Qatar Moto3: Toba wins first race of 2019 by 0.053s

David Gruz
motorsport.com

In typical Moto3 fashion, several riders were part of race-long lead pack, with most of the overtakes occurring at the end of the main straight.

Toba slipstreamed past Lorenzo Dalla Porta to begin the last lap of the race in the lead, but he came under immense pressure from the Italian as well as poleman Aron Canet.

Dalla Porta was able to make a move at Turn 10, but it all came down to the exit of the final turn, where Toba had a good enough drive to slipstream back ahead and cross the line first by 0.053s.

Toba became the first Japanese rider to win in the lightweight class since Tomoyoshi Koyama's success in Barcelona in 2007, and the first Asian Talent Cup graduate to triumph in Moto3.

The podium was completed by Dalla Porta and Canet, both riders who spent the whole race in the lead group.

Another rider who was well-placed to take the victory was Fenati, but the Italian dropped out of the fight in dramatic fashion as he mistakenly served a Long Lap penalty after receiving a track limits warning.

Fenati told BT Sport: "I saw on the dashboard ‘track limits’ with the light, so maybe I don’t understand… not maybe, for sure I don’t understand. Now it’s [like] this."

Dalla Porta's Leopard Racing teammate Marcos Ramirez was fourth, followed by Sky Racing VR46 rider Celestino Vietti, the 17-year-old taking his second top-five Moto3 result in five races.

Angel Nieto duo Albert Arenas and Raul Fernandez were seventh and eighth with Niccolo Antonelli (SIC58), an early race leader, and Fenati settling for eighth and ninth.

PrustelGP's Jakub Kornfeil completed the top 10.

The race featured two big crashes in the early stages, with Moto3 rookie Tom Booth-Amos collecting Jaume Masia, Makar Yurchenko and Ayumu Sasaki on the opening lap.

A few laps later there was another collision involving Tatsuki Suzuki, Dennis Foggia and Kazuki Masaki.

Race results:

1

Japan
Japan

 Kaito Toba 

Honda

 

2

Italy
Italy

 Lorenzo Dalla Porta 

Honda

0.053

3

Spain
Spain

 Aron Canet 

KTM

0.174

4

Spain
Spain

 Marcos Ramirez 

Honda

0.505

5

Italy
Italy

 Celestino Vietti Ramus 

KTM

0.584

6

Spain
Spain

 Albert Arenas 

KTM

0.818

7

Spain
Spain

 Raul Fernandez 

KTM

0.846

8

Italy
Italy

 Niccolo Antonelli 

Honda

0.850

9

Italy
Italy

 Romano Fenati 

Honda

0.890

10

Czech Republic
Czech Republic

 Jakub Kornfeil 

KTM

0.903

11

Japan
Japan

 Ai Ogura 

Honda

0.956

12

Spain
Spain

 Alonso Lopez 

Honda

1.755

13

United Kingdom
United Kingdom

 John McPhee 

Honda

1.849

14

Italy
Italy

 Andrea Migno 

KTM

3.450

15

Argentina
Argentina

 Gabriel Rodrigo 

Honda

3.514

16

Italy
Italy

 Tony Arbolino 

Honda

4.201

17

Spain
Spain

 Vicente Perez 

KTM

4.267

18

Turkey
Turkey

 Can Öncü 

KTM

26.272

19

Japan
Japan

 Kazuki Masaki 

KTM

31.779

20

Ryusei Yamanaka 

Honda

31.820

21

Filip Salac 

KTM

31.943

22

Riccardo Rossi 

Honda

31.979

23

Makar Yurchenko 

KTM

1'23.259

24

United Kingdom
United Kingdom

 Tom Booth-Amos 

KTM

3 Laps

Ret

Japan
Japan

 Tatsuki Suzuki 

Honda

14 Laps

Ret

Italy
Italy

 Dennis Foggia 

KTM

14 Laps

Ret

South Africa
South Africa

 Darryn Binder 

KTM

17 Laps

Ret

Japan
Japan

 Ayumu Sasaki 

Honda

-

Ret

Spain
Spain

 Jaume Masia 

KTM

-

