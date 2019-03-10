Qatar MotoGP: Andrea Dovizioso defeats Marc Marquez for win
Ducati rider Andrea Dovizioso beat Marc Marquez to win the opening round of the 2019 MotoGP season by just 0.023 seconds in a typically frantic Qatar Grand Prix.
In a repeat of last year's Losail race, Dovizioso fended off a last-corner lunge from Honda man Marquez for victory - having been at the head of a multi-rider pack for much of the distance.
LCR rider Cal Crutchlow made it two Hondas on the podium, overcoming Suzuki's Alex Rins for third, while Valentino Rossi recovered from 14th on the grid to complete the top five.
Rossi's polesitting Yamaha team-mate Maverick Vinales could manage only seventh, behind the second factory Ducati of Danilo Petrucci.
A 10-rider pack formed at the head of the field early on, as Dovizioso made the best getaway out of the front row starters to take an early lead.
The extent to which Dovizioso was moderating his pace was shown by rookie Fabio Quartararo - who had to start from the pitlane after stalling on the grid - lapping over a second quicker than the leaders in the early stages.
Rins, moving up from 10th on the grid, made an early attack on Dovizioso on lap five of 22, but was unable to stay in front for more than a lap - with the pair swapping the lead multiple times in the opening half of the race.
Dovizioso regained the advantage decisively at half-distance, with Marquez replacing Rins as the Ducati rider's main challenger when the Suzuki rider ran wide and dropped fo fourth.
Rins mounted a fresh offensive to repass Petrucci and Marquez to move back into second on lap 15, but on lap 20 he made another mistake and outbraked himself at Turn 1.
That left the fight for victory to be decided between Dovizioso and Marquez, who passed his adversary at the Turn 4/5 double right-hander on the penultimate lap to lead.
But Dovizioso was able to retake the lead at Turn 1 at the start of the final lap, and rebuffed a subsequent attack from the reigning champion at Turn 10.
Marquez made one final attempt at wresting back the lead at the last corner, but was unable to block Dovizioso's line and was outdragged by the Italian on the run to the finish line.
Crutchlow, gifted third by Rins' late mistake, held on for third by a tenth of a second ahead of the Spaniard.
Rossi was able to tag on the back of the lead group in the early stages, and as the race entered its latter stages the seven-time premier class champion slowly progressed up the order.
With six laps to go he dispatched team-mate Vinales, then picked off Suzuki rider Joan Mir next time around and on lap 20 he moved up to fifth at Petrucci's expense.
Petrucci hung on for sixth, having opted for soft tyres front and rear (the top five all used mediums), followed by Vinales - who dropped to seventh on the opening lap and never really recovered.
Mir was the best of the rookies in eighth, only dropping away from the leaders in the closing laps, while Takaaki Nakagami and Aleix Espargaro completed the top 10.
Franco Morbidelli, who ran ahead of Rossi early on, slumped to 11th in the final reckoning in the first race outing for the new Petronas SRT squad, ahead of lead KTM man Pol Espargaro.
Jorge Lorenzo picked up three points for 13th on his Honda race debut, followed by Andrea Iannone and Johann Zarco. Quartararo finished just outside the points in 16th.
Only three riders failed to finish a relatively incident-free race, with Pramac Ducati pair Francesco Bagnaia and Jack Miller both dropping out.
Miller's GP19 shed its seat unit on the second lap, but the Australian persisted for half the race before finally fading and pulling into the pits to retire.
Aprilia wildcard Bradley Smith was the one and only crasher.
Race result
Pos
Rider
Team
Laps
Gap
1
Andrea Dovizioso
Ducati
22
42m36.902s
2
Marc Marquez
Honda
22
0.023s
3
Cal Crutchlow
LCR Honda
22
0.320s
4
Alex Rins
Suzuki
22
0.457s
5
Valentino Rossi
Yamaha
22
0.600s
6
Danilo Petrucci
Ducati
22
2.320s
7
Maverick Vinales
Yamaha
22
2.481s
8
Joan Mir
Suzuki
22
5.088s
9
Takaaki Nakagami
LCR Honda
22
7.406s
10
Aleix Espargaro
Aprilia
22
9.636s
11
Franco Morbidelli
Petronas Yamaha
22
9.647s
12
Pol Espargaro
KTM
22
12.774s
13
Jorge Lorenzo
Honda
22
14.307s
14
Andrea Iannone
Aprilia
22
14.349s
15
Johann Zarco
KTM
22
15.093s
16
Fabio Quartararo
Petronas Yamaha
22
15.905s
17
Miguel Oliveira
Tech3 KTM
22
16.377s
18
Karel Abraham
Avintia Ducati
22
22.972s
19
Tito Rabat
Avintia Ducati
22
23.039s
20
Hafizh Syahrin
Tech3 KTM
22
43.242s
-
Bradley Smith
Aprilia
20
Retirement
-
Jack Miller
Pramac Ducati
12
Retirement
-
Francesco Bagnaia
Pramac Ducati
9
Retirement
Riders' standings
Pos
Rider
Points
1
Andrea Dovizioso
25
2
Marc Marquez
20
3
Cal Crutchlow
16
4
Alex Rins
13
5
Valentino Rossi
11
6
Danilo Petrucci
10
7
Maverick Vinales
9
8
Joan Mir
8
9
Takaaki Nakagami
7
10
Aleix Espargaro
6
11
Franco Morbidelli
5
12
Pol Espargaro
4
13
Jorge Lorenzo
3
14
Andrea Iannone
2
15
Johann Zarco
1
16
Fabio Quartararo
0
17
Miguel Oliveira
0
18
Karel Abraham
0
19
Tito Rabat
0
20
Hafizh Syahrin
0
