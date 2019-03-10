Qatar Moto2: Baldassarri holds off Luthi to win opener

David Gruz
motorsport.com

Pons rider Baldassarri started the race third, passed polesitter Marcel Schrotter off the line, made a move on Xavi Vierge on Lap 2 and then didn't give up the lead until the finish.

Luthi on the other hand lost positions from seventh on the grid, but he was able to gradually make up positions as the race progressed.

After passing Remy Gardner and Schrotter in quick succession, he had four laps to also pass Baldassarri, but he was unable to make a move.

He was all over Baldassarri on the final lap and had a good exit out of the last corner, but he fell just short, settling for second by 0.026s on his return to Moto2 following a single year in MotoGP.

Third place was decided by an even smaller margin, as Schrotter denied Gardner his maiden Moto2 podium by just two thousandths of a second.

Baldassarri's teammate Augusto Fernandez was an impressive fifth with Sam Lowes taking sixth.

Alex Marquez charged from seventh to fourth in the early stages but ran out of pace in the end as he fell back to seventh, followed by Luca Marini.

Italtrans rider Enea Bastianini was the top rookie in ninth with Vierge, struggling for pace even more than teammate Marquez, settling for 10th despite leading on Lap 1.

Brad Binder was also unable to keep his early position of fourth and in the end finished 12th.

The South African still ended as the top KTM as he and 15th-placed Jorge Martin were the only two bikes of the Austrian brand to finish inside the top 20.

Martin's former Moto3 rival Marco Bezzecchi crashed on the opening lap and was 26th at the finish line.

There was another accident on the opening lap involving Jorge Navarro, Nicolo Bulega and Iker Lecuona at Turn 1, while Tetsuta Nagashima, Jake Dixon and Somkiat Chantra also failed to finish.

Race results

1

Italy
Italy

 Lorenzo Baldassarri 

Kalex

20

 

2

Switzerland
Switzerland

 Thomas Luthi 

Kalex

20

0.026

3

Germany
Germany

 Marcel Schrotter 

Kalex

20

2.123

4

Australia
Australia

 Remy Gardner 

Kalex

20

2.125

5

Spain
Spain

 Augusto Fernandez 

Kalex

20

2.305

6

United Kingdom
United Kingdom

 Sam Lowes 

Kalex

20

3.334

7

Spain
Spain

 Alex Marquez 

Kalex

20

5.018

8

Italy
Italy

 Luca Marini 

Kalex

20

7.336

9

Italy
Italy

 Enea Bastianini 

Kalex

20

12.949

10

Spain
Spain

 Xavi Vierge 

Kalex

20

13.865

11

Italy
Italy

 Fabio Di Giannantonio 

Speed Up

20

15.525

12

South Africa
South Africa

 Brad Binder 

KTM

20

16.591

13

Italy
Italy

 Andrea Locatelli 

Kalex

20

18.667

14

Switzerland
Switzerland

 Jesko Raffin 

NTS

20

18.916

15

Spain
Spain

 Jorge Martin 

KTM

20

22.771

16

Netherlands
Netherlands

 Bo Bendsneyder 

NTS

20

22.822

17

Malaysia
Malaysia

 Khairul Idham Pawi 

Kalex

20

23.978

18

Switzerland
Switzerland

 Dominique Aegerter 

MV

20

26.904

19

Italy
Italy

 Simone Corsi 

Kalex

20

27.030

20

Italy
Italy

 Stefano Manzi 

MV

20

40.274

21

Germany
Germany

 Lukas Tulovic 

KTM

20

43.003

22

United States
United States

 Joe Roberts 

KTM

20

44.212

23

Germany
Germany

 Philipp Ottl 

KTM

20

47.657

24

Indonesia
Indonesia

 Dimas Ekky Pratama 

Kalex

20

57.596

25

Andorra
Andorra

 Xavi Cardelus 

KTM

20

1'18.749

26

Italy
Italy

 Marco Bezzecchi 

KTM

20

1'35.817

 

Japan
Japan

 Tetsuta Nagashima 

Kalex

2

18 Laps

 

United Kingdom
United Kingdom

 Jake Dixon 

KTM

2

18 Laps

 

Thailand
Thailand

 Somkiat Chantra 

Kalex

1

19 Laps

 

Spain
Spain

 Jorge Navarro 

Speed Up

 

 

 

Italy
Italy

 Nicolo Bulega 

Kalex

 

 

 

Spain
Spain

 Iker Lecuona 

KTM

 

 

