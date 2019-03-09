Qatar Moto3: Canet grabs first pole of new season

Jamie Klein
motorsport.com

After topping Friday practice, Spanish rider Canet also set the pace in his first qualifying session with former MotoGP star Max Biaggi's new KTM squad, beating Leopard Honda rider Lorenzo Dalla Porta by 0.197 seconds at the end of a new-look session.

Both Moto3 and Moto2 have switched to a MotoGP-style two-part qualifying format for the 2019 season, with the top 14 from practice securing automatic Q2 berths.

The remaining 15 riders were left to fight it out in Q1 for four slots to join the pole shootout.

Scroll to continue with content
Ad

Sky VR46 newcomer Celestino Vietti topped the opening session with a best lap of 2m06.689s, with John McPhee (Petronas SRT), Ai Ogura (Honda Team Asia) and Raul Fernandez (Angel Nieto) joining the Italian in making it through to Q2.

First to dip underneath Vietti's benchmark in Q2 was Romano Fenati (Snipers Team) with a 2m06.681s, followed by teammate Tony Arbolino and Kaito Toba (Team Asia).

Toba's benchmark stood for around a minute before it was bettered by Canet, who put himself a quarter of a second clear with a 2m05.883s with four minutes left on the clock.

At the chequered flag, Dalla Porta grabbed second ahead of Toba, while Andrea Migno (Bester Capital Dubai) moved up to fourth ahead of McPhee and Niccolo Antonelli (SIC58).

Albert Arenas (Nieto), Arbolino, Vietti and Vicente Perez (Avintia) completed the top 10.

Fenati - back in Moto3 this year with his old Snipers outfit after losing his Moto2 ride last year - did not leave the pits in time to begin what should have been his final flying lap.

The Italian will start Sunday's season opener from 12th, one place ahead of Gresini's new rider Gabriel Rodrigo, who has recovered from breaking his right collarbone in testing.

Last year's Valencia Moto3 winner Can Oncu (Ajo) will start his first race as a full-time rider in 18th after ending up slowest of all in Q2.

Q2 results:

1

44

Spain
Spain

 Aron Canet 

KTM

2'05.883

 

2

48

Italy
Italy

 Lorenzo Dalla Porta 

Honda

2'06.080

0.197

3

27

Japan
Japan

 Kaito Toba 

Honda

2'06.109

0.226

4

17

United Kingdom
United Kingdom

 John McPhee 

Honda

2'06.308

0.425

5

23

Italy
Italy

 Niccolo Antonelli 

Honda

2'06.373

0.490

6

75

Spain
Spain

 Albert Arenas 

KTM

2'06.526

0.643

7

14

Italy
Italy

 Tony Arbolino 

Honda

2'06.621

0.738

8

13

Italy
Italy

 Celestino Vietti 

KTM

2'06.663

0.780

9

77

Spain
Spain

 Vicente Perez 

KTM

2'06.670

0.787

10

25

Spain
Spain

 Raul Fernandez 

KTM

2'06.673

0.790

11

55

Italy
Italy

 Romano Fenati 

Honda

2'06.681

0.798

12

19

Argentina
Argentina

 Gabriel Rodrigo 

Honda

2'06.805

0.922

13

22

Japan
Japan

 Kazuki Masaki 

KTM

2'06.978

1.095

14

84

Czech Republic
Czech Republic

 Jakub Kornfeil 

KTM

2'07.247

1.364

15

79

Japan
Japan

 Ai Ogura 

Honda

2'07.363

1.480

16

7

Italy
Italy

 Dennis Foggia 

KTM

2'07.411

1.528

17

16

Italy
Italy

 Andrea Migno 

KTM

2'07.525

1.642

18

61

Turkey
Turkey

 Can Öncü 

KTM

2'07.638

1.755

Q1 results:

Q2

13

Italy
Italy

 Celestino Vietti 

KTM

2'06.689

 

Q2

17

United Kingdom
United Kingdom

 John McPhee 

Honda

2'06.718

0.029

Q2

79

Japan
Japan

 Ai Ogura 

Honda

2'06.809

0.120

Q2

25

Spain
Spain

 Raul Fernandez 

KTM

2'06.834

0.145

19

24

Japan
Japan

 Tatsuki Suzuki 

Honda

2'06.884

0.195

20

42

Spain
Spain

 Marcos Ramirez 

Honda

2'07.253

0.564

21

21

Spain
Spain

 Alonso Lopez 

Honda

2'07.318

0.629

22

71

Japan
Japan

 Ayumu Sasaki 

Honda

2'07.373

0.684

23

76

Makar Yurchenko 

KTM

2'07.681

0.992

24

40

South Africa
South Africa

 Darryn Binder 

KTM

2'07.868

1.179

25

6

Ryusei Yamanaka 

Honda

2'08.179

1.490

26

69

United Kingdom
United Kingdom

 Tom Booth-Amos 

KTM

2'08.272

1.583

27

5

Spain
Spain

 Jaume Masia 

KTM

2'08.442

1.753

What to Read Next