – who is likewise resigned to contesting Q1.

Rins was sixth despite crashing at Turn 2 after the chequered flag, while Franco Morbidelli led fellow Yamaha rider Maverick Vinales in seventh, with all three progressing to Q2.

Also entering the final qualifying segment are Ducati riders Danilo Petrucci, Andrea Dovizioso and Jack Miller, Aprilia's Aleix Espargaro, Marquez and rookie pair Fabio Quartararo (Petronas SRT Yamaha) and Joan Mir (Suzuki).

Session results:

1

93

Spain
Spain

Marc Marquez

Honda

1'54.677

 

2

63

Italy
Italy

Francesco Bagnaia

Ducati

1'54.740

0.063

3

44

Spain
Spain

Pol Espargaro

KTM

1'54.879

0.202

4

46

Italy
Italy

Valentino Rossi

Yamaha

1'55.098

0.421

5

30

Japan
Japan

Takaaki Nakagami

Honda

1'55.141

0.464

6

42

Spain
Spain

Alex Rins

Suzuki

1'55.142

0.465

7

21

Italy
Italy

Franco Morbidelli

Yamaha

1'55.161

0.484

8

12

Spain
Spain

Maverick Viñales

Yamaha

1'55.220

0.543

9

5

France
France

Johann Zarco

KTM

1'55.460

0.783

10

88

Portugal
Portugal

Miguel Oliveira

KTM

1'55.557

0.880

11

43

Australia
Australia

Jack Miller

Ducati

1'55.766

1.089

12

35

United Kingdom
United Kingdom

Cal Crutchlow

Honda

1'55.806

1.129

13

9

Italy
Italy

Danilo Petrucci

Ducati

1'55.855

1.178

14

4

Italy
Italy

Andrea Dovizioso

Ducati

1'55.887

1.210

15

20

France
France

Fabio Quartararo

Yamaha

1'56.005

1.328

16

29

Italy
Italy

Andrea Iannone

Aprilia

1'56.161

1.484

17

36

Spain
Spain

Joan Mir

Suzuki

1'56.310

1.633

18

17

Czech Republic
Czech Republic

Karel Abraham

Ducati

1'56.381

1.704

19

53

Spain
Spain

Tito Rabat

Ducati

1'56.532

1.855

20

41

Spain
Spain

Aleix Espargaro

Aprilia

1'56.559

1.882

21

38

United Kingdom
United Kingdom

Bradley Smith

Aprilia

1'56.902

2.225

22

55

Malaysia
Malaysia

Hafizh Syahrin

KTM

1'57.392

2.715

23

99

Spain
Spain

Jorge Lorenzo

Honda

no time

-

